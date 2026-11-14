EU, Nigeria discuss delivery of €20 million defence support package

The Federal Government has held talks with the European Union (EU) to finalise arrangements for the delivery of a €20 million defence support package aimed at strengthening the operational capabilities of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The Federal Government has held talks with the European Union (EU) to finalise arrangements for the delivery of a €20 million defence support package aimed at strengthening the operational capabilities of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by Leah Katung-Babatunde, Special Assistant to the Minister of Defence on Media, following a meeting between the Minister of Defence, retired Gen. Christopher Musa, and a delegation from the European External Action Service (EEAS), led by Ms Claire Gaudin.

The package, provided under the EU’s European Peace Facility (EPF), is the bloc’s first-ever bilateral defence support package for Nigeria and will focus on non-lethal military equipment, technical training and maintenance.

What the EU defence package covers

Speaking during the meeting, Gaudin said the €20 million facility would support the procurement of Counter-Improvised Explosive Device (C-IED) equipment, Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS), night vision capabilities and individual protective gear for Nigerian troops.

She explained that the priority areas were jointly identified with the leadership of the Nigerian Armed Forces following extensive bilateral consultations.

According to her, Nigeria is among more than 20 African countries benefiting from the European Peace Facility, which has 30 beneficiaries globally.

She added that the assistance would complement broader regional stabilisation efforts, particularly those being undertaken through the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

Nigeria seeks local defence production capacity

Musa welcomed the bilateral assistance, which was sealed in October, describing it as an important contribution to the operational capabilities of Nigerian troops engaged in counter-terrorism operations, particularly in the Lake Chad Basin.

He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to developing indigenous defence capabilities and reducing the country’s dependence on foreign military supplies.

The minister urged the EU to build on the momentum of the recently concluded Africa Defence Exhibition (AFRIDEX) by supporting the establishment of local defence production lines in Nigeria.

He also stressed Nigeria’s determination to track and dismantle terrorist financing networks globally, irrespective of where they operate.

Musa noted that the current phase of the European support package was limited to non-lethal assistance, including equipment, technical training and maintenance.

However, he expressed optimism that subsequent phases would incorporate additional areas of support, particularly military medical services and advanced surveillance capabilities.

EU had announced the €20 million support in October

The latest discussions follow an earlier engagement between Defence Minister Christopher Musa and the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, during which the €20 million defence assistance package was announced.

Nairametrics reported on October 17, 2026 that Mignot, during the meeting in Abuja, disclosed that an EU technical delegation would visit Nigeria in November to agree on the delivery details of the assistance under the European Peace Facility.

The October meeting also provided an opportunity to review security cooperation between Nigeria and the EU, with Musa highlighting persistent security challenges, including kidnappings along major highways and attacks on isolated communities.

This latest November engagement with the European External Action Service delegation, led by Claire Gaudin, marks a follow-up to the planned technical visit and advances discussions on the implementation of the €20 million assistance, including the equipment, training and maintenance support to be provided to Nigerian troops.