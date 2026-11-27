Trading on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed the final session of the week on a bullish note on Friday, 27 November 2026, as renewed investor appetite triggered a N534.17 billion recovery in total equity market capitalisation.

Trading on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed the final session of the week on a bullish note on Friday, 27 November 2026, as renewed investor appetite triggered a N534.17 billion recovery in total equity market capitalisation.

Official market records from the Nigerian Exchange show that equity market capitalisation expanded by 0.345%, rising from N158.49 trillion recorded on Thursday, 26 November 2026, to settle at N159.02 trillion by the close of business on Friday.

Concurrently, the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 822.70 points, or 0.34%, advancing from Thursday’s close of 244,089.47 to finish at 244,912.17 points.

Total equity turnover stood at 468,173,943 shares executed across 28,603 deals.

According to the NGX Daily Official List, equity market capitalisation had opened the week at N160.04 trillion on Monday, 23 November 2026, before contracting to N159.52 trillion on Tuesday and touching a weekly low of N158.42 trillion on Wednesday, 25 November 2026.

Thursday’s fractional uptick preceded Friday’s broader market advance, lifting the weekly average ASI to 245,032.34 points across a weekly index band ranging between a high of 246,478.90 points and a low of 243,995.29 points.

Market summary

All-Share Index (ASI): 244,912.17 points, up 0.34% from 244,089.47 points

Market cap: N159.02 trillion, up 0.34% from N158.49 trillion

Market value gained: N534.17 billion

Trading volume: 468.18 million shares, down 69.60% from 1.54 billion shares

Total deals: 28,603 deals, down 2.32% from 29,281 deals

Top 5 gainers

Oando Plc: Up 9.92% to N39.90 from N36.30

Red Star Express Plc: Up 9.71% to N11.30 from N10.30

AVA Capital Plc: Up 7.69% to N8.40 from N7.80

Custodian Investment Plc: Up 6.94% to 64.70 from N60.50

Zenith Bank Plc: Up 5.88% to N108.00 from N102.00

Top 5 losers

McNichols Consolidated Plc: Down 8.97% to N3.55 from N3.90

Fortis Global Insurance Plc: Down 8.82% to N1.55 from N1.70

Champion Breweries Plc: Down 7.08% to N10.50 from N11.30

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc: Down 6.79% to N2.06 from N2.21

Critical Minerals Financing Corp Plc: Down 6.25% to N3.15 from N3.36

Driving the numbers

The NGX Banking Index gained significant ground on November 27, climbing to 2,281.45 points from 2,239.51 points on the previous trading session.

Individual banking equities provided substantial upward momentum: Zenith Bank Plc surged +5.88% to close at N108.00, while Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) rose +4.09% to N114.50.

Additional buying interest in Wema Bank Plc (+1.54%), United Bank for Africa Plc (+1.32%), and FCMB Group Plc (+1.14%) further reinforced positive sentiment across the sector.

Compounding the rally was targeted demand within the energy and specialized services segments, alongside positive movements in key institutional investment stocks.

The NGX Oil/Gas Index reached 5,736.82 points on Friday, buoyed by a standout +9.92% price increase in Oando Plc to N39.90 and a +3.31% rise in Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc.

Further support came from strong percentage gains in Red Star Express Plc (+9.71%), AVA Capital Plc (+7.69%), Custodian Investment Plc (+6.94%), and Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (+3.57%).

Sectoral performance

Sectoral performance on November 27, 2026, was highlighted by strong advances in key financial and energy benchmarks, which provided the necessary pull to lift the broader market.

The NGX Banking Index recorded a sharp gain, rising from 2,239.51 points on Thursday to close at 2,281.45 points on Friday. Energy stocks also sustained their positive momentum, pushing the NGX Oil/Gas Index up to 5,736.82 points from 5,720.10 points in the previous session.

Institutional and large-cap tracking benchmarks mirrored this upward movement, with the NGX Pension Index advancing to 12,098.91 points, while the NGX 30 Index and NGX Premium Index closed higher at 9,012.93 points and 31,421.95 points, respectively.

In contrast, other economic sectors delivered more mixed or muted results across Friday’s session.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index experienced a marginal decline, easing to 3,942.55 points from 3,943.42 points on Thursday, while the NGX Industrial Index closed virtually unchanged at 11,634.41 points.

The NGX Insurance Index managed a slight recovery to 1,112.50 points from 1,110.38 points. On the lower end, momentum slowed for growth equities as the NGX Growth Index slipped to 26,365.20 points from 26,402.07 points, and fixed-income indicators saw the NGX Sovereign Bond Index edge down slightly to 667.82 points.