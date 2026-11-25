The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) experienced a severe pullback on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, as persistent selling pressure wiped out N1.098 trillion from equity market capitalisation in a single trading session.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) experienced a severe pullback on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, as persistent selling pressure wiped out N1.098 trillion from equity market capitalisation in a single trading session.

According to official trading data published by Nigerian Exchange Limited, total market capitalisation for equities declined by 0.69% from N159.522 trillion recorded on Tuesday, November 24, to close at N158.424 trillion on Wednesday.

The benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) mirrored the market capitalisation drop, shedding 1,690.58 index points (or 0.69%) to close at 243,995.29 points, down from Tuesday’s closing level of 245,685.87 points.

Despite the price contraction, total equity volume traded across the exchange hit 1.65 billion shares executed in 29,850 deals.

Market summary

All-Share Index (ASI): 243,995.29 points, down 0.69% from 245,685.87 points

Market cap: N158.424 trillion, down 0.69% from N159.522 trillion

Market value lost: N1.098 trillion

Trading volume: 1.65 billion shares, up 237.12% from 489.44 million shares

Total deals: 29,850 deals, down 5.56% from 31,609 deals

Top 5 losers

Fortis Global Insurance Plc: Up 10.00% to N1.65 from N1.50

Cornerstone Insurance Plc: Up 9.92% to N6.65 from N6.05

Trans-Nationwide Express Plc: Up 9.91% to N2.33 from N2.12

Omatek Ventures Plc: Up 6.87% to N1.40 from N1.31

Lasaco Assurance: Up 6.29% to N1.86 from N1.75

Top 5 losers

Nigerian Aviation Handling Co. Plc: Down 10.00% to N130.50 from N145.00

McNichols Consolidated Plc: Down 9.57% to N4.25 from N4.70

AIICO Insurance Plc: Down 9.43% to N4.32 from N4.77

Learn Africa Plc: Down 9.09% to N7.00 from N7.70

Nem Insurance: Down 9.09% to N28.00 from N30.80

Driving the numbers

Leading the downward push was telecom giant MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN), which dropped -4.84% (shedding N40.50 to close at N796.50), stripping substantial valuation from both the ICT sector and the Premium Board.

Widespread sell-offs across major banking stocks further depressed market sentiment, with Ecobank Transnational (ETI) plunging -9.08% to N68.05, Access Holdings dropping -5.19% to N25.60, United Bank for Africa (UBA) sliding -2.50% to N37.05, Zenith Bank easing -1.43% to N103.50, and Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) losing -0.90% to N110.00.

Consequently, key market barometers suffered noticeable retreats, as the NGX Banking Index fell to 2,226.80, the NGX Premium Index slipped to 31,286.51, and the NGX Insurance Index dropped to 1,142.17.

Despite the broader price contraction, market liquidity demonstrated heavy institutional engagement, with trading volume heavily concentrated in two financial counters.

FCMB Group led overall market volume, trading 704.66 million shares as its share price bucked the bearish trend to gain +5.95% and close at N13.35. Fidelity Bank followed closely with 614.77 million shares traded despite falling -2.70% to N21.60.

Together, these two stocks accounted for over 1.31 billion shares, representing roughly 80% of the total 1.65 billion equity shares exchanged across 29,850 deals.

Meanwhile, activity in the fixed-income debt space remained stagnant at just 10 trades totaling 555,555 units, while risk-averse investors sought defensive hedges in precious metals, propelling the NEWGOLD ETF to the maximum +10.00% daily limit to close at N80,784.00.

Sectoral performance

Sectoral performance across the exchange was heavily weighted down by sell-offs in major financial and corporate benchmarks.

The NGX Banking Index led the decline among financial tracks, falling from 2,256.23 to 2,226.80, while the NGX Insurance Index retraced from 1,185.90 to 1,142.17.

Large-cap and institutional indices similarly mirrored this weakness: the NGX Premium Index slipped from 31,700.29 to 31,286.51, the NGX 30 Index dropped from 9,044.13 to 8,981.98, and the NGX Pension Index moved down from 12,116.73 to 11,990.88.

Additional contraction was observed in governance and growth trackers, as the NGX CG Index receded to 6,608.56 (from 6,687.99) and the NGX Growth Index closed at 26,480.50 (from 26,597.19).

In contrast, select industrial and commodity-linked sectors provided modest support against the wider market downturn. The NGX Industrial Index posted a positive drift, advancing from 11,599.88 to 11,633.92.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index gained slight ground to close at 3,960.18 compared to its previous 3,957.00 level, while the NGX Oil/Gas Index remained resilient, edging up from 5,704.64 to 5,705.20. Debt market tracking remained unchanged, with the NGX Sovereign Bond Index standing firm at 668.41.