Bearish momentum extended its grip on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, as selling pressure across major sectorial heavyweights dragged equity market capitalization down by N514.91 billion in a single trading session despite a rally in insurance stocks.

Bearish momentum extended its grip on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, as selling pressure across major sectorial heavyweights dragged equity market capitalization down by N514.91 billion in a single trading session despite a rally in insurance stocks.

The market capitalization of listed equities contracted by 0.32% to close at N159.52 trillion, down from N160.04 trillion recorded on Monday, November 23.

Similarly, the benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) declined by 793.03 points (-0.32%) to settle at 245,685.87 points, compared to 246,478.90 points in the previous session.

Market activity remained solid despite price contractions as investors exchanged a total of 489.44 million shares valued across 31,609 deals.

Tuesday’s decline marked the fifth consecutive session of losses for local equities. Across the five trading days from Wednesday, November 18 (when the ASI stood at 248,329.65 and market capitalization at N161.24 trillion), total investor wealth erased on the exchange stands at N1.72 trillion, with the ASI losing a total of 2,643.78 points over the period.

Market summary

All-Share Index (ASI): 245,685.87 points, down 0.32% from 246,478.90 points

Market cap: N159.52 trillion, down 0.32% from N160.04 trillion

Market value lost: N514.91 billion

Trading volume: 489.44 million shares, up 10.97% from 441.07 million shares

Total deals: 31,609 deals, down 18.63% from 38,846 deals

Top 5 gainers

Cornerstone Insurance Plc: Up 10.00% to N6.05 from N5.50

Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc: Up 10.00% to N2.86 from N2.60

NEM Insurance Plc: Up 10.00% to N30.80 from N28.00

AIICO Insurance Plc: Up 9.91% to N4.77 from N4.34

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc: Up 7.77% to N3.05 from N2.83

Top 5 losers

Unilever Nigeria Plc: Down 9.98% to N101.00 from N112.20

Legend Internet Plc: Down 9.72% to N3.25 from N3.60

Omatek Ventures Plc: Down 9.66% to N1.31 from N1.45

Trans-Nationwide Express Plc: Down 8.23% to N2.12 from N2.31

Guinea Insurance Plc: Down 7.53% to N0.86 from N0.93

Driving the numbers

The contraction in equity market capitalization and the All-Share Index was primarily driven by widespread sell-offs across heavy-weight sectors including Consumer Goods, Banking, Industrial Goods, and ICT.

The Consumer Goods Index suffered a notable decline from 3,990.47 to 3,957.00 points, heavily weighed down by maximum price drops in Unilever Nigeria Plc (-9.98% to N101.00), alongside significant losses in UAC of Nigeria Plc (-7.43% to N162.00) and Nigerian Breweries Plc (-4.29% to N67.00).

Similarly, the Banking Index contracted from 2,266.95 to 2,256.23 points due to price drops in Tier-1 and Tier-2 lenders such as Zenith Bank Plc (-3.23% to N105.00), United Bank for Africa Plc (-2.56% to N38.00), Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (-3.07% to N74.90), and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (-0.89% to N111.00).

Additional pressure came from the Industrial Goods Index dropping to 11,599.88 points following a decline in HBM Nigeria Plc (-4.48% to N320.00), while sharp drops in ICT stocks like Legend Internet Plc (-9.72% to N3.25) and Omatek Ventures Plc (-9.66% to N1.31) further cemented the day’s losses.

Conversely, strong demand within the Insurance sub-sector provided a counter-cushion, driving the Insurance Index up from 1,129.35 to 1,185.90 points. This rally was powered by full 10% daily gains in Cornerstone Insurance Plc (to N6.05), Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc (to N2.86), and NEM Insurance Plc (to N30.80), accompanied by notable surges in AIICO Insurance Plc (+9.91% to N4.77) and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc (+7.77% to N3.05).

Select financial tickers also attracted buying interest, led by FCMB Group Plc (+7.23% to N12.60) and Access Holdings Plc (+5.06% to N27.00). Despite the overall headline decline, investor participation remained robust with 489.44 million shares traded across 31,609 deals.

Sectoral performance

Performance across key NGX sectoral indices reflected broad-based downward pressure on November 24, 2026, as major market segments yielded ground.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index recorded a sharp decline, falling to 3,957.00 points from 3,990.47 points on the previous trading day.

Financial heavyweights also pushed the NGX Banking Index lower, slipping from 2,266.95 points to 2,256.23 points, while the NGX Industrial Index contracted from 11,673.31 points to 11,599.88 points.

This sectoral weakness extended across broader benchmark trackers, with the NGX Premium Board Index dropping from 31,858.33 points to 31,700.29 points, the NGX 30 Index decreasing from 9,074.90 points to 9,044.13 points, and the NGX Pension Index contracting from 12,161.75 points to 12,116.73 points.

In contrast to the prevailing downturn, the insurance sub-sector stood out as the day’s strongest performer, providing a notable cushion for the market. The NGX Insurance Index surged to 1,185.90 points, up significantly from 1,129.35 points recorded on November 23.

Modest gains were also observed in energy and growth trackers, with the NGX Oil/Gas Index edging up slightly from 5,702.88 points to 5,704.64 points and the NGX Meri Growth Index rising from 15,996.45 points to 16,215.86 points.

Meanwhile, the NGX Commodity Index remained completely flat at 1,826.50 points, underscoring a clear divergence between the rallying insurance and energy sectors and the wider sell-offs impacting consumer and industrial equities.