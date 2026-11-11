Oando, LAMATA Advance Lagos’ Electric Mobility Drive with Rollout of New Mass Transit Buses

Oando Clean Energy Limited (OCEL), the renewable energy subsidiary of Oando Energy Resources, has delivered on its promise to support the Federal Government of Nigeria by championing mass transit decarbonization in the country with the rollout of additional electric buses in partnership with the Lagos State Government. Following the successful completion of a two-bus proof […]

Oando Clean Energy Limited (OCEL), the renewable energy subsidiary of Oando Energy Resources, has delivered on its promise to support the Federal Government of Nigeria by championing mass transit decarbonization in the country with the rollout of additional electric buses in partnership with the Lagos State Government. Following the successful completion of a two-bus proof of concept, the launch marks the start of full deployment under its e-mobility partnership with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

Since their deployment, the two buses have carried about 788,000 passengers, covered 433,000 km and avoided roughly 216,000 litres of diesel, with close to zero downtime. In the first nine months of 2026 alone, the service recorded more than 212,000 passenger journeys at 73% average capacity utilisation.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the buses support the state’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. “This is more than the introduction of new buses. It is a practical demonstration of our commitment to reducing transportation-related emissions, improving air quality, and building a public transport system that serves both present and future generations.”

Engr. (Mrs) Abimbola Akinajo, Managing Director of LAMATA, welcomed the delivery and pointed to the more than two years of operating data from the proof of concept phase. She said, “Ultimately, the success of this initiative will not be measured by the number of electric buses introduced, but by the quality of service they provide and the positive impact they make on the community experience of Lagos residents.

Ademola Ogunbanjo, President and Chief Executive Officer, Oando Clean Energy Limited, said: “We have done the work, gathered the data, and built the practical experience required to move confidently from proof-of-concept to deployment. Our objective is not merely to encourage Nigerians to adopt electric vehicles, but to demonstrate through practical experience that electric mobility can work efficiently, reliably, and sustainably in our environment.”

Ogunbanjo said OCEL is building a full e-mobility ecosystem: charging infrastructure, after-sales service, technical training, a spare parts supply chain and local vehicle assembly, which the company is now licensed to do. “This is how we move beyond importing electric vehicles to building an industry,” he said. “If it can work in Lagos, it can work anywhere in Nigeria.”

Ibitoru Olutoyin Ubosi, Divisional Head, Infrastructure Finance, spoke on behalf of Dr. Olasupo Olusi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Industry. She said the investment is in line with the bank’s mandate to drive economic growth. “Transportation connects people to jobs, to businesses, to markets, and to opportunities. The quality of our transportation systems therefore has a direct bearing on our economic competitiveness and the well-being of our citizens. Investing in cleaner, reliable mass transit is an investment in both.”

Damian Li, Country Account Manager, Yutong West Africa, said: “Electric buses are already running in the UK, South America, Europe and the Middle East. Now they are right here in Lagos. This is much more than handing over buses. It is the start of a green public transport future for Lagos and Nigeria.” He said Yutong will support charging, after-sales service, mechanic training and the supply of spare parts.

For Lagos commuters, the buses go beyond comfort and safety. They offer air conditioning, onboard Wi-Fi, 360-degree cameras, wheelchair access and priority seating for elderly passengers. Each journey also builds clean mobility awareness among Lagosians, showing that public transport can be modern, reliable and good for the environment. Each Yutong-built bus carries up to 79 passengers, with 39 seated and 40 standing.

The new buses are expected to enter service in the fourth quarter of 2026, with LAMATA operating them on behalf of the Lagos State Government.