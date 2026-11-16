Izedon Carbonates Acquires Sonnex Masterbatch Assets, Targets Local Supply

Izedon Carbonates Limited, a Nigerian producer of calcium carbonate and related filler materials, has acquired the masterbatch manufacturing assets and technical know-how of Sonnex Packaging Nigeria Limited, a member of the Mohinani Group, extending the company into plastics compounding.

The transaction was concluded in Lagos on November 13, 2026. It gives Izedon Carbonates the production equipment, quality-control capability and technical know-how behind the Sara Colours range, a ready base from which to expand output.

Filler masterbatch is a concentrated blend that plastics manufacturers mix into resin to make packaging, woven sacks, film and moulded products at lower cost, and calcium carbonate is its main ingredient. By bringing its own calcium carbonate together with proven compounding capability, Izedon Carbonates can supply Nigerian manufacturers with locally made masterbatch, with shorter lead times and naira pricing, helping to reduce reliance on imports and ease demand for foreign exchange.

Speaking on the acquisition, the Chairman of Izedon Carbonates Limited, Mr. Osayi Izedonmwen, described it as a defining step in the company’s journey from a mineral processor to a provider of solutions to the plastics industry.

“What sets this acquisition apart is that we already produce the calcium carbonate that goes into filler masterbatch. Owning the compounding step brings us closer to our customers and lets us supply them with consistent quality made in Nigeria. Every tonne made locally is a tonne that Nigerian manufacturers can avoid importing, which means less pressure on foreign exchange and more value kept in the country,” he said.

According to him, the company is building for the long term. “We want Izedon to be a launchpad for Nigerian manufacturers who need a dependable local partner, and we are building it with the discipline, governance and scale that our ambition demands.”

“Sara Colours has built capability and customer relationships in this market over several years,” said Mr. Anil Mohinani, Director of Business Development, Mohinani Group. “We are pleased to see Izedon Carbonates investing in the business’s future, and we look forward to supporting a smooth transition and continuing our own commercial relationship with the business.”

Izedon Carbonates will continue to produce the Sara Colours range and increase output, including through new twin-screw extrusion lines, with an initial focus on filler masterbatch alongside the colour, white and additive range.

As part of the planned expansion, the company will be recruiting experienced technical, quality, production and sales personnel. It will engage customers and suppliers directly in the coming weeks.

The acquisition forms part of a wider plan to scale Izedon Carbonates into a larger, institution-grade industrial company, with strong governance, reporting and financial discipline at its core.

Izedon Carbonates appreciates the cooperation of Sonnex Packaging and the Mohinani Group in reaching this milestone. Manufacturers, distributors and suppliers interested in working with the company can write to [email protected]