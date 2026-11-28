Nigerian equities extended weekly losses with the benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) declining 2,748.57 basis points, or 1.11%, to 244,912.17 points from 247,660.74 points the previous week, when the market tumbled by 1.83%.

Nigerian equities extended weekly losses with the benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) declining 2,748.57 basis points, or 1.11%, to 244,912.17 points from 247,660.74 points the previous week, when the market tumbled by 1.83%.

Market capitalisation declined by equal 1.11% to N159.02 trillion from N160.80 trillion, a loss of approximately N1.78 trillion.

Gains in Insurance and Oil & Gas stocks were not enough to offset losses in banking, consumer goods, and industrial stocks.

On the back of its impressive third quarter (Q3) 2026 unaudited financial results, FCMB Group led the weekly gainers, rising 21.92% week-on-week to close at N13.35, while Sovereign Trust Insurance topped the losers, falling 19.53% to N2.06.

Highlights of trading statistics:

Trading activity picked up sharply, with volume rising 93.96% to 4.589 billion shares from 2.366 billion shares the previous week.

Transaction value more than doubled, rising 106.57% to N219.720 billion from N106.363 billion.

Deal count was little changed, slipping 0.97% to 158,207 deals from 159,759 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led activity by volume, with 4.019 billion shares worth N154.850 billion traded in 75,870 deals. That was 87.57% of total volume and 70.48% of total value.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 163.732 million shares worth N9.512 billion in 17,412 deals, while the services Industry ranked third with 113.047 million shares worth N1.467 billion in 8,845 deals.

The top three stocks by volume, FCMB Group, First Holdco and Fidelity Bank, accounted for 2.488 billion shares worth N101.307 billion in 11,344 deals. That was 54.22% of total volume and 46.11% of total value.

Twenty-seven equities appreciated in price during the week, down from thirty-nine the week before. Fifty-five equities depreciated, up from forty-three, while sixty-four stocks remained unchanged, the same as the previous week.

Sectoral performance:

The sector’s performance was mostly negative. Only three indices advanced; one closed flat, and the rest declined.

The NGX Insurance Index rose 1.25% to 1,112.50 points from 1,098.77 points, making it the week’s best-performing index among the major sectors.

The NGX Oil/Gas Index gained 0.43% to 5,736.82 points from 5,712.15 points. It is down 5.73% month-to-date but still up 114.84% year-to-date.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index was the week’s biggest sectoral loser, falling 2.12% to 3,942.55 points from 4,028.05 points.

The NGX Banking Index declined 0.80% to 2,281.45 points from 2,299.75 points, extending its monthly loss to 6.09% and its quarterly decline to 15.88%.

The NGX Industrial Goods Index shed 0.79% to 11,634.41 points from 11,726.62 points. It is still up 104.96% year-to-date, the second strongest in 2026 after Oil/Gas.

The NGX Commodity Index was unchanged at 1,826.50 points.

Top 10 Best Performing Stocks:

FCMB Group: up 21.92% to N13.35

Cornerstone Insurance: up 20.00% to N6.00

Oando: up 15.65% to N39.90

Linkage Assurance: up 14.38% to N1.75

Africa Prudential: up 12.96% to N12.20

Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria: up 10.00% to N30.80

Sunu Assurances Nigeria: up 9.75% to N3.04

AVA Capital: up 9.09% to N8.40

Royal Exchange: up 7.61% to N0.99

R.T. Briscoe: up 5.26% to N8.00

Top 10 Worst Performing Stocks:

McNichols Consolidated: down 21.98% to N3.55

Sovereign Trust Insurance: down 19.53% to N2.06

Livestock Feeds: down 16.06% to N11.50

Learn Africa: down 15.58% to N6.50

Fortis Global Insurance: down 13.89% to N1.55

Guinea Insurance: down 12.63% to N0.83

NAHCO: down 10.62% to 129.60

Critical Minerals Financing Corp: down 10.51% to N3.15

International Breweries: down 10.40% to N9.05

Unilever Nigeria: down 9.98% to N101.00

Corporate actions:

Trading in the shares of Coronation Insurance Plc was suspended on Friday, November 27, 2026.

The Exchange said the suspension would help determine shareholders eligible for consideration under the approved scheme of arrangement and prevent further trading ahead of the voluntary delisting of the shares from the Daily Official List.

As Nairametrics reported, the scheme consideration is N2.88 per share and was said to have been approved by Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 22, 2026, and sanctioned by the Federal High Court on November 10, 2026.

In a separate development, NGX implemented the change of name of Cornerstone Insurance Plc to Cornerstone Plc.

The change follows shareholders’ approval at the company’s Court-Ordered Meeting on June 24, 2026, and the receipt of a new certificate of incorporation from the Corporate Affairs Commission.

What you should know:

The week’s decline extends the losses recorded during the week ended November 20 when the market fell sharply by approximately N3 trillion driven by Dangote Cement, Aradel Holdings, and other heavy weight stocks.

Market decline during the week under review was largely driven by losses in some heavyweight stocks led by MTN Nigeria.

MTN recorded the largest absolute decline, shedding N40.50 per share, followed by Julius Berger (N31.00).

HBM Nigeria and NAHCO recorded the third- and fourth-largest losses.

In absolute terms, Oando gained N5.40 per share, followed by NGX Group (N5.00), Industrial & Medical Gases (N2.80), Custodian Investment (N2.70), and FCMB Group (N2.40).

The banking sector posted the weakest performance even as FCMB Group, which led the volume chart, topped the gainers.

Insurance stocks were split. Cornerstone Insurance, Linkage Assurance, Sunu Assurances and Royal Exchange made the gainers’ list, while Sovereign Trust, Fortis Global and Guinea Insurance were among the losers. The Insurance Index still rose 1.25%.