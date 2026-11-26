Equity trading on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) returned to positive territory on Thursday, driven by renewed buying interest in energy, banking, and financial services stocks.

Equity trading on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) returned to positive territory on Thursday, driven by renewed buying interest in energy, banking, and financial services stocks.

Aggregate market capitalization of listed equities expanded by N61.15 billion (0.04%), moving from N158.42 trillion to N158.49 trillion.

Concurrently, the benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 94.18 index points (0.04%) to close at 244,089.47 points, compared to 243,995.29 points recorded on Wednesday.

Total equity turnover reached 1,543,647,780 shares traded across 29,281 deals.

Thursday’s performance snapped a multi-day slide that saw the index retreat from 247,660.74 points on Friday, November 20, 2026, down through Monday (246,478.90 points), Tuesday (245,685.87 points), and Wednesday’s low of 243,995.29 points.

Market summary

All-Share Index (ASI): 244,089.47 points, up 0.04% from 243,995.29 points

Market cap: N158.49 trillion, up 0.04% from N158.42 trillion

Market value gained: N61.15 billion

Trading volume: 1.54 billion shares, down 6.67% from1.65 billion shares

Total deals: 29,281 deals , down 1.91% from 29,850 deals

Top 5 gainers

Oando Plc: Up 10.00% to N36.30 from N 33.00

Africa Prudential Plc: Up 9.91% to N12.75 from N11.60

Trans-Nationwide Express Plc: Up 9.87% to N2.56 from N2.33

Cutix Plc: Up 9.72% to N2.37 from N 2.16

Wapic Insurance Plc: Up 5.99% to N2.30 from N2.17

Top 5 losers

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc: Down 9.80% to N2.21 from N2.45

Cornerstone Insurance Plc: Down 9.77% to N6.00 from N 6.65

May & Baker Nigeria Plc: Down 8.41% to N40.30 from N 44.00

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc: Down 8.35% to N128.50 from N 140.20

McNichols Consolidated Plc: Down 8.24% to N3.90 from N4.25

Driving the numbers

The NGX Oil/Gas Index rose from 5,705.20 to 5,720.10 points, anchored by Oando Plc, which hit the maximum daily limit gain of +10.00% to close at N36.30.

Concurrently, the NGX Banking Index advanced from 2,226.80 to 2,239.51 points, supported by price appreciations across major banking equities including Access Holdings Plc (+4.30% to N26.70), Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc (+3.06% to N165.00), United Bank for Africa Plc (+2.56% to N38.00), and Fidelity Bank Plc (+1.85% to N22.00).

This targeted momentum lifted key benchmark indicators such as the NGX Premium Index to 31,305.53 and the NGX 30 Index to 8,986.38, driving the net N61.15 billion capital expansion.

Conversely, broader market upside was constrained by widespread profit-taking across the insurance, consumer goods, and pharmaceutical sub-sectors.

The NGX Insurance Index suffered the sharpest sectoral decline, dropping from 1,142.17 to 1,110.38 points as selling pressure weighed on Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc (-9.80% to N2.21), Cornerstone Insurance Plc (-9.77% to N6.00), AIICO Insurance Plc (-6.94% to N4.02), and LASACO Assurance Plc (-6.45% to N1.74).

Similarly, the NGX Consumer Goods Index fell from 3,960.18 to 3,943.42 points, dragged lower by contractions in Vitafoam Nigeria Plc (-8.35% to N128.50), McNichols Consolidated Plc (-8.24% to N3.90), and Nigerian Breweries Plc (-2.79% to N68.00), alongside healthcare producer May & Baker Nigeria Plc (-8.41% to N40.30).

Sectoral performance

The market’s upside during the session was driven primarily by gains in the oil & gas and banking sectors, alongside key institutional benchmark indices.

The NGX Oil/Gas Index led sectoral advances, climbing from 5,705.20 points to close at 5,720.10 points. The NGX Banking Index posted a solid recovery, rising from 2,226.80 to 2,239.51 points.

This positive momentum lifted broader market benchmarks, with the NGX Premium Index advancing from 31,286.51 to 31,305.53 points, the NGX 30 Index edging up from 8,981.98 to 8,986.38 points, and the NGX Pension Index appreciating from 11,990.88 to 12,003.42 points.

Meanwhile, the NGX Industrial Index recorded a minor gain, creeping up from 11,633.92 to 11,634.37 points.

Conversely, widespread selling pressure across the insurance and consumer goods sectors constrained overall market expansion.

The NGX Insurance Index suffered the sharpest sectoral decline of the day, tumbling from 1,142.17 to 1,110.38 points. The NGX Consumer Goods Index also pulled back, dropping from 3,960.18 to 3,943.42 points.

Additional pullbacks were registered across thematic and speciality tracking indices, as the NGX Growth Index declined from 26,480.50 to 26,402.07 points, the NGX Lotus Islamic Index slipped from 22,292.89 to 22,276.26 points, and the NGX AFR Dividend Yield Index moved lower from 37,404.83 to 37,386.04 points.