The Nigerian Naira is facing further resistance in the foreign exchange market amid the strong U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) and high domestic demand for foreign exchange ahead of the Christmas festivities and 2027 general elections.

The Nigerian Naira is facing further resistance in the foreign exchange market amid the strong U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) and high domestic demand for foreign exchange ahead of the Christmas festivities and 2027 general elections.

The local currency has approached multi-month lows in both the official and parallel markets in recent trading sessions:

Official Market: In the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), the Naira depreciated close to N1,397 per dollar earlier this week-its lowest rate since March 2026-before experiencing a slight rebound toward N1,387.9/$1.

Lagos-based street figures widened to N1,455 per dollar, with a noticeable gap with the official market as retail speculators vie for available dollar inflows.

External Reserves: Robust intervention and moderating autonomous inflows reduced Nigeria’s gross external reserves to about $54.3 billion.

Demand for safe assets and an apparently more cautious central bank have kept the DXY high and put the Naira under pressure.

Firms that must meet end-of-year import and festive-season obligations or pay foreign tertiary institution fees have needed to acquire more dollars, elevating official market turnover to over $4.6bn per week, even as it failed to arrest the slide.

Portfolio investors in the offshore have been reducing their holdings of Nigerian assets in anticipation of the 2027 election, while domestic speculative election-related liquidity is fuelling demand for dollars.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) still must satisfy high demand, even after pumping more than $1.3 billion in recent efforts to support market liquidity.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso lately described the pressures as mainly seasonal and election-related and is optimistic that the demand for foreign exchange will abate when end-of-year payments are out of the way.

In the short term, market participants expect a steady stance from the Central Bank – holding rates constant to fight inflation and to ensure that local yields remain sufficiently enticing to discourage capital flight.

The dollar eased in early Friday trading, slipping from just above 103.70 as positive global developments last reduced demand for the haven currency and lowered appetite for risk.

Experts foresee the official rate steady in a narrow N1,350-1,385/$1 range till year-end; a slight strengthening might occur in early 2027 as the high seasonal demand for FX in December eases.

US Dollar Index eases amid the Thanksgiving holiday session

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six major currencies, fell from the US session high on Thursday amid the Thanksgiving holiday session’s thin trading conditions.

The index remains close to the 22-month high of 104.53 hit earlier this week, the strongest level since March 2025.

Meanwhile, improving sentiment for equity markets is prompting investors to cut risky holdings, while reducing dollar gains. U.S. markets are closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and close early at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Markets project the dollar’s downside is limited. However, upward momentum for the greenback remains constrained by factors such as the annual revision to US third-quarter gross domestic product growth and persistent inflation data that keep expectations high that the US Federal Reserve will keep rates restrictive, including a widely expected 25-basis-point rate increase in December.