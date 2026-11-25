Airtel Africa Plc has repurchased 5.66 million of its ordinary shares worth approximately £15.7 million between November 16 and November 20, 2026, as part of its ongoing fresh share buyback programme.

Airtel Africa Plc has repurchased 5.66 million of its ordinary shares worth approximately £15.7 million between November 16 and November 20, 2026, as part of its ongoing fresh share buyback programme.

The telecommunications company disclosed this in a notification of transactions in its own shares dated November 24, 2026, published on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and filed with the London Stock Exchange.

The latest purchases bring the total number of shares repurchased under the programme to 9.06 million, at a volume-weighted average price of 280.13 pence per share.

What the latest buyback shows

According to the disclosure, the purchases were made from Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Citi), with transactions executed across the London Stock Exchange and other trading venues.

The company bought 944,731 shares on November 16 at an average price of 285.41 pence per share. This increased to 1.40 million shares on November 17 at 279.17 pence and 1.47 million shares on November 18 at 273.22 pence.

On November 19, the company repurchased 994,384 shares at an average price of 275.56 pence, while another 844,352 shares were acquired on November 20 at 274.93 pence.

The shares were purchased at prices ranging from 270 pence to 286.80 pence during the five trading sessions.

Airtel Africa confirmed that all the repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled, reducing the number of shares in issue.

More on the buyback programme

The latest transactions form part of a further tranche of Airtel Africa’s share buyback programme, which commenced on November 5, 2026, under authority granted by shareholders.

The programme involves Citi purchasing shares in the market and selling them to Airtel Africa, with the company subsequently cancelling the repurchased shares to reduce its capital.

The cancellation of the shares reduces Airtel Africa’s outstanding share count and potentially increases existing shareholders’ proportional ownership of the business.

Airtel Africa’s buyback gathers pace

Nairametrics has tracked the buyback from its launch, with successive reports documenting the initial purchases and the increase in shares acquired in the weeks that followed.

On November 6, 2026, Nairametrics reported that Airtel Africa had commenced a new buyback tranche targeting up to 12.03 million ordinary shares, representing 0.33% of its issued share capital. The tranche is expected to run until December 22, 2026, at the latest, unless terminated earlier.

Days later, on November 10, 2026, the company disclosed that it had purchased 799,925 shares during the first two days of the new tranche, valued at approximately £2.26 million.

On November 17, 2026, Nairametrics reported that Airtel Africa had repurchased 2.6 million shares between November 9 and November 13, bringing its cumulative purchases under the new tranche to approximately 3.4 million shares.

The purchases were executed through Citi at a cumulative volume-weighted average price of 284.68 pence per share.