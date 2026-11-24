Nigeria’s biggest listed companies are increasingly meeting their customers where they spend a significant part of their time: on their smartphones.

Nigeria’s biggest listed companies are increasingly meeting their customers where they spend a significant part of their time: on their smartphones.

From banks promoting digital payments on Instagram to telecommunications operators addressing customer concerns on X and industrial giants explaining their investments on LinkedIn, social media is becoming an important part of corporate communication.

The shift comes as Nigeria’s digital population expands. A September 2026 study by KPMG and Orange Group, involving 13,251 respondents across 12 major cities, reported smartphone ownership of 75% among those surveyed. Separately, GSMA estimates put smartphone adoption at 64% of mobile connections at the end of 2024.

For companies classified by Nairametrics as Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira (SWOOTs), this digital audience represents more than a marketing opportunity. It provides direct access to customers, employees, prospective investors and other stakeholders, allowing companies to communicate their strategies outside traditional annual reports, regulatory filings and media interviews.

The financial stakes are considerable. In April 2026, 26 SWOOT stocks had a combined market capitalisation of N142.79 trillion, representing 91.71% of the Nigerian Exchange’s total market value. Their dominance makes the way they communicate particularly important, especially when their messages concern financial performance, investment decisions, executive leadership and corporate reputation.

A review of publicly accessible company posts shows different approaches. The strategies also differ by platform. LinkedIn provides a professional audience for executive statements, investor-related information and recruitment. Instagram lends itself to product launches, visual storytelling and consumer campaigns, while X offers a faster, more public environment for announcements, feedback and complaints.

How often are SWOOT companies communicating?

An examination of publicly accessible LinkedIn feeds shows that the companies have different posting patterns. Banks and telecommunications operators generally have more opportunities to publish customer-facing content, while industrial companies often centre their posts on specific events, strategic initiatives and financial milestones.

Dangote Cement

Communication approach: Employee-centred storytelling, industrial expansion, distributor relationships, sustainability and corporate strategy.

Dangote Cement is using LinkedIn to make one of Africa’s largest industrial businesses more accessible to the public. Rather than relying exclusively on financial results and corporate announcements, the company has increasingly placed employees, distributors and manufacturing activities at the centre of its digital communication.

Its official LinkedIn page had approximately 42,524 followers in the November 23 snapshot, with at least 10 original posts visible over roughly two weeks. This suggests a posting rhythm of about five updates weekly, although activity is concentrated around events and campaigns.

The company’s November posts provide examples of this approach. During International Men’s Day, Dangote Cement published several employee-focused updates, including photographs of workers and messages recognising their contributions. One post encouraged followers to tag men who inspired them, turning a corporate observance into a participatory conversation.

At the Lagos International Trade Fair, the company adopted a more commercial tone, using interviews with distributors, technical sales executives and representatives of the Lagos State Bricklayers Association to discuss product quality and customer relationships.

One of its messages declared:

“Quality is our license to sell.”

Dangote Cement also uses LinkedIn to explain its longer-term strategy. Posts from its 2026 Sales and Marketing Retreat in Ibadan featured the phrase “EXECUTE TO WIN,” connecting commercial activities to its Vision 2030 expansion agenda.

Its annual general meeting communication similarly introduced board members, including Chairman Emmanuel Ikazoboh and Group Managing Director Arvind Pathak, while emphasising governance, industrialisation and sustainable growth.

BUA Foods

BUA Foods is using social media to communicate its financial performance, promote consumer products and reinforce its position in Nigeria’s food manufacturing industry. Its LinkedIn page had approximately 141,814 followers in a November 2026 snapshot, with at least nine identifiable posts across roughly two months, suggesting activity concentrated around corporate announcements and events.

The company’s LinkedIn content combines investor relations with product marketing. Following its nine-month 2026 results, BUA Foods highlighted gross profit of N552.90 billion and a gross profit margin of 48.3%, presenting the performance as evidence of operational efficiency. It also promoted the launch of Bakers Pride Flour in Kano, sharing photographs and videos under the slogan, “Bake Smart. Bake Better.”

On X, where its account had approximately 8,200 followers in an indexed snapshot, BUA Foods shares financial updates, investor conference-call announcements and product launches. Its Instagram account, @buafoods, provides another channel for consumer-oriented visual communication, although its posting frequency could not be independently verified.

