Nigerian stocks endured a massive bout of profit-taking and portfolio rebalancing this week, wiping trillions of naira off market capitalization, as both institutional and retail traders make way for the largest-ever stock market listing in December.

Nigerian stocks endured a massive bout of profit-taking and portfolio rebalancing this week, wiping trillions of naira off market capitalization, as both institutional and retail traders make way for the largest-ever stock market listing in December.

The NGX followed the global trend of a panic drain of liquidity with a plunge of over N6.69 trillion from the peak of N165.1 trillion reached in late October to N158.42tn as of November 25, 2026, as local and international investors offload their equity holdings before the December 1, 2026, listing of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals.

Post-SEC approval of the ceding of $2bn worth of shares towards the upcoming IPO of the oil refinery due to list on the Nigerian Exchange, we’ve seen investors swamp existing blue-chip names and take advantage of the excess liquidity before the landmark event

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) wrestled with the 250,000pt threshold amid multi-trillion-naira outflows during the week’s selloffs.

Of course, while the market-wide sell-off was rather dramatic, the actual situation is a lot more nuanced given the large decline in the shares of Dangote Cement (down nearly 10% during key sessions, on news of its decision to suspend an anticipated secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange), and the preponderance of the mid-cap consumer non-cyclicals and insurers in the daily losers is an indication that the action isn’t systemic, but driven by strategic capital reallocation and rebalancing.

Investor interest in the refinery, trading at an IPO price of 525/share, is largely driven by three fundamental reasons The IPO, which was finalized at the end of October, attracted over 6.4 trillion worth of subscription orders versus an issue amount of just over 2.1 trillion worth of shares, with an outstanding of 650,000 barrels per day

Institutional traders that can’t source their full allocations have been repositioning by selling off shares to buy new refinery issues once the stock begins trading next month.

the refinery will be among the largest single listings on the NGX and will have overweight positions among pension fund administrators and index funds at a N65.2 trillion valuation

There’s a rush to buy the new stock as PFAs and index trackers need to reduce position sizes in legacy banking and industrial stocks to limit tracking error.

In addtion, existing stock owners are selling to fund new positions with the CBN firmly maintaining the MPR rate at 23% and fixed-income instruments competing for the limited naira liquidity

The technicals and fundamental drivers remain supportive of the NGX ASI as it undergoes a healthy, liquidity-driven correction within a still-bullish secular trend that boasts nearly 60% YTD appreciation.

Technical Support Level Market Significance is stationed near 245,000 – 248,000 index points. Institutional-heavy demand zone; if the index can stay above this range, its medium-term uptrend is preserved.

The Former Line of Breakout is at 255,000 – 258,000 pts. This level will now serve as a supply zone until the liquidity created by the ongoing listing of Dangote refinery

Declining volume and deal count. Post-correction, dealing volume is trending below the price correction levels, and downward moves are accompanied by a declining deal count, a sign of exhaustion selling rather than institutional distribution. Relative Strength (RSI) eased off from overbought states.

Momentum oscillators have settled back from extreme overbought levels ahead of the December 1 early Nigerian list date.

Increased volatility is anticipated among tier 1 banking and industrial counters in the last few trading sessions of November.

The trapped liquidity from refunded IPO oversubscriptions is expected to flow back into the general market, creating a year-end relief rally in the discounted blue chips once the Dangote Refinery opens for trading in early December.