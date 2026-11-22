The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has said Nigeria’s graduate employment crisis is driven not only by skills deficiencies but also by inadequate job creation, weak labour-market absorption and declining investment in workforce development.

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has said Nigeria’s graduate employment crisis is driven not only by skills deficiencies but also by inadequate job creation, weak labour-market absorption and declining investment in workforce development.

The organisation cautioned against describing Nigerian graduates as largely unemployable, arguing that such a narrative overlooks the differences in educational quality across institutions and disciplines, as well as the economy’s limited capacity to generate suitable jobs.

In a commentary titled Graduate Employability in Nigeria: Beyond the Narrative of a Skills Crisis, released on November 22, 2026, CPPE Chief Executive Officer, Dr Muda Yusuf, said graduate unemployment should not automatically be interpreted as evidence that graduates lack the skills required by employers.

Limited job opportunities compound unemployment

Yusuf explained that graduates with technical, analytical and interpersonal capabilities could remain unemployed because appropriate job opportunities were unavailable.

He attributed the problem partly to the difficult operating environment facing businesses, including high borrowing costs, energy expenses, infrastructure deficits, logistics bottlenecks, taxation and regulatory burdens.

According to him, these constraints discourage investment, restrict business expansion and limit the ability of companies to create quality jobs.

“The employability debate must consequently distinguish between skills mismatch and insufficient demand for skilled labour,” Yusuf said.

He added that improving university curricula alone would not resolve graduate unemployment without an economy capable of absorbing skilled workers.

Skills gaps differ across disciplines

The CPPE acknowledged that some university programmes have struggled to keep pace with changes in technology, production systems and workplace requirements.

It identified digitalisation, artificial intelligence, automation, data analytics, financial technology and renewable energy as areas transforming occupational demands and requiring corresponding changes in tertiary education.

However, Yusuf said skills deficiencies were not uniform across Nigeria’s educational system.

He pointed to professional and practice-oriented disciplines such as medicine, nursing, pharmacy, laboratory sciences, architecture and information technology, which incorporate practical and clinical training.

He also cited the international demand for Nigerian-trained doctors, nurses and other professionals as evidence against the generalisation that Nigerian universities produce graduates who cannot function effectively in the workplace.

According to the organisation, more significant employability gaps exist in programmes where practical exposure, workplace interaction and contemporary professional applications are limited.

It therefore advocated targeted reforms to improve the relevance and practical orientation of graduate education rather than a blanket criticism of Nigerian graduates.

Employers asked to strengthen graduate training

The organisation also urged employers to invest more in developing their workforce, arguing that universities should not be expected to produce graduates capable of immediately performing specialised corporate functions without additional training.

Yusuf said companies had historically recruited graduates from different academic backgrounds and equipped them through management trainee programmes, internships, apprenticeships, mentoring and professional development.

“The underlying philosophy was sound: educational institutions develop foundational human capital; employers develop firm-specific and industry-specific human capital,” he said.

He warned that the gradual weakening of structured graduate-training programmes in parts of the private sector had contributed to the employability challenge.

The CPPE also identified the limited interaction between tertiary institutions and industry as a major weakness, recommending greater participation by employers, professional bodies and industry practitioners in curriculum development.

Infrastructure and recruitment reforms needed

The organisation said the quality of educational infrastructure also determines graduates’ practical competence, noting that inadequate laboratories, workshops, digital facilities, libraries and studios weaken the quality of learning.

It argued that curriculum reforms would have limited impact without corresponding investment in educational facilities.

The CPPE further called on employers to adopt better recruitment methods by assessing candidates’ aptitude, adaptability, problem-solving abilities and potential rather than relying excessively on academic qualifications and degree classifications.

It said employers should focus on matching individual talents with suitable roles, noting that academic credentials do not always reflect a person’s full productive capacity.

CPPE outlines policy recommendations

To address the challenge, the organisation recommended regular curriculum reviews involving employers and professional bodies, expanded internships and industrial attachments, industry placements for lecturers and greater use of experienced professionals as adjunct lecturers and mentors.

It also called for stronger digital literacy, communication, analytical reasoning, teamwork and entrepreneurship training across disciplines.

Other recommendations include restoring structured graduate trainee programmes, improving career counselling, establishing credible labour-market information systems and shifting accreditation towards measurable learning outcomes and practical competencies.

The organisation said government must also pursue economic policies that encourage investment, business expansion and the creation of productive formal-sector jobs.

In its conclusion, the CPPE said Nigeria must address both the quality of skills supplied by educational institutions and the economy’s capacity to generate demand for those skills.

Disconnect between sectors driving Nigeria’s recent macroeconomic gains

According to CardinalStone’s 2026 Mid-Year Economic Outlook, Nigeria’s six fastest-growing sectors account for just 2.7% of the country’s workforce despite recording average annual growth rates above 5% over the past three years.

The investment firm’s latest report highlights a disconnect between the sectors driving Nigeria’s recent macroeconomic gains and those employing the largest share of its workforce.

The report says the imbalance reflects what it describes as Nigeria’s persistent “jobless growth” despite improving macroeconomic fundamentals.