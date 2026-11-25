The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reopened Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri, Imo State, after five weeks of closure, but flights will initially be restricted to daytime operations.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reopened Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri, Imo State, after five weeks of closure, but flights will initially be restricted to daytime operations.

The reopening was announced in a press release issued by FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Henry Agbehire, on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The airport was closed on October 20 for scheduled runway rehabilitation and resumed operations after the completion of the works and approval from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Owerri airport reopens with daytime flight restrictions

FAAN said the temporary closure was necessary to carry out runway rehabilitation aimed at improving runway conditions, operational efficiency and compliance with aviation safety standards.

The NCAA approved the reopening of Runway 17 after conducting technical assessments and inspections following the rehabilitation, subject to specified operational conditions.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is pleased to announce the reopening of Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, for flight operations on Wednesday, 25th November 2026, following the successful completion of scheduled runway rehabilitation works and the subsequent approval granted by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA),” the statement read in part.

However, flight operations will initially be limited to daylight hours under Visual Flight Rules (VFR). FAAN said night operations and other applicable instrument flight operations would resume only after outstanding runway lighting installations had been completed and verified.

The authority added that safety measures would remain in place around areas where related works were still ongoing, in line with NCAA requirements.

FAAN also acknowledged the support of Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma and the state government, particularly their contribution to extending the runway from 2,700 metres to 3,200 metres. The 500-metre extension is expected to improve the airport’s capacity to accommodate larger aircraft.

Owerri airport closure exceeds initial 25-day plan

FAAN had initially announced that the airport would close for 25 days to allow runway repairs, resurfacing and expansion works.

In a report published on October 9, 2026, Nairametrics reported that the closure was scheduled to begin on October 20 following the deterioration of sections of the runway, including potholes and extensive surface cracks aggravated by heavy rainfall.

The rehabilitation involved repairing damaged pavement, treating cracks and resurfacing affected sections to restore the runway to a safer operational condition.

The project also included extending the runway to accommodate larger aircraft, including wide-body aircraft, as air travel demand in the South-East grows.

FAAN had advised passengers travelling through the airport during the closure to contact their airlines for updates on cancellations, rescheduling and alternative arrangements.

The rehabilitation was undertaken through collaboration between the Federal Government and the Imo State Government, with the state contributing to the runway extension.

The airport’s reopening on November 25 means the closure lasted five weeks, longer than the initially announced 25-day period.

Nigeria steps up airport runway upgrades

The Owerri airport reopening comes amid wider efforts to rehabilitate ageing airport infrastructure and improve flight safety across the country.

Several Nigerian airports have undergone temporary closures and runway maintenance in recent years to address infrastructure deterioration and upgrade operational facilities.

In April 2025, FAAN temporarily shut down Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu following a significant rupture in a critical section of its runway. Repairs began on April 22, and flight operations resumed on April 28, ahead of the initially scheduled May 6 reopening.

The Enugu airport had earlier undergone extensive rehabilitation after closing in August 2019 over runway deterioration and inadequate landing aids. It reopened in August 2020 after 370 days.

At Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, FAAN closed the domestic runway, 18L/36R, on July 7, 2022, for repairs and installation of navigational and lighting equipment. It reopened on November 11, more than 120 days later, against an initial 90-day target.

In March 2025, FAAN also closed Runway 18R/36L at the Lagos airport for asphalt rehabilitation at the A2 Taxiway link. The closure lasted from March 3 to March 4, with flights redirected to the alternative runway.

Beyond individual runway repairs, the Federal Executive Council approved N987 billion in airport infrastructure contracts in August 2025. The approvals included N712.26 billion for rehabilitation and modernisation at Lagos MMIA airport, N46.39 billion for runway, taxiway and lighting upgrades at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, and N42.14 billion for runway, taxiway and lighting rehabilitation at Port Harcourt International Airport.