Saved2Save International seeks partners to expand youth recovery and nation-building programmes

Saved2Save International is seeking partnerships with government agencies, businesses and universities to expand addiction prevention, mentorship and recovery support for young Nigerians, following a Lagos gathering that drew thousands of participants.Freedom Experience 2.0, held on 7 November at Celebr8 Centre HQ, Ogba, Ikeja, attracted thousands of young people, including students from universities and other tertiary […]

Saved2Save International is seeking partnerships with government agencies, businesses and universities to expand addiction prevention, mentorship and recovery support for young Nigerians, following a Lagos gathering that drew thousands of participants.

Freedom Experience 2.0, held on 7 November at Celebr8 Centre HQ, Ogba, Ikeja, attracted thousands of young people, including students from universities and other tertiary institutions.

Under the theme “Unplugged: The Comeback of a Generation,” the event brought together young people, faith leaders and rehabilitation professionals to address destructive habits and connect participants with practical support.

For the faith-based nonprofit, the concern extends to Nigeria’s growth, future workforce and leadership, particularly the young people whose education, relationships and ambitions can be disrupted by problems they struggle to discuss or seek help for.

“The Nigerian dream today has become almost a myth. It is our responsibility to rekindle hope and faith in young people, helping them believe in their purpose and their ability to build meaningful, transformed lives. The Nigerian dream must become something our young people can believe in and work towards,” said David Edozie Onochie, its founder.

“We want them to know that their struggles do not have to define their future, and that success can be built through integrity, skill and service.”

Alongside its recovery work, Saved2Save is challenging the glorification of internet fraud among boys and young men. It argues that celebrating wealth without questioning its source is a significant driver of a culture of criminality and the erosion of faith in the Nigerian dream.

Nigeria’s wider fight against financial fraud illustrates the economic stakes. The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System reported digital payment fraud losses of ₦25.85 billion in 2025, despite a 51% decline from the previous year.

Saved2Save’s, response emphasises credible role models and opportunities that make legitimate success attainable. Its concern is both the harm fraud causes victims and the futures young people jeopardise when they pursue it.

The organisation also wants greater attention paid to less visible patterns that can erode everyday functioning.

A 2025 randomised trial published in PNAS Nexus found that blocking mobile internet on participants’ smartphones for 2 weeks improved sustained attention, mental health and wellbeing. Calls, texts and internet access through other devices remained available. The findings provide evidence that reducing constant connectivity can produce measurable benefits.

The practical concerns include difficulties with concentration, loss of sleep and reduced engagement in productive activities that support mental development, young people’s growth and national progress. WHO has associated problematic social media use with reduced sleep and poorer mental and social wellbeing.

Compulsive pornography use can also form part of a disorder involving repeated failures to control sexual behaviour despite serious consequences for relationships, education, work and the ability to carry out productive tasks and lead meaningful lives. Clinical guidance emphasises impaired control and significant harm, rather than frequency or guilt alone.

Harmful gambling carries further consequences. WHO identifies financial distress, relationship breakdown and the diversion of household spending from essentials among its harms.

For Saved2Save, the national cost is the potential lost when these struggles interrupt the years young people should be building capabilities, livelihoods and stable relationships.

At the Lagos event, Apostle Emmanuel Iren, Lead Pastor of Celebration Church International, taught on identity and its influence on choices, leading participants through reflection, meditation and declarations while emphasising the importance of periodically removing distractions.

The No Cap Session panel featured Frank Ikemefune, Pastor Joshua Kesena, Maryam Eje, Pastor Jerry Oputa, PlaywithTomide, Anastasia Okorie and Dr Foy. The session allowed attendees to ask candid questions about their identity struggles and destructive habits and receive carefully tailored responses that brought hope, insight and clarity to thousands of young people.

Tranquil and Quest Behavioural Health, Olive Prime Psychological Services and Gracehill Hospital provided designated stands for private counselling and guidance. Saved2Save coordinates enquiries and referrals, while qualified providers determine assessment and treatment.

The organisation’s continuing approach combines education, mentorship, community support and access to professional care. Saved2Save International also connects boys and young men with successful male mentors offering 1 hour of individual guidance each month over 6 months. This is intended to help young men find their path and become responsible members of society, recognising the foundational role men play in the home and society.

Its development plans include Eden Academy, a training and discipleship initiative, and expanded engagements in universities and tertiary institutions. Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Owerri and Kano are among the cities proposed for activities in 2027.

Saved2Save is seeking partners to support campus education, the construction of a 500-bed rehabilitation centre, mentor participation, professional care and rehabilitation sponsorship, and to provide expertise and opportunities that help young people develop practical skills. Go

“Our responsibility is to provide the community, mentorship and practical support that help them move towards that future,” David Edozie Onochie said. “That is the nation-building work we are committed to.”

Contact us at:

Saved2save International

+2349046107007

[email protected]