GLNG Funding SPV Plc has opened an offer to raise up to N6.5 billion through its Series 8 Commercial Paper under its N30 billion programme.

GLNG Funding SPV Plc has opened an offer to raise up to N6.5 billion through its Series 8 Commercial Paper under its N30 billion programme.

The company raises money on behalf of Green Fuels Limited and Green Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, which supply compressed natural gas and industrial power solutions.

The offer advertises a 21.50% annualised yield for investors who hold the paper for 364 days, provided the issuer repays in full.

It opened on Monday, November 16, 2026, and is scheduled to close on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. Proceeds will support the promoters’ short-term working capital and funding requirements.

What the offer circular is saying

Issuer: GLNG Funding SPV Plc.

Programme size: N30 billion.

Series: 8.

Target size: Up to N6.5 billion.

Tenor: 364 days.

Settlement date: Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

Maturity date: Wednesday, November 24, 2027.

Minimum subscription: N5 million, with additional subscriptions in multiples of N1,000.

Ratings stated in the circular: BBB long-term and A3 short-term from GCR.

Use of proceeds: The sponsors’ short-term working capital and funding requirements.

The offer: What investors would earn

Commercial paper allows investors to lend to a company for a short period. They pay less upfront than the amount the company promises to return at maturity, earning the difference.

Using the advertised 21.50% annualised yield, N5 million actually invested would earn approximately N1.07 million over 364 days, before taxes and fees, assuming full repayment and a 365-day calculation basis.

The issuer says it redeemed Series 1, 2 and 3 in April, June and September 2026, respectively. Those reported repayments provide a positive reference, although the supplied announcement does not independently establish whether every payment was made on its original due date.

Investment case

The advertised return offers more income than Treasury bills. At the November 11 auction, the 364-day Treasury bill cleared at a 15.89% discount rate, equivalent to approximately 18.88% annualised yield, based on Nairametrics’ report of the auction. GLNG’s stated 21.50% yield offers about 2.62 percentage points more.

On N5 million actually invested, that represents approximately N131,000 in additional gross income over 364 days. That extra income must compensate for company repayment risk.

Green Fuels provides the stronger earnings support. In FY2025, it generated N8.21 billion in operating profit against N523 million in finance expenses about N15.69 earned for every N1 of financing costs. Term loans were also modest relative to shareholders’ funds.

But cash collection was weaker than profit suggests. Operations used N130 million in cash as receivables increased, meaning more money remained tied up in amounts owed to the company.

GLNG’s March 2026 accounts show greater pressure. Revenue fell 27.6% to N7.05 billion, while operating profit declined to N510 million. Operations generated N1.89 billion in cash, against N9.24 billion of cash interest payments.

The company was also building its LNG infrastructure. Borrowings, including overdrafts, reached N67.67 billion; N5.96 for every N1 of shareholders’ funds. Much of its borrowing cost was added to construction costs rather than charged against current earnings.

Successful completion and stronger customer demand could improve cash generation. Until then, expansion and existing debt compete for funding.

The additional return is meaningful, but the available accounts do not make it an obvious bargain.

Reported past redemptions support the offer; weak cash conversion and GLNG’s substantial financing requirements limit that reassurance.

Investor takeaways

GLNG offers extra income over Treasury bills, but the additional 2.62 percentage points does not make it an obvious bargain. Investors are accepting company repayment risk for a relatively modest increase in return.

The offer has support from established operating businesses and reported repayments of earlier CP issues. However, the accounts show that cash available for repayment is less reassuring than reported profits.

Stronger collections at Green Fuels and new income from GLNG’s expansion would improve repayment capacity. Until those benefits materialise, access to other funding remains important.

For investors prioritizing capital preservation, Treasury bills remain the stronger fit. Those accepting GLNG’s repayment risk should keep their exposure manageable, plan to hold until maturity and confirm the final pricing and repayment arrangements before subscribing.

What you should know

Commercial paper is a short-term borrowing instrument companies use mainly to fund day-to-day business needs, such as buying supplies and paying operating expenses.

It is typically sold at a discount. Investors pay less upfront than the amount the company promises to repay at maturity. The difference is their return, before taxes and fees.

For this offer, investors lend to GLNG Funding SPV Plc, which raises money for Green Fuels and Green Liquefied Natural Gas. Repayment is expected to come from cash generated by the promoters’ businesses.

Unlike shares, commercial paper does not give investors ownership of the company. Their return depends on the issuer repaying the agreed amount on schedule.