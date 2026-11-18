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Sterling Bank has partnered with Simba Solar Den to make solar energy systems more accessible to Nigerian households and businesses through structured retail financing options across Nigeria.

The collaboration establishes dedicated solar finance hubs within participating Simba Solar Den outlets, allowing eligible customers to select solar solutions and access Sterling Bank credit facilities with flexible repayment terms of up to 36 months.

The initiative directly targets the high upfront capital expenditure required for renewable energy setups, removing a major structural hurdle for individuals and commercial enterprises seeking dependable off-grid power.

The partnership comes as businesses continue to battle the cost of unreliable electricity in Nigeria. According to the African Development Bank’s African Economic Outlook 2026, power outages cost Nigerian firms the equivalent of 3% of annual sales, while 70.7% of businesses own or share generators. Although solar energy offers an alternative, the substantial upfront investment required to acquire a system remains a barrier for many.

Darlington Nwankwo, Divisional Head, Renewable Energy and Mobility Division at Sterling Bank, said the partnership was designed to address this barrier to solar adoption.

“Many households and businesses want more reliable power, but the upfront cost of a solar system can put it out of reach. By bringing financing to Simba Solar Den outlets, we are helping eligible customers spread that cost over time and take a more practical step towards meeting their energy needs.”

Under the arrangement, customers visiting participating Simba Solar Den outlets will be able to explore available solar systems, receive guidance on suitable options and enquire about financing directly through Sterling Bank. The repayment arrangements will be subject to the Bank’s eligibility requirements and applicable financing terms.

Adebimpe Adebisi, Head of Retail, Power Division at Simba Group, said the partnership would help bridge the gap between customers’ need for solar energy and their ability to purchase it.

“Making solar products available is only part of the solution; customers also need a practical way to pay for them. By working with Sterling Bank, we can connect customers to solar systems and financing through our retail outlets, making it easier for them to find a solution that fits their energy needs and budget.”

Simba Solar Den’s retail model combines solar products with technical guidance and customer support, helping buyers assess their energy requirements and identify appropriate solutions. The introduction of financing at participating outlets extends this support to the purchasing process, addressing both product selection and affordability in one location.

The solar finance hubs will initially operate at selected Simba Solar Den outlets in Lagos, with financing arrangements commencing at the Simba Solar Den Opebi branch. The rollout is expected to expand to additional outlets as the initiative progresses, extending the offering to more customers.

The collaboration reinforces Sterling Bank’s commitment to expanding renewable energy financing under its HEART strategy, which prioritises Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Through initiatives that address the cost of adopting alternative energy solutions, the Bank continues to support households and businesses seeking more reliable and sustainable sources of power.