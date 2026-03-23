Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has given capital market operators a six-week deadline to submit board-approved recapitalization or license downgrade plans, reinforcing its sweeping reform of the industry.

The directive was disclosed in the revised minimum capital guidelines issued by the Commission on March 18, 2026.

The move signals a major shift in regulatory expectations, compelling operators to reassess their financial strength, operational models, and long-term sustainability under stricter capital thresholds.

What the Commission is saying

The Commission stated that all capital market operators must submit their implementation plans within six weeks of the June 30, 2027, compliance deadline. The plans must be board-approved and comprehensive in scope.

“All CMOs are required to submit their recapitalization or downgrade plans within six weeks, with clear timelines and execution strategies.”

“Each plan must detail current capital position, minimum requirements, funding strategy, risk considerations, and governance structure.”

“Operators that fail to provide credible plans risk sanctions, including licence restrictions and regulatory delays under the ISA 2025 framework.”

“Pending applicants are not exempt, and applications older than 12 months will lapse and require fresh filings.”

The Commission added that this directive applies across all categories, including brokers, dealers, fund managers, custodians, exchanges, and digital asset operators, reinforcing the urgency of compliance.

Get up to speed

The SEC recently announced a sharp increase in minimum capital requirements across the capital market ecosystem. This marks one of the most significant regulatory adjustments in recent years.

Broker-dealers are now required to hold N2 billion, up from N300 million.

Dealers must meet N1 billion, compared to the previous N100 million threshold.

Registrars face a new requirement of N2.5 billion, rising from N150 million.

Underwriters and clearing firms are benchmarked at N5 billion, while composite exchanges must now have N10 billion.

The Commission emphasized that the recapitalisation is not a one-time exercise but a long-term structural reform aimed at strengthening market resilience and aligning Nigeria with global standards.

Further insights

A key feature of the new guidelines is the tightening of what qualifies as regulatory capital, which could significantly impact operators’ effective capital base. The SEC has narrowed the definition to ensure only high-quality, loss-absorbing capital is recognized.

Recognized capital includes fully paid-up ordinary shares, qualifying irredeemable preference shares, share premium, and retained earnings from audited profits.

Unrealised gains are excluded, ensuring capital reflects actual financial strength.

Disallowed items include revaluation reserves, borrowed funds, shareholder loans, client funds, deferred tax assets, and encumbered capital.

Non-cash capital injections are permitted but must meet strict valuation criteria, including quoted equities, CIS units, government bonds, and eligible OTC-traded securities.

The exclusion of debt and quasi-debt instruments underscores the regulator’s focus on enforcing genuine capital adequacy rather than leveraged compliance.

What you should know

Nigeria’s capital market recapitalisation drive represents one of the most far-reaching reforms in over a decade. It effectively resets the scale at which operators can compete and operate sustainably.

The policy is part of a broader financial system reform toward risk-based supervision under the Investments and Securities Act 2025.

It prioritises financial resilience, investor protection, and systemic stability across the market.

Operators unable to meet the new requirements may need to downgrade licences, exit certain segments, or focus on niche operations.

The reforms are expected to consolidate the market, concentrating activities among fewer but stronger institutions.

Ultimately, the exercise is set to reshape Nigeria’s capital market landscape, raising entry barriers while promoting a more robust and globally competitive financial system.