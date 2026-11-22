Food prices across five major Lagos markets showed considerable variations in November 2026, with the cost of several everyday staples differing significantly depending on where consumers shop.

Food prices across five major Lagos markets showed considerable variations in November 2026, with the cost of several everyday staples differing significantly depending on where consumers shop.

A market price survey covering Mushin, Daleko, Mile 12, Oyingbo and Ile-Epo reveals that while some commodities are relatively cheaper in markets closer to their supply and distribution channels, others command higher prices because of differences in availability, market specialization, transportation costs, wholesale volumes and retail demand.

The survey covered 69 product entries, ranging from grains, beans, garri and rice to vegetables, frozen foods, cooking oils, dairy products and packaged foods.

The analysis revealed that consumers can save thousands of naira on certain items by choosing one market over another, although the most affordable market depends largely on the specific product being purchased.

The food price market survey showed that Mile 12 and Daleko continue to offer some of the most competitive prices for major staples, particularly grains, vegetables and fresh produce, while Mushin records some of the highest prices on several commodities.

Oyingbo, traditionally a major food distribution hub, records higher prices for some packaged commodities and imported products, while Ile-Epo emerges as a relatively balanced market for selected food categories.

The differences underscore the influence of wholesale activities, proximity to supply sources, transportation costs, storage requirements, and seasonal demand as traders begin positioning for increased festive purchases in December.

What the data is saying

A closer examination of the survey revealed distinctions in the availability of food staples across the markets.

Of the 69 product entries, Ile-Epo had price observations for all 69, Mushin had 61, Oyingbo had 30, Mile 12 had 17, and Daleko had 12. This indicates that the range of products captured in the survey varied considerably across locations.

Several packaged and branded products, including noodles, cocoa beverages, many milk products, pasta and poundo yam flour, had prices recorded mainly in Mushin and Ile-Epo.

Similarly, several frozen food products, including turkey and chicken, were captured in Mushin, Oyingbo and Ile-Epo, but not in Mile 12 and Daleko.

Some products still had more limited coverage. My Choice brand of rice was recorded only in Daleko and Ile-Epo, while dry onions were recorded in Mile 12, Oyingbo and Ile-Epo.

Sweet potatoes were recorded only in Mile 12 and Ile-Epo, while ogbono was recorded only in Mushin and Ile-Epo.

These differences are important because they may reflect the specialization of individual markets, the availability of products at the time of the survey, or the scope of the price collection.

What buyers and sellers are saying

Across the surveyed markets, traders attributed the price differences largely to supply volumes and the nature of each market.

At Mile 12, sellers pointed to the steady inflow of tomatoes and pepper from northern producing states as a key reason prices remained significantly lower than in other markets.

“The volume arriving daily is still helping to keep prices down compared to other markets, especially for tomatoes and pepper,” a trader at Mile 12 told Nairametrics during the survey.

In Daleko, traders explained that many retailers from other parts of Lagos source beans, maize and rice due to their increased availability, directly from Daleko, helping to sustain relatively competitive pricing.

A shopper purchasing household staples at Daleko said the market remains a preferred destination for bulk purchases because of the price difference on essentials such as beans, rice and garri.

At Mushin, however, traders cited stronger retail demand and higher operating costs. Several packaged, branded and household items were pricier, reflecting its role as a major retail distribution center rather than a predominantly wholesale market.

Meanwhile, traders at Ile-Epo reported increased customer traffic ahead of the festive season, particularly for poultry products, rice and packaged foods. Some sellers expressed concerns that stronger demand in December could place upward pressure on prices if supply does not keep pace.

Buyers expressed cautious optimism over the relatively stable prices of garri, maize and beans compared with previous months. However, many households remain concerned about the cost of proteins and festive-season items such as turkey, chicken and rice, which typically see stronger demand towards year-end.

Daleko remain competitive for selected agricultural produce

The survey disclosed that Daleko is particularly competitive for selected fresh produce and agricultural staples, although the range of products recorded in the two markets was considerably narrower than in Mile12, Mushin and Ile-Epo.

Daleko recorded the lowest prices for several staple commodities, including beans, rice, maize, and egusi.

A 50kg bag of Oloyin beans sold for N85,000 in Daleko, compared with N87,000 in Mile 12, N86,000 in Ile-Epo, N90,000 in Oyingbo and N95,000 in Mushin.

For brown beans, the price ranged from N75,000 in Daleko and Oyingbo to N80,000 in Mushin and Ile-Epo, while Mile 12 recorded N78,000.

