When Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc joined the Nigerian Exchange in January 2026, it was a relatively obscure agricultural company valued at just N1.09 billion.

When Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc joined the Nigerian Exchange in January 2026, it was a relatively obscure agricultural company valued at just N1.09 billion.

Barely one month later, its shares had surged by more than 800%, attracting the attention of market regulators and triggering a suspension of trading.

What followed was one of the more unusual stock market stories of 2026.

Zichis resumed trading in March after a month-long investigation, climbed to N40.35 per share on May 12, and then reversed sharply.

By November 13, the shares had closed at N15.75, about 61% below their May peak. On the same 1.2 billion-share count, that implies a fall in market value from about N48.42 billion to N18.90 billion

Yet, by November, Zichis was back in the spotlight. This time, it was not just its share-price movement attracting attention, but the emergence of an institutional investor that had acquired more than 10% of the company.

The investor was Futureview Asset Management, part of a Nigerian financial services group, whose acquisition added another dimension to a stock that had already delivered extraordinary returns to its earliest shareholders.

For a company that began with oil palm cultivation and operates in poultry, fish farming and animal feed production, the transformation has been remarkable.

But how did a relatively unknown agribusiness become one of the Nigerian stock market’s biggest gainers, and what explains the dramatic rise and fall of its shares?

From N1.81 to N17.36 in just one month

Zichis made its debut on the Growth Board of the Nigerian Exchange on January 20, 2026, through a listing by introduction of 600 million ordinary shares at N1.81 each.

Its market capitalisation was approximately N1.09 billion, making it a relatively small company compared with established agricultural stocks such as Presco and Okomu Oil Palm.

The shares closed their first trading day at N1.99, but that modest gain was only the beginning.

Over the following weeks, Zichis became the subject of an extraordinary rally. By February 20, the stock had climbed to N17.36, representing an increase of approximately 859% from its listing price.

In other words, a company valued at just over N1 billion at listing had seen its implied market value rise to more than N10 billion in barely one month, without a corresponding transformation of that magnitude in its publicly reported business operations.

The rally was so rapid that the Nigerian Exchange intervened.

On February 23, NGX Regulation Limited suspended trading in Zichis shares, saying the suspension would remain in place pending an investigation into trading activity in the stock. nairametrics.com

For investors, it was an extraordinary development. A company that had barely spent five weeks on the exchange was already attracting regulatory scrutiny over the movement of its shares.

The suspension lasted approximately one month.

On March 23, NGX Regulation Limited announced that it had concluded its investigation and implemented corrective measures to safeguard market integrity.

Trading was subsequently restored, although the exchange did not publicly provide detailed findings explaining the extraordinary rally or specify the corrective measures taken.

Importantly, the lifting of the suspension was not accompanied by a public finding that Zichis or its shareholders had engaged in market manipulation.

The episode nevertheless raised questions about the forces driving the extraordinary demand for the shares of a newly listed and relatively small agricultural company.

The stock resumed trading, then surged again

The lifting of the suspension did not end the Zichis story.

Zichis also announced a dividend of 20 kobo per share.

The bonus adjustment meant that the lower quoted price following the suspension was not, by itself, evidence of an equivalent investment loss. Existing shareholders entitled to the bonus held twice as many shares.

By the end of March, Zichis closed at N13.65, and the buying interest continued into the following months.

In May, the stock reached N40.35, its highest quoted price during the period under review.

At that level, using the expanded share count of 1.2 billion shares, the company was valued at approximately N48.42 billion.

That was an extraordinary valuation for a business that had entered the exchange less than four months earlier with a market capitalisation of just N1.09 billion.

Then the momentum reversed.

By the end of June, Zichis had fallen to N24.20. The decline continued through August before the shares recovered some ground in September.

By November 13, the stock was trading at N15.75, representing a decline of approximately 61% from its May peak.

Despite the collapse, Zichis remained one of the best-performing stocks on the Nigerian Exchange, with its quoted price still approximately 770% above its January listing price.

For early shareholders who qualified for the bonus issue, the economic return was even more substantial because they now held twice as many shares.

The share-price journey had produced both spectacular gains and significant losses, depending on when investors entered the market.

Who are the people behind Zichis?

Away from the stock market, Zichis is an agribusiness with roots in Ogun State.

The company was originally incorporated in 2012 as Zichis Farms Limited before changing its name and converting to a public limited company in 2024.

Its operations span oil palm cultivation, poultry farming, aquaculture, animal feed production and other agricultural activities.

According to its corporate disclosures, the company began its agricultural operations with an oil palm plantation around Ijebu Itele in Ogun State and has since expanded into other agricultural value chains.

Zichis says its operations include poultry facilities housing 20,000 layers and 20,000 growers, 22 fish ponds and an animal feed mill undergoing upgrades to achieve a production capacity of five tonnes per hour.

It also has ambitions to expand its oil palm plantations significantly by 2030 and increase its presence in agricultural processing.

The company’s managing director and chief executive officer is Anthonia Chinyere Kambi Akabusi, an entrepreneur with experience in agribusiness management and agricultural operations.

Its chairman, Hezekiah Oshaba Adejoh, has a background in quantity surveying and project management, while Chris Ogbasi serves as executive director responsible for finance and strategy.

