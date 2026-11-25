The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted banks approval to sell up to $1 million in cash to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators, significantly increasing the amount of physical dollar liquidity available to the retail foreign exchange market. The new dispensation takes effect on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, and allows the entire $1 million […]

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted banks approval to sell up to $1 million in cash to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators, significantly increasing the amount of physical dollar liquidity available to the retail foreign exchange market.

The new dispensation takes effect on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, and allows the entire $1 million allocation to be accessed in cash, compared with the previous arrangement that restricted cash withdrawals to 25% of the approved amount.

Sources familiar with the development told Nairametrics that the CBN communicated the approval to banks through an email, authorising them to increase dollar cash sales to BDCs.

The apex bank is also expected to provide additional cash liquidity to banks where required to facilitate the transactions.

Under the previous arrangement, banks were permitted to sell a maximum of $150,000 weekly to BDC operators, but only 25% of the allocation, equivalent to $37,500, could be accessed in physical cash.

More details later.