White beans followed a similar pattern, with Daleko and Oyingbo recording N75,000, compared with N78,000 in Mile 12 and N80,000 in Mushin and Ile-Epo.

The difference was also visible in larger quantities of brown beans.

A bag exceeding 50kg sold for N155,000 in Daleko, compared with N156,000 in Mile 12 and N160,000 in Mushin, Oyingbo and Ile-Epo.

The relatively lower prices in Daleko can be linked to stronger wholesale volumes and trader concentration in grain distribution, which typically improves market competition and lowers margins.

Similarly, a 50kg bag of Mama’s Pride long-grain rice sold for N84,000 in Daleko, the lowest among the five markets, compared with N87,000 in Mile 12, N90,000 in Mushin and N95,000 in both Oyingbo and Ile-Epo.

Royal Stallion short-grain rice followed the same trend, selling for N54,000 in Daleko, N57,000 in Mile 12, N55,000 in Ile-Epo, N60,000 in Mushin and N65,000 in Oyingbo.

The difference between Daleko and Oyingbo was N11,000 for a 50kg bag of Royal Stallion rice, an indication of how market choice can influence household and bulk-purchasing costs.

Maize was also cheaper in Daleko. Both yellow and white maize sold for N50,000 per 50kg bag, compared with N52,000 in Mile 12 and N55,000 in Mushin and Ile-Epo. Oyingbo recorded the highest price at N60,000 for each variety.

Egusi, an important ingredient in Nigerian household cooking, was cheapest in Daleko at N470,000 per big bag. This is compared with N480,000 in Mile 12, N500,000 in Ile-Epo, N510,000 in Oyingbo and N520,000 in Mushin.

The N50,000 difference between Daleko and Mushin is substantial for traders, restaurants and households purchasing in large quantities.

Mile 12 records the lowest prices for pepper, tomatoes and onions

Mile 12 recorded a notable price advantage for some fresh produce, particularly pepper and tomatoes.

A medium bag of pepper sold for N40,000 in Mile 12, compared with N50,000 in Ile-Epo and N75,000 in Mushin.

The difference between Mile 12 and Mushin was N35,000, meaning the price in Mushin was 87.5% higher.

The same pattern was observed for a big bag of pepper. Mile 12 recorded N80,000, against N125,000 in Ile-Epo and N150,000 in Mushin.

This is one of the widest price differences in the survey and suggests that consumers purchasing pepper in bulk could achieve considerable savings by sourcing from Mile 12.

The market also recorded the lowest prices for both varieties of tomatoes.

A big basket of round-shaped tomatoes sold for N40,000 in Mile 12, compared with N50,000 in Ile-Epo and N70,000 in Mushin.

For oval-shaped tomatoes, Mile 12 recorded N35,000, while Ile-Epo sold the same quantity for N42,000.

Mile 12 recorded N210,000 for a big bag, compared with N240,000 in Oyingbo and N265,000 in Ile-Epo.

The price difference is consistent with the importance of market proximity to supply channels, produce aggregation, and the volume of fresh produce available for sale.

Mile 12 is a major wholesale produce market, and its concentration of fresh agricultural commodities can create a competitive environment for buyers, particularly where traders are handling large quantities.

Where supply is abundant, sellers may be more willing to reduce margins to maintain turnover, especially for perishable products such as tomatoes and pepper.

However, the price advantage does not apply to every commodity. For example, sweet potatoes were recorded at N50,000 in Mile 12, compared with N45,000 in Ile-Epo.

Oyingbo offers cheaper prices for selected garri, semo and vegetable oil products

Oyingbo recorded competitive prices in several food categories, particularly garri, semo and vegetable oil.

A 50kg bag of yellow garri sold for N21,000 in Oyingbo, the lowest among the five markets. This was compared with N22,000 in Daleko, N23,000 in Mile 12, N24,000 in Ile-Epo and N26,000 in Mushin.

For white garri, Mile 12, Daleko and Ile-Epo recorded N24,000, while Oyingbo sold the same quantity for N28,000. Mushin recorded the highest price at N30,000.

The difference between the cheapest and most expensive markets was N6,000 for a 50kg bag of white garri.

Oyingbo also recorded significantly lower prices for Honeywell semo.

The 1kg pack sold for N1,200 in Oyingbo, compared with N1,650 in Ile-Epo and N1,700 in Mushin.

For the 2kg pack, Oyingbo recorded N2,300, against N3,200 in Ile-Epo and N3,400 in Mushin.

