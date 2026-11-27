Airtel Africa Plc has completed a tranche of its share buyback programme with Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Citi), repurchasing 12.03 million ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 278.31 pence per share.

Airtel Africa Plc has completed a tranche of its share buyback programme with Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Citi), repurchasing 12.03 million ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 278.31 pence per share.

The telecommunications company disclosed this in a notification of transactions in its own shares dated November 27, 2026, filed with the market.

The company said the purchased shares would be cancelled, reducing its total number of ordinary shares in issue.

The buyback was carried out under the authority granted by shareholders and announced on November 5, 2026.

Airtel Africa acquires an additional 2.98 million shares

In the latest transactions, Airtel Africa purchased an additional 2.98 million ordinary shares between November 23 and November 26, 2026, across four trading sessions on the London Stock Exchange.

The company acquired 716,577 shares on November 23 at a volume-weighted average price of 272.77 pence per share. It purchased another 806,764 shares the following day at an average price of 270.17 pence.

On November 25, the company bought 750,000 shares at an average price of 274.86 pence, followed by 704,669 shares on November 26 at 273.51 pence per share.

The highest price paid during the four-day period was 278 pence per share on November 25, while the lowest was 268 pence on November 24.

All the transactions were executed on the London Stock Exchange, with no purchases recorded on BATS Europe, CHI-X Europe or Aquis Exchange.

Shares acquired under Citi arrangement to be cancelled

Airtel Africa’s share buyback programme involves the company purchasing its own ordinary shares in the market, with the acquired shares subsequently cancelled.

Since the commencement of the buyback programme with Citi, announced on November 5, 2026, the company has now purchased 12,033,748 ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 278.31 pence per share.

The company confirmed that this tranche of the programme had now been completed in accordance with its terms.

How Airtel Africa’s latest buyback unfolded

Nairametrics has followed Airtel Africa’s latest share buyback tranche since its announcement on November 5, 2026, tracking the company’s purchases through Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Citi).

The latest disclosure confirms that Airtel Africa has completed the Citi tranche, repurchasing all 12,033,748 shares covered by the arrangement.