Capital market operators (CMOs) are broadly confident they will meet the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) new minimum capital requirements.

However, the route to the June 30, 2027 deadline looks uneven, with limited visibility on peers’ progress and a primary market stretched by competing capital raises.

This is according to three chief executives of dealing member firms who spoke to Nairametrics on how stockbroking firms are preparing. They also discussed how firms may downgrade their registration categories rather than exit.

The deadline comes from the SEC’s January 16, 2026 circular, which replaced the 2015 capital regime. The new rules raise broker-dealer capital from N300 million to N2 billion, broker capital from N200 million to N600 million and dealer capital from N100 million to N1 billion.

What the CMOs are saying:

Mr. Tajudeen Olayinka, CEO, Wyoming Capital Partners, said he expects virtually all dealing members to comply.

“I believe everyone is ready. Whoever is not ready, we should not judge them because the process is still ongoing.”

He noted that the SEC regularly requests updates from firms, which also report board changes and new shareholders through a regulatory portal.

On funding, he said: “To raise the required capital, operators can approach existing shareholders or bring in new investors.”

He proposed that firms could fall back on revenue reserves and have shareholders reinvest them: “It is not the same as issuing bonus shares.”

Olayinka also said he could not confirm how much each firm has raised, because the precise position of every firm sits with the SEC.

Mr. Aruna Kebira, CEO, Globalview Capital Limited, said the roadmaps submitted to the SEC were confidential. Each firm was asked to state whether it would upgrade, maintain or downgrade its category.

“Any firm that did not submit a roadmap to the SEC would be indicating that it intends to exit the market in an orderly manner.”

He said the SEC will publish the names of firms that upgraded, maintained, or downgraded in 2027.

On exits, he was confident: “Nobody is necessarily leaving the market. Some firms may move from one registration category to another, as permitted by the SEC.”

A firm unable to raise N2 billion as a broker-dealer could instead meet the N600 million broker or N1 billion dealer threshold.

Mr. David Adonri, CEO, Highcap Securities Limited, was the most cautious of the three. He said:

“Capital market operators are making a lot of efforts, but the programme is coming at a time when the primary market is overstretched with demand for funds.”

He pointed to recent bank and insurance capital raises and the Dangote Refinery IPO competing for investor funds: “Everybody is trying, but the situation is very tight and difficult.”

On submitted plans, he said: “Plans are generally speculative, not necessarily based on practical realities.”

He warned against mergers saying: “Merger is a very dangerous option. If you enter into a bad merger, you could find yourself out of the market or carrying a lot of liabilities.”

On downgrades, he said: “Nobody wants to be downgraded because most operators believe they have the capacity to operate at higher levels.”

Options before CMOs:

NGX shares could cushion some firms, according to both Kebira and Adonri, who said shares allotted during the Nigerian Exchange Group’s demutualisation could help some firms.

Kebira said every stockbroking firm received six million units, worth more than N18 million at the time, and that selling them at about N140 or N160 per share could generate enough to meet the requirements.

Adonri admitted that some firms received as much as six million units but pointed out that only member dealing firms got the shares allocation and must raise additional capital to augment.

He added that many operators were excluded from the allocation and must raise fresh capital from scratch.

Options include fresh equity, strategic investors, mergers, licence downgrades or exiting certain activities.

Borrowed funds, shareholder loans, client funds, and unrealised gains do not qualify as regulatory capital.

Nairametrics reported in January 2026 that operators largely welcomed the new framework. At the time, Kebira said June 2027 was enough time for any serious business to recapitalise.

However, some senior operators predicted mergers and acquisitions that would weed out the very small players. The N2 billion broker-dealer threshold is the steepest step-up in the new framework.

What you should know:

The SEC’s new minimum capital requirements cover stockbrokers, dealers, broker-dealers, fund managers, issuing houses, registrars, trustees, underwriters, fintech firms and digital asset operators.

Minimum capital for brokers rose from N200 million to N600 million, dealers from N100 million to N1 billion, and broker-dealers from N300 million to N2 billion.

Fund managers face tiered requirements based on assets under management, while digital asset firms and market infrastructure providers also face higher thresholds.

Operators must comply by June 30, 2027, or adjust their licences.

On March 23, 2026, the SEC gave operators six weeks to submit board-approved recapitalisation or licence-downgrade plans detailing their capital positions, funding strategies, timelines, risks, and governance arrangements.

The SEC’s 2027 disclosure will reveal which operators upgraded, maintained or downgraded their licences, indicating the extent of compliance.