The 5kg pack sold for N5,700 in Oyingbo, compared with N7,600 in Ile-Epo and N7,900 in Mushin.

These differences suggest that consumers purchasing semo in Oyingbo could achieve meaningful savings, particularly when buying in larger quantities.

The market also recorded the lowest prices for local vegetable oil.

The five-litre quantity sold for N10,500 in Oyingbo, compared with N11,400 in Ile-Epo and N12,000 in Mushin.

For the 25-litre quantity, Oyingbo recorded N57,000, against N63,000 in the survey’s average price, N65,000 in Ile-Epo and N67,000 in Mushin.

Wheat products also showed a price advantage in Oyingbo. Honeywell wheat 1kg sold for N1,150, compared with N1,200 in Mushin and N1,300 in Ile-Epo. The 2kg pack sold for N2,200 in Oyingbo, against N2,300 in Mushin and N2,400 in Ile-Epo.

These variations may reflect differences in wholesale sourcing, the scale of distribution, and the level of competition among sellers.

Mushin records higher prices for several staples but remains competitive for packaged foods

Mushin recorded the highest prices for several agricultural staples in the survey, including Oloyin beans, white garri, yellow garri, maize, egusi and pepper.

Oloyin beans sold for N95,000 in Mushin, compared with N85,000 in Daleko.

A 50kg bag of white garri sold for N30,000 in Mushin, the highest among the five markets, while yellow garri sold for N26,000.

Both yellow and white maize were priced at N55,000 in Mushin, compared with N50,000 in Daleko.

Mushin also recorded the highest egusi price at N520,000 per big bag.

However, the market was relatively competitive in several packaged and branded products.

It recorded the lowest prices for most of the packaged cocoa beverages covered in the survey, including Ovaltine refill at N3,200, Ovaltine tin at N4,800, Bournvita refill at N3,300, Bournvita jar at N4,850, Milo refill at N3,500 and Milo tin at N5,000.

Mushin also recorded the lowest price for a crate of eggs at N5,500, compared with N5,700 in Oyingbo and N6,000 in Ile-Epo.

For noodles, Minimie 70g sold for N7,700 in Mushin, against N9,000 in Ile-Epo. Indomie 120g sold for N14,800, compared with N15,800 in Ile-Epo.

The same pattern was observed for Indomie Belle Full, Indomie Hungry Man and Golden Penny noodles.

This suggests that Mushin’s competitive position varies by product category. While it was relatively expensive for some agricultural produce, it offered lower prices for several packaged goods and household essentials.

The difference is attributable to the concentration of distributors, wholesalers, and retailers handling branded products, as well as the volume of stock available to sellers.

Ile-Epo records the widest product coverage and competitive prices in selected categories

Ile-Epo stood out in the survey for having price observations across all 69 product entries.

This was the broadest coverage among the five markets, making it particularly useful for comparing a wide range of food categories.

It also recorded the lowest prices for selected products, including sweet potatoes, ogbono, palm oil, turkey, poundo yam flour and Power pasta.

A big bag of sweet potatoes sold for N45,000 in Ile-Epo, compared with N50,000 in Mile 12.

Ogbono sold for N380,000, against N400,000 in Mushin.

Local palm oil, five litres, sold for N8,000 in Ile-Epo, compared with N9,000 in Mushin and N10,000 in Oyingbo.

Turkey was recorded at N72,250 per carton in Ile-Epo, compared with N85,000 in Mushin and N90,000 in Oyingbo.

Ile-Epo also recorded the lowest prices for the Ayoola poundo yam flour sizes captured in the survey. The 0.9kg pack sold for N3,700, the 1.8kg pack for N7,400 and the 4.5kg pack for N18,400.

For Olaola poundo yam flour, the 0.9kg pack sold for N10,300, the 2.267kg pack for N24,800, and the 4.535kg pack for N49,200.

However, Ile-Epo also recorded the highest prices for certain commodities, including dry onions, several branded products, and some wheat varieties.

The market’s broad product coverage means it offers consumers a wider range of options, but it does not necessarily make it the cheapest market overall.

About the Nairametrics Food Price Survey

The Nairametrics Food Price Watch is a monthly market survey tracking the prices of major food items across Nigeria.

This report specifically covers four key markets in Lagos State: Mushin, Daleko, Oyingbo, Mile 12 and Ile-Epo Market.

The survey provides up-to-date insights into food price trends, helping businesses, policymakers, and consumers make informed decisions.