The company also uses sustainability and food-security campaigns to strengthen its corporate identity. During World Cleanup Day, it encouraged followers to participate in environmental protection, declaring, “From clean plates to clean cities, every action counts.”

Its founder and chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, maintains a separate X presence, where he communicates about business, philanthropy and public affairs. His personal visibility complements the company’s institutional messaging without replacing it.

MTN Nigeria

MTN Nigeria is using social media to strengthen customer relationships, promote digital services and communicate its investments in telecommunications infrastructure. Its LinkedIn page had approximately 431,557 followers in an accessible 2026 snapshot, with at least 10 posts published within roughly one week in October, indicating a particularly active communication strategy.

During Customer Service Week, MTN published videos and photographs of senior executives interacting with customers at its experience centres. One LinkedIn post featured Chief Human Resources Officer Esther Akinnukawe attending to customers, accompanied by the message: “Customer service takes an exciting turn at MTN Y’ello City.”

Another featured Chief Technology Officer Yahaya Ibrahim delivering a goodwill message to subscribers. The campaign, tagged #TheExtraMile, presented customer service as a responsibility shared across the company’s leadership.

MTN also uses X for public-facing communication about services and customer concerns, while Instagram supports entertainment partnerships, promotional campaigns and visual storytelling. Comparable posting frequencies across these platforms could not be independently verified.

Unlike founder-led companies, MTN Nigeria is a subsidiary of South Africa’s MTN Group. Its corporate communication is therefore closely associated with executives, particularly CEO Karl Toriola.

In November, MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita celebrated Toriola’s 20th anniversary with the company on LinkedIn. The post attracted more than 2,800 reactions and 275 comments, demonstrating how executive recognition can generate significant engagement.

Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa adopts a more institutional approach to social media communication, emphasising infrastructure investment, financial performance and digital inclusion across its 14 African markets. Its LinkedIn page has approximately 148,151 followers, with at least three original posts visible over one month in November 2026. Its Nigerian subsidiary maintains a larger professional audience, with over 250,000 LinkedIn followers.

The group’s communication frequently revolves around business milestones. Following its half-year 2026 results, Airtel Africa highlighted an 11.6% increase in its customer base to 193.9 million and capital expenditure of $657 million, connecting infrastructure investment to growing demand for connectivity.

During Customer Service Week in October, the company leveraged the voice of Group CEO Sunil Taldar, who described customer engagement as “listening to our customers, learning from them and acting on their needs and expectations.”

Airtel Africa also repurposes executive media appearances for social media. It shared Taldar’s ARISE News interview discussing its $1.1 billion capital expenditure plans, Starlink partnership and mobile money expansion.

On X, Airtel Nigeria has approximately 682,200 followers and more than 372,700 cumulative posts, including customer-service replies. A November 24 snapshot showed at least 15 responses within 20 minutes, reflecting how the company uses the platform as an extension of its customer-service operations.

In a campaign encouraging subscribers to report coverage problems through the MyAirtel application, the company declared: “A stronger network starts with listening.”

On Instagram, Airtel Nigeria has approximately 477,484 followers, according to StarNgage, with content centred on entertainment, product promotion and consumer education.

Zenith Bank

Zenith Bank’s social media strategy combines financial product marketing with lifestyle content, technology advocacy and cultural sponsorship. Its LinkedIn page had approximately 291,545 followers in November 2026, with nine identifiable posts within roughly one week. Activity intensified around major corporate events, with 10 posts published over four days during its 2026 Tech Fair campaign.

The bank uses LinkedIn to promote financial products, communicate fraud-prevention measures and showcase executive participation in major business events. Its November content included a Mastercard shopping campaign offering customers a $30 reward on eligible AliExpress purchases.

Beyond conventional banking, Zenith leverages cultural and technology events to broaden its appeal. Its sponsorship of ART X Lagos and the Zenith Tech Fair generated multiple posts, videos and livestream announcements, allowing audiences to participate beyond the physical events.

Following its technology fair, the bank told followers: “Thank you for shaping the future with us.”

On X, Zenith’s communication is oriented towards product awareness, promotional announcements and customer assistance, while Instagram provides a visual channel for lifestyle campaigns, festive celebrations and corporate events.

