Companies are heading into the final weeks of 2026 expecting a much stronger fourth quarter than a year ago, with 18 NGX-listed firms projecting a combined profit after tax of N151.88 billion for Q4.

Companies are heading into the final weeks of 2026 expecting a much stronger fourth quarter than a year ago, with 18 NGX-listed firms projecting a combined profit after tax of N151.88 billion for Q4.

That is a 65.1% increase from the N91.99 billion the same companies earned in Q4 2025, according to an analysis by Nairametrics Research based on their published earnings forecasts.

If the forecasts are met, the 18 companies will close 2026 with a combined profit of about N623.51 billion. That would build on the N471.63 billion they had already earned by the end of September.

FCMB Group is the biggest driver of the increase, but it is not the only one. Even without FCMB, the other 17 companies are projected to grow Q4 profit by about 18% year-on-year. Okomu Oil Palm, TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria, Eterna and several insurers expect sharp gains, and three companies that lost money in Q3 forecast a return to profit.

The analysis covers 18 companies with December year-ends. It uses standalone Q4 forecasts where available and otherwise derives Q4 earnings by subtracting actual nine-month results from full-year forecasts.

FCMB doubles its Q4 profit

FCMB Group projects Q4 profit after tax of N104.61 billion, up 101.88% from Q4 2025 and 12.42% from Q3 2026. That makes it the largest contributor by far, at 68.9% of the combined forecast and about 88% of the year-on-year increase.

For the full year, FCMB is guiding to N337.53 billion, more than half of the projected total for all 18 companies.

Custodian Investment (N20.04 billion) and Okomu Oil Palm (N9.47 billion) rank second and third. With FCMB, they account for 88.3% of projected Q4 profit.

Growth extends beyond the big three

Several mid-sized companies are projecting strong year-on-year growth.

Okomu Oil Palm has the most dramatic turnaround. It expects N9.47 billion in Q4, compared with a N2.38 billion loss a year earlier and N3.96 billion in Q3. Its full-year forecast of N53.15 billion makes it the third-most profitable company on the list.

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria projects N1.20 billion, up about 381% from roughly N250 million in Q4 2025. Mutual Benefits Assurance expects growth of 46.7% year-on-year, and Eterna 42.5%. Eterna’s forecast is also 124.7% higher than its Q3 profit.

SUNU Assurances’ full-year forecast of N1.24 billion implies Q4 profit of N949.22 million, about double its Q3 figure on a company-only basis.

AIICO Insurance, NEM Insurance and VFD Group each project more than N4 billion in Q4. On a full-year basis, NEM is guiding to N30.91 billion, AIICO to N22.41 billion and VFD to about N17.07 billion.

Three companies expect to return to profit

Veritas Kapital Assurance, International Energy Insurance and Trans-Nationwide Express all reported losses in Q3 but expect to be profitable in Q4.

Veritas Kapital has the biggest swing, from a N1.97 billion loss to a projected N2.19 billion profit. International Energy Insurance expects N779.28 million, after an N84.87 million loss in Q3, which would deliver most of its N854.40 million full-year forecast. Trans-Nationwide Express projects a small profit of N8.96 million, against a N23.22 million loss in Q3.

For two of the three, the improvement will not be enough to rescue the year. Veritas Kapital would still close 2026 with a loss of about N1.66 billion and Trans-Nationwide Express with a loss of about N60.94 million.

Not every company is accelerating

The strong year-on-year growth comes with a softer comparison against the third quarter. Combined Q4 profit is projected to be 6.19% below the N161.90 billion earned in Q3 2026.

A few companies account for much of that dip. Custodian’s Q4 forecast is 4.23% below Q3 and 8.82% below Q4 2025, making it the only one of the top three projecting lower profit than a year ago.

Geregu Power projects N450.32 million, 86.7% below Q3, and AXA Mansard’s implied N951 million is down 69.6%. AXA Mansard still expects N11.85 billion for the full year.

What it means for the year-end

Q4 is projected to contribute about 24.4% of the 18 companies’ combined 2026 profit, roughly what an even quarterly split would produce.

Year-on-year, however, the outlook is clearly stronger: these companies expect to end 2026 with a far better fourth quarter than they had in 2025.

These figures are management forecasts, not results. Whether companies meet their guidance, and FCMB in particular, will become clear when audited full-year numbers are released early next year.

For now, the forecasts point to a year-end that is stronger than last year’s, if not quite as strong as the third quarter.