Another important figure associated with the company is Chief JZ Akabusi, a non-executive director and former senior officer of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Beyond the board, two companies have featured prominently in Zichis’s ownership and funding arrangements: Chilla Entertainment Limited and Winners Investment & Trust Limited.

Both were identified as core promoters when Zichis announced a N2 billion strategic funding arrangement in June 2026.

The transaction is particularly relevant because Chilla Entertainment would later emerge as the seller of the substantial shareholding acquired by Futureview Asset Management.

The N2 billion funding plan and expanding business

While the stock market was experiencing considerable volatility, Zichis was pursuing expansion plans that could help explain some of the investor interest in the business.

In June, the company announced a N2 billion strategic capital injection from its core promoters, Chilla Entertainment Limited and Winners Investment & Trust Limited.

The arrangement was described as non-equity financing, structured as a long-term liability that could subsequently be converted into equity through a future public offer or rights issue.

This distinction is important because the funding was not simply an injection of permanent equity capital.

Zichis also secured shareholder approval for plans to raise up to N50 billion to finance its expansion programme.

For a company that entered the exchange with a market capitalisation of approximately N1 billion, the scale of the proposed fundraising was ambitious.

The strategy envisaged greater investment in oil palm cultivation, poultry farming, animal feed production and agricultural processing.

However, announcements of funding commitments and expansion plans are different from completed investments, and the company’s ability to execute those plans remains an important consideration.

Its financial results nevertheless suggest that the underlying business was growing.

For the nine months ended September 2026, Zichis reported revenue of N1.22 billion, representing an increase of 163% compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

Profit after tax climbed 222% to N536.22 million, while earnings per share, calculated on a comparable bonus-adjusted basis, increased from approximately 14 kobo to 45 kobo.

The figures provided evidence of a company expanding its earnings, although they were released several months after the initial extraordinary share-price rally.

Consequently, the results cannot fully explain why investors drove the shares up so aggressively in the first weeks after listing.

There were also questions about cash generation.

Despite the reported profits, Zichis recorded approximately N126 million in net cash used in operating activities during the first nine months of 2026, partly reflecting an increase in inventory.

The company also spent approximately N1.13 billion on fixed assets.

While the expenditure could support future growth, it suggests that Zichis was still investing heavily in expanding its operations rather than generating substantial free cash flow.

Futureview enters the picture

The latest twist in the Zichis story came in November, when Futureview Asset Management acquired a substantial stake in the company.

The asset management firm purchased 126,967,213 ordinary shares, representing approximately 10.45% of Zichis’s issued share capital, from Chilla Entertainment Limited.

The transaction made Futureview one of the company’s significant shareholders and marked a notable change in its ownership structure.

Futureview Asset Management is part of Futureview Group, a Nigerian financial services group associated with Elizabeth Ebi.

For Zichis, the emergence of an institutional investor was significant, particularly after months of volatile trading and questions surrounding the extraordinary appreciation of its shares.

It also provided a possible new explanation for renewed market interest in the stock.

Institutional acquisitions can attract attention from other investors, particularly in smaller listed companies where changes in substantial shareholdings may be interpreted as signals of confidence in future growth.

However, there is an important distinction.

Futureview acquired existing shares from Chilla Entertainment, meaning the transaction did not result in the issuance of additional shares or bring fresh capital directly into Zichis.

It was an ownership transfer rather than a new fundraising exercise.

There is also no publicly established evidence that the transaction was responsible for the stock’s earlier rally or its subsequent recovery.

Nevertheless, the acquisition added an institutional dimension to a company whose share-price performance had previously been dominated by rapid appreciation, regulatory intervention and sharp corrections.

It also raises an interesting question about the company’s next phase: whether the entry of a substantial institutional shareholder will be followed by changes in governance, strategy or capital allocation.

A remarkable market story, but questions remain

By November 13, Zichis had a market capitalisation of approximately N18.9 billion, based on its closing price of N15.75 and 1.2 billion outstanding shares.

That was substantially above the N1.09 billion valuation at which it entered the market in January, although the increase in issued shares following the bonus issue means the two figures should not be interpreted as a like-for-like measure of shareholder wealth creation.

The company’s share-price performance had also placed it among the leading gainers on the Nigerian Exchange in 2026.

Yet its valuation showed how much investors were willing to pay for its growth prospects.

At N15.75 per share, Zichis traded at approximately 27 times its trailing 12-month earnings, compared with about 26 times for Okomu Oil Palm and 16 times for Presco, based on the comparative figures under review.

The companies differ substantially in scale, operating history and business mix, making the comparison imperfect.

Nevertheless, the multiples suggest that investors were assigning considerable value to Zichis’s future earnings potential.

Whether that expectation will be justified depends on how successfully the company converts its expansion plans into sustained profitability and operating cash flow.

For now, Zichis remains one of the more intriguing stories of the Nigerian stock market in 2026.

In less than a year, it moved from relative obscurity to extraordinary market attention, experienced a regulatory trading suspension, climbed to a valuation approaching N50 billion, lost much of that value and attracted a significant institutional shareholder.

Its next chapter may be less about how quickly its shares can rise and more about whether the business behind the extraordinary rally can grow into the valuation investors have placed on it.