The Federal Government exceeded its full-year domestic borrowing target by September 2026, with net borrowing reaching N20.39 trillion against a budgeted N18.4 trillion.

The Federal Government exceeded its full-year domestic borrowing target by September 2026, with net borrowing reaching N20.39 trillion against a budgeted N18.4 trillion.

According to the Financial Markets Dealers Association’s (FMDA) State of Nigeria’s Financial Markets Q3 2026 report, net domestic borrowing had reached approximately 111% of the annual target by September 30, with another quarter remaining in the fiscal year.

The report also showed that credit to the Federal Government grew significantly faster than private-sector credit, raising concerns about the availability of financing for businesses.

Nigeria’s public debt had risen to N166.79 trillion as of June 30, including N91.59 trillion in domestic debt, according to Nairametrics’ earlier report.

Government borrowing exceeds annual target:

Federal Government net domestic borrowing increased from N10.74 trillion at the end of June to N20.39 trillion by September 30, 2026.

The increase represents approximately N9.65 trillion in additional net borrowing during the third quarter, equivalent to nearly 90% of the amount recorded in the first half.

Treasury bill allotments increased by 33% to N8.14 trillion, with 364-day bills accounting for N7.08 trillion, or approximately 87%.

With N2.64 trillion in Treasury bills maturing during the quarter, net new Treasury bill borrowing stood at N5.49 trillion.

Federal Government bond sales increased by 44% quarter-on-quarter to N4.14 trillion.

The June 2038 bond attracted N2.438 trillion, representing approximately 59% of bond sales, followed by the September 2036 bond with N889 billion.

The April 2037 and January 2035 bonds recorded sales of N492 billion and N320 billion, respectively.

The N18.4 trillion domestic borrowing target forms part of the N29.2 trillion new borrowing provision in the 2026 Appropriation Act.

The borrowing plan also includes N10.79 trillion in external financing, following an upward revision from the earlier N17.89 trillion borrowing provision as the budget deficit widened.

The figures indicate that domestic financing had already exceeded its annual budget allocation before the final quarter began.

Government credit outpaces private lending:

The FMDA report showed that credit expansion increasingly favoured the Federal Government, even as Nigeria’s broad money supply continued to grow.

Broad money, measured by M3, increased by 24.5% year-on-year to N146.6 trillion in September 2026.

Credit to the Federal Government increased by 63.1% year-on-year to N39.40 trillion.

Private-sector credit grew by 15.7% to N83.93 trillion and declined by approximately N537.6 billion month-on-month.

Calculations based on the reported growth rates indicate that government credit increased by about N15.2 trillion over the year, compared with N11.4 trillion for the private sector.

Government credit accounted for approximately 57% of the combined increase, despite representing about 32% of the combined outstanding credit stock.

The report also highlighted the attractiveness of government securities, with the 364-day Treasury bill offering a true yield of approximately 18.9% during the third quarter.

CBN bills held by investors stood at N5.60 trillion, while the FMDA estimated that these instruments accounted for 74% of September’s increase in M3.

Although the CBN reduced the Monetary Policy Rate by 350 basis points to 23% on September 22, borrowing costs remained elevated.

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Director-General Segun Ajayi-Kadir highlighted the challenge facing businesses: “Even at 23% MPR, prime lending rate will still be 27-30%.”

The figures suggest that monetary easing has yet to translate into comparable improvements in private-sector credit conditions.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria maintained a 45% cash reserve requirement for deposit money banks, restricting the funds available for lending.

Debt refinancing pressures remain elevated:

The Federal Government’s borrowing requirements remain substantial, with additional debt issuance and refinancing obligations scheduled for the final quarter of 2026.

The Debt Management Office scheduled N5.75 trillion in Federal Government bond offers for the fourth quarter, while N5.43 trillion in Treasury bills are due to mature.

Treasury bills accounted for approximately 57% of third-quarter net domestic issuance, with borrowing concentrated in 364-day instruments.

The 364-day Treasury bill stop rate declined from 17.70% on July 8 to 15.89% on September 23.

At the October 28 Treasury bill auction, the DMO rejected approximately N1.84 trillion in bids and allotted N71.16 billion.

The decline in yields continued into November, with bond stop rates ranging from 16.89% to 16.99%, compared with October’s range of 16.99% to 17.29%.

However, the 364-day Treasury bill stop rate increased by nine basis points to 15.89% on November 11, suggesting that the earlier decline may be moderating.

The combination of substantial government borrowing, high-yielding securities and elevated commercial lending rates has implications for private-sector access to credit.

The FMDA, an umbrella body of financial market traders, report raises questions about how effectively monetary easing will translate into financing for businesses, particularly manufacturers and small and medium-sized enterprises.

While the government has continued to raise domestic financing at declining yields, the challenge remains whether lower interest rates will also improve credit availability across the wider economy.