OneDosh Frontier 2026 Showcases New Product Developments and Expansion Plans

OneDosh brought together industry leaders, partners, ambassadors and members of its community at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, for Frontier 2026, an event highlighting the company’s growth, product innovations and plans for expansion.The event provided a platform for OneDosh to share its vision for the future of cross-border payments and financial access. Attendees […]

OneDosh brought together industry leaders, partners, ambassadors and members of its community at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, for Frontier 2026, an event highlighting the company’s growth, product innovations and plans for expansion.

The event provided a platform for OneDosh to share its vision for the future of cross-border payments and financial access. Attendees included co-founder Babatunde Osinowo, Chief Product Officer Austin Cornell, Chief Marketing Officer Pedro Pinto and Country Manager Taiwo Olowu, alongside ambassadors and other industry stakeholders.

Delivering the keynote address, Austin Cornell reaffirmed OneDosh’s mission to make money move as freely as humans. He highlighted persistent challenges in cross-border finance, including slow transfers, limited currency access and restrictions that affect people living, working and doing business internationally.

“Our mission, from the very beginning, has always been to make money move as freely as humans,” said Cornell. “Freedom is essential in your financial life; no one should be told what to do with their money or have their access restricted. Everything we unveiled at Frontier is about turning that freedom into infrastructure for people across Africa and beyond.”

Cornell also revealed that OneDosh had grown from zero to 300,000 registered users in less than a year, reflecting the platform’s growing reach and adoption.

A key highlight was the unveiling of OneDosh Version 2, introduced through a live product demonstration. The upgrade brings improvements to performance and user experience, including a reduction in app download size from 121MB to 23MB and a decrease in median currency conversion time from 186 seconds to 19 seconds.

The company also unveiled the OneDosh Elite metal card, designed for high-net-worth users, with access to conversion limits of up to $1 million at a time. Cornell further introduced the Money Fortress security initiative, which will strengthen identity verification and platform security.

Beyond the product announcements, Frontier 2026 featured a panel discussion titled “Money Without Borders: Building the Rails for Africa’s Borderless Generation,” in partnership with BGR Consulting.

The discussion brought together representatives from government, financial services, fintech and investment, including Amb. Abubakar Jidda, Consul General of Nigeria in New York; Hon. Olatunbosun Alake, Commissioner for Innovation, Science & Technology, Lagos State; Nnenna Jacob-Ogogo of FCMB Group; Opeyemi Oyinloye, CEO of Paga Nigeria; Osaro Jackson of Yellow Card Nigeria; and Ezinne Nwazulu, Managing Partner at 234Finance.

The event also welcomed OneDosh ambassadors Phoebe, Olu Chase, Abati, Simisola Johnson, Funny Kante, Seyi Johnson, Tomide and Steven Chuks, alongside members of the company’s internal teams, including the engineers behind its growing technology infrastructure.

Looking ahead, Cornell announced plans to expand into 19 additional African countries before the end of 2026. He also highlighted upcoming developments, including Earn and the introduction of gold and Bitcoin as additional wealth-preservation options for users.

Hosted by Samuel Ekpoh, Frontier 2026 brought together the people, ideas and innovations shaping OneDosh’s next chapter as it continues to build financial infrastructure for a more connected global economy.

About OneDosh

OneDosh is a global payments platform on a mission to make money move as freely as humans. Through its digital financial services, the company simplifies how individuals access, move, convert and manage money across borders, giving users greater flexibility and control over their finances.