Founder Jim Ovia features periodically in the bank’s corporate communication. In November, Zenith shared photographs of Ovia alongside Group Managing Director Adaora Umeoji at ART X Lagos. However, the available evidence does not establish a consistent personal posting pattern for Ovia.

UBA

United Bank for Africa has developed a social media strategy that extends beyond conventional banking products into entrepreneurship, entertainment, financial literacy and African cultural identity.

Its LinkedIn page had approximately 535,916 followers in November 2026, with seven identifiable posts within roughly one week.

UBA’s communication frequently targets younger consumers, entrepreneurs, freelancers and Nigerians living abroad. Through its Business Series, the bank distributes interviews and panel discussions featuring entrepreneurs such as Chowdeck founder Femi Aluko and musician M.I Abaga, exploring technology, consumer behaviour and business innovation.

The campaign promoted a three-day December experience combining fashion, food, entertainment and creative activities, demonstrating the bank’s willingness to adapt its corporate voice to younger audiences.

UBA also uses social media for fraud awareness, digital banking education and financial security, while its X and Instagram platforms support customer engagement and consumer campaigns.

A distinguishing feature of UBA’s wider corporate ecosystem is Tony Elumelu’s personal digital influence. Although not UBA’s original founder, Elumelu played a central role in transforming the institution into a pan-African banking group.

His Instagram account had approximately 2.42 million followers as of November 12, 2026, according to third-party analytics. Twelve posts published between September 20 and November 9 included six reels, five carousels and one photograph, collectively attracting more than 864,000 likes.

Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy’s social media strategy is less consumer-driven than those of banks and telecommunications companies, focusing instead on investor confidence, corporate reputation, environmental sustainability and stakeholder relationships.

Its LinkedIn page had approximately 277,751 followers in an accessible 2026 snapshot, with seven identifiable posts published within six days, including multiple updates on the same day.

The indigenous energy company uses its platform to amplify executive perspectives on issues affecting Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, including capital investment, workforce development and environmental responsibility.

During the 2026 PENGASSAN Energy and Labour Summit, Seplat shared remarks by its Vice President of HR Operations, Emo Udobong-Ntia, who stated:

“Human capital must be treated as national energy infrastructure.”

Access Bank

Access Bank’s social media strategy reflects its ambitions beyond conventional banking, incorporating sustainability, entrepreneurship, financial inclusion and international expansion. Its LinkedIn communication combines executive commentary with customer education and corporate announcements, with at least four identifiable posts within five days in an October 2026 sample.

During Customer Service Week, the bank emphasised how employees “listen, respond, solve,” presenting customer experience as a responsibility extending beyond its physical branches.

Access Bank also uses executive-led content to communicate its expertise in financial markets. One LinkedIn update featured Elizabeth Oguegbu, its Group Head of Financial Markets and Funding, discussing how businesses can access appropriate sources of capital.

Its LinkedIn page had approximately 417,414 followers in an October snapshot, with multiple updates published on the same day during customer engagement campaigns.

On X, Access Bank operates two distinct communication channels: @myaccessbank for corporate announcements and promotional campaigns, and @accessbank_help for customer enquiries and complaints. A July 2025 Nairametrics review recorded 848,200 X followers and 500,000 Instagram followers.

Social media also serves as a reputation-management tool. In July 2026, parent company Access Holdings issued a formal clarification addressing a false publication circulating on social media, illustrating the reputational risks associated with digital platforms.

Following the death of Herbert Wigwe in 2024, the bank’s communication has increasingly centred on institutional leadership rather than a single prominent personality.

GTCO

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) has adopted a distinctive social media strategy that positions its brand at the intersection of financial services, lifestyle, culture and entrepreneurship.

Its LinkedIn page had approximately 290,707 followers in November 2026. At least eight posts were identifiable across seven months, with activity concentrated around flagship corporate initiatives rather than daily updates.

These include the GTCO Food and Drink Festival, GTCO Fashion Weekend and its annual Autism Conference.

For its ninth Fashion Weekend in November 2026, the company adopted the theme “Fashion Is Timeless,” using digital communication to promote designers, masterclasses and retail opportunities for fashion entrepreneurs.