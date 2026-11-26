Selling pressure intensified on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) during mid-day trading on Thursday, November 26, 2026, as 10 of 30 tracked major stocks were on full offer, with nine quoted 10% below their reported opening prices.

Selling pressure intensified on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) during mid-day trading on Thursday, November 26, 2026, as 10 of 30 tracked major stocks were on full offer, with nine quoted 10% below their reported opening prices.

Nairametrics analysis of mid-day trading data from Folio and Blue Marina Research showed that 21 of the 30 stocks, representing 70% of the companies tracked, were quoted at least 20% below their recorded 52-week highs.

The affected companies cut across telecommunications, industrial goods, agriculture, consumer goods, power, and oil and gas, reflecting the extent of selling pressure across major segments of the equities market.

The development comes amid a sustained market downturn and renewed competition for investor funds from the fixed-income market, following Wednesday’s increase in Treasury bill stop rates.

What the data is saying

One-third of the stocks tracked were on full offer, indicating the absence of corresponding buy orders at the time of the mid-day market snapshot.

Airtel Africa was quoted at N5,632.40 against its reported opening price of N6,258.20, while Dangote Cement was offered at N1,190.70, down from N1,323.

Aradel Holdings was similarly offered at N1,049.80 against N1,166.40, while BUA Foods was quoted at N684.60 compared with N760.60.

Selling pressure extended to agricultural stocks, with Okomu Oil offered at N1,023.40 against N1,137.10, while Presco was quoted at N1,499.90 against N1,656.80.

Power stocks were also affected, with Geregu Power offered at N743.20 and Transcorp Power at N208.80, both approximately 10% below their reported opening prices.

Guinness Nigeria and Transcorp Hotels completed the list of stocks on full offer.

Given the substantial market capitalisation of several of these companies, qualifying transactions at the prevailing offer prices could exert considerable pressure on the benchmark All-Share Index and overall market capitalisation.

Major stocks quoted in bear-market territory

Beyond the immediate selling pressure, the extent of the decline from previously recorded 52-week highs points to deeper weakness at the individual stock level.

Aradel Holdings, at an indicative offer price of N1,049.80, was 48.13% below its recorded 52-week high of N2,024.

Transcorp and International Breweries were quoted 43.96% and 42.32% below their respective peaks, while Okomu Oil was 42.02% below its high of N1,765.

BUA Cement and First HoldCo were also quoted more than 37% below their respective peaks, while Presco was approximately 35% below its recorded high.

A decline of 20% or more from a recent peak is generally associated with technical bear-market territory.

While the broader market has yet to establish a decline of that magnitude based on previously reported index levels, the latest indicative prices suggest that individual stocks have experienced significantly deeper declines.

Three stocks quoted below 52-week lows

The selling pressure pushed the indicative offer prices of Geregu Power, BUA Foods and Okomu Oil below their previously recorded 52-week lows.

Geregu Power was offered at N743.20, approximately 10% below its recorded low of N825.70.

BUA Foods was quoted at N684.60, representing a 6.76% decline from its recorded low of N734.20, while Okomu Oil was offered 1.41% below its previous low of N1,038.

Qualifying transactions at these prices could establish new 52-week lows for the companies.

Banking stocks retain buying interest

Despite the sustained weakness in banking stocks, none of the 10 banking stocks captured in the report was on full offer. However, six were quoted more than 20% below their recorded 52-week highs.

First HoldCo led with a discount of 37.24%, followed by UBA at 31.88% and GTCO at 30.04%.

Access Holdings, ETI and Zenith Bank were quoted between 25% and 29% below their respective peaks.

FCMB attracted relatively strong buying interest, with a bid price of N12.85, representing 9.36% above its reported opening price of N11.75.

Meanwhile, Oando was the only stock on full bid among the 30 companies tracked, indicating an absence of corresponding sell orders at the time of the market snapshot.

Takeaways for investors

The growing number of major stocks quoted substantially below their historical highs presents potential entry opportunities for investors seeking to accumulate fundamentally sound companies.

However, the absence of buy orders across several heavyweight stocks suggests that selling pressure remains a concern.

Investors looking to buy the dip must assess whether lower share prices are translating into attractive valuations relative to sustainable earnings, cash flows, and dividend prospects.

The increase in Treasury bill rates also provides an alternative for investors seeking to preserve capital while awaiting more stable equity market conditions.

At Wednesday’s Treasury bills auction, the 364-day stop rate increased by 71 basis points to 16.60%, translating into an annualised investment yield of approximately 19.89%.

This raises the return threshold against which investors may assess the attractiveness of equities.

The market has not closed, and the indicative prices and percentage changes may change before the close of trading.