How Nigerians can access FG’s N50,000 monthly relief fund through OPay

The Federal Government has recently commenced a N50,000 monthly cash relief programme for vulnerable Nigerians to help meet essential household needs, with OPay and four other digital financial service providers selected to facilitate payments to eligible beneficiaries. The initiative, known as the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), is designed to provide financial support to low-income households facing […]

The Federal Government has recently commenced a N50,000 monthly cash relief programme for vulnerable Nigerians to help meet essential household needs, with OPay and four other digital financial service providers selected to facilitate payments to eligible beneficiaries.

The initiative, known as the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), is designed to provide financial support to low-income households facing rising living costs and economic pressures.

According to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, NERSI beneficiaries would be selected using verified national identity records and the National Social Register, based on established poverty and vulnerability criteria.

It also clarified that the intervention does not require an application or registration process. Payments would be made in phases, meaning eligible Nigerians may not receive notifications at the same time.

How to access the N50,000 support

OPay customers who have been selected can check their eligibility through the OPay mobile application or by dialling *955*20# using the phone number linked to their account.

Customers can also check the app’s homepage for a NERSI notification. Where a selection notification appears, they can follow the instructions to accept the support.

However, having an OPay account does not automatically qualify a customer for the intervention. Beneficiary selection remains the responsibility of the Federal Government.

For OPay customers, the available channels include:

1. OPay mobile application

Open the OPay application.

Check the homepage for a NERSI relief notification.

If selected, open the notification.

Follow the instructions to accept the support.

1. OPay USSD code

Dial *955*20# using the phone number linked to the OPay account.

Follow the instructions displayed to check eligibility and accept the support.

Once consent is provided, the N50,000 will be credited to the beneficiary’s mobile wallet.

The process does not require a smartphone or internet connection, as beneficiaries can use the designated USSD code.

OPay participation only provides the secure payment infrastructure. It does not determine who qualifies for the relief.

What you should know

The programme commenced on October 30, 2026. During this process, selected recipients will receive text messages requesting their consent before payments are made.

The Federal Government clarified that the programme is targeted at vulnerable Nigerians identified through verified national records. This means that not every Nigerian with an account on any of the approved payment platforms will receive the intervention.

The introduction of the relief programme has also raised concerns about potential fraudulent activities targeting Nigerians seeking access to the funds.

To protect individuals, Nigerians are advised to:

Never disclose their PIN, one-time password (OTP) or other sensitive banking information.

Avoid paying registration or processing fees to access the relief.

Ignore suspicious links or messages from unverified sources.

Use only the official USSD codes and mobile applications of approved payment providers.

Contact the official NERSI helpline on 0700-022-2222 for clarification.

The government has emphasised that the intervention is free and that no individual or agent can guarantee selection or accelerate payment.