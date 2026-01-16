Capital market operators (CMOs) have largely welcomed the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) decision to significantly raise minimum capital requirements across Nigeria’s capital market.

A cross-section of market operators sampled by Nairametrics described the move as long-anticipated, consultative, and aligned with efforts to strengthen investor confidence and bolster President Bola Tinubu’s ambitious agenda of growing a $1 trillion economy.

The SEC, in a circular released on January 16, 2026, unveiled a new capital framework that replaces the 2015 regime and gives operators up to June 30, 2027, to comply.

The revised rules affect brokers, dealers, fund managers, issuing houses, market infrastructure institutions, and digital asset operators.

What the CMOs are saying: “SEC kept its word”

Speaking on the timing and consultation process, most of the stockbrokers admitted that the development didn’t come as any surprise. Mr. Aruna Kebira, CEO of Globalview Capital Limited, echoed the disposition of most brokers when he said the announcement followed a timeline long disclosed by the apex regulator.

“They brought us a calendar. If you look at that calendar, they were supposed to advise the market today, and that is exactly what they did,” Kebira said. “We woke up to it in the early hours of the morning. That tells you they were right on point. They promised January 16, and they delivered.”

Kebira added that discussions around recapitalisation had already taken place at previous Capital Market Committee (CMC) meetings, with trade groups such as the Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) and the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) carried along.

One concern: broker-dealer structure

While broadly supportive, Kebira pointed to what he described as a technical inconsistency in the treatment of broker-dealer licences.

“Previously, broker-dealer capital was simply the combination of broker and dealer licences. If that logic had been maintained, broker-dealer capital would be about N1.6 billion, not N2 billion,” he said.

“That is perhaps the only thing SEC could have handled differently,” Kebira pointed out. Despite this, he stressed that the capital figures are now clearly stated and remove ambiguity for operators.

Will firms exit or merge?

On whether the new requirements could force smaller firms out of the market, Kebira downplayed the risk of mass exits, noting that operators have 18 months to comply.

“June 2027 is enough time for any serious business to recapitalize. I am not advocating panic or mass exits,” he said. “Yes, there may be downgrading — broker-dealers becoming brokers, dealers becoming sub-brokers — but that is orderly restructuring, not collapse.”

He also noted that proceeds from NGX’s demutualization had already strengthened the balance sheets of many stockbroking firms.

Fees unlikely to rise — for now

Kebira dismissed concerns that higher capital requirements would automatically translate into higher transaction fees. “The last recapitalization did not affect commissions, and this one will not either,” he said.

“Fees are regulated. What this really does is give firms more capacity to do business and inject more liquidity into the market.”

According to him, better-capitalized firms are in a stronger position to trade, invest, and support market depth.

“This was expected” — anonymous market operator

A senior market operator, who requested anonymity, said most operators already anticipated the move. “At the CMC meeting last year in Lagos, it was exhaustively deliberated that SEC was trying to strengthen the capital base of the market,” he said. “This will weed out the very small players. There will be mergers and acquisitions, no doubt.”

He added that while fees may eventually adjust due to industry consolidation, any changes would still be constrained by regulatory limits.

“Clients won’t lose their money. Some firms will merge; others will move clients to bigger houses, and some will downgrade their licences,” he explained.

“Industry knew this was coming” — Dr. David Ogogo

Also reacting, Dr. David Ogogo, pioneer Registrar and former President of the Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ICMR), said operators had sufficient notice and engagement.

“The conversation has been on for years. Those who were uncomfortable should have made representations, and I am aware some did,” Ogogo said. “SEC must have considered these before arriving at the final figures.”

While he noted that the timing could have been pushed slightly later in the second or third quarter of the year, he acknowledged that the June 2027 deadline provides adequate room for adjustment.

Ogogo also placed the capital figures in global context. “When you convert these numbers to dollar terms, they are not extraordinary compared to similar organisations globally,” he said. He urged CMOs to think global, beyond the shores of Nigeria.

Call for clarity and investor education

Operators urged the SEC to provide further clarity on capital composition, particularly what qualifies as acceptable capital—fixed assets versus liquid assets—and to intensify investor education.

“There is no need for panic,” one operator said. “SEC needs to reassure investors that assets are held by custodians and that recapitalisation does not mean firms are failing.”

The immediate reaction from capital market operators suggests cautious support rather than resistance. While concerns remain around structure, timing, and implementation details, the prevailing view is that the recapitalisation drive is necessary to deepen liquidity, strengthen governance, and position Nigeria’s capital market for larger economic ambitions.

What you need to know

Nigeria’s SEC, on Friday, January 16, 2026 released new capital rules across the capital market, sharply raising minimum requirements for brokers, dealers, fund managers, issuing houses and digital asset firms. Brokers must now hold N600 million, dealers N1 billion, while broker-dealers face N2 billion due to their broader risk exposure.

Fund managers are placed on a tiered system, with large firms needing up to N5 billion and a new rule requiring firms managing over N100 billion to hold 10% of assets as capital. Digital asset operators are now fully regulated, with exchanges and custodians needing N2 billion.

With an 18-month compliance window, the industry’s next phase is likely to be defined by recapitalisation strategies, mergers, licence downgrades, and tighter competition—not panic exits.