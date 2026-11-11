Alternative Credit Scoring: How Everyday Bill Payments Could Change Credit Access in Nigeria

Imagine applying for a loan, relieved that your problem will soon be solved. Then the offer comes; it’s ₦5,000 or ₦10,000 if you’re lucky. That’s the reality many Nigerians face. They have a steady income, pay bills, and are financially responsible. Yet, their first offer is usually small because they haven’t built a credit history. […]

Imagine applying for a loan, relieved that your problem will soon be solved. Then the offer comes; it’s ₦5,000 or ₦10,000 if you’re lucky. That’s the reality many Nigerians face.

They have a steady income, pay bills, and are financially responsible. Yet, their first offer is usually small because they haven’t built a credit history. And if it’s not ‘urgent 2k’ you want, but you want to make a major payment, you end up in a dilemma.

But what if the financial activities you already carry out could help tell a fuller story about your creditworthiness? What if paying your everyday bills could benefit you and not just enrich others?

Why Your Financial Activities Should Count Towards Your Credit Score

We make transactions daily, and many of us have a healthy financial record. However, the major factor loan apps consider is your borrowing history, so you can’t get a great offer on your first application. This is usually because these loan companies are trying to minimise risk. So you’re often left with no choice but to build your credit score from the ground up, which is a frustrating realisation when you need a significant amount for a pressing need. This is the gap CreditVeto is trying to close.

How CreditVeto Is Building an Alternative Way to Assess Creditworthiness

CreditVeto is a Nigerian fintech company building tools to help people better understand and improve their financial position. They are also creating more ways to access financing.

The company is building an alternative credit-scoring system that uses everyday bill payment activity and daily transactions to help users establish a financial profile. Rather than making your borrowing history the major starting point, CreditVeto considers how you manage the bills you already pay.

Its proprietary scoring algorithm looks at four factors: bill payment consistency, payment amount, payment diversity, and payment history. This means it considers how regularly you pay your bills, the amounts you pay, the different types of bills you handle, and your payment record over time.

For example, if you regularly pay your electricity, internet, and other bills through CreditVeto, those activities will contribute to your financial profile. You do not have to wait until you take your first loan to build a strong credit score.

The CreditVeto score does not replace the traditional credit bureau score, and it does not guarantee loan approval. However, it gives you another way to demonstrate your financial behaviour and provides an additional source of information for financial service providers assessing your profile.

More Than Credit Scores: What Else Can You Do With CreditVeto?

Your score is just the starting point. CreditVeto also offers tools that help you understand your financial position before making important decisions.

Planning to buy a car? CreditVeto’s auto financing pre-qualification feature helps you check whether you may qualify for an auto loan before making a full application. Instead of approaching financing companies blindly and potentially wasting money on applications, you can check your likely eligibility first.

CreditVeto also offers Identity Watch and Profile Watch to help users keep track of their financial identity and profile. Identity Watch monitors your identity and immediately notifies you when someone uses it to make a financial transaction, like taking a loan in your name. Meanwhile, Profile Watch lets you see who has viewed your credit profile.

These tools are part of a wider effort to make financial information and financing options more useful in everyday life. There’s also CreditVeto’s Buy Now, Pay Later platform.

CreditVeto’s Buy Now, Pay Later Platform: Financing Nigerians’ Needs

CreditVeto’s Buy Now Pay Later feature allows users to buy products and pay later. The platform connects users to financing partners that fund selected purchases. When you choose a supported product or service, the financing partner reviews your application and decides whether you qualify.

If approved, the partner pays the merchant or service provider, while you make repayments through CreditVeto over the agreed period. The platform has onboarded major lenders like Oxygen X and Credpal and is rapidly expanding its network.

Solar Financing: Speeding Up the Switch to Solar When You Need It Most

For many Nigerians, poor electricity supply costs more than the money spent on fuel or other alternatives. Power cuts can mean lost work hours, delayed business activities, and students struggling to study.

CreditVeto’s solar financing offers another way to address these problems without paying the full cost of a solar system upfront.

Electronics Financing: Making Essential Devices More Accessible

Power isn’t the only thing that’s hard to pay for upfront. Electronics are. A laptop can be essential for your work, studies, or business, but the cost may be difficult to cover at once. Delaying the purchase may also mean missing work opportunities or struggling to meet important deadlines.

CreditVeto’s electronics financing makes it easier to consider an important purchase like a phone or power bank without putting all the financial pressure on a single payday.

What CreditVeto Is Building Next

There are many areas where people need flexible payment options. Identifying those needs, CreditVeto is working towards expanding its financing options this month.

Fuel and Gas Financing: A Backup When Your Tank or Cylinder Runs Empty

You could be heading somewhere important when you realise your car is almost out of fuel, and you do not have enough cash to fill your tank. Gas can be just as unpredictable; your cylinder may run empty in the middle of cooking, leaving you unable to prepare a meal until you can afford a refill.

CreditVeto is working towards onboarding fuel stations and gas retailers so eligible users can buy fuel or cooking gas and pay later under agreed financing terms. Instead of an unexpected refill disrupting your plans, you now have another way to cover the cost and repay it over time.

Education Financing: Helping Parents Keep Their Children in School

Not every expense catches you off guard. Some come with a deadline you can see coming, and school fees are one of the biggest. You may be trying to raise the money, but if you miss the deadline, your child could miss school days while you sort out the payment. That is a difficult position for any parent to be in.

CreditVeto plans to introduce education financing. This gives parents another way to pay their children’s school fees and repay over an agreed period. Instead of paying the full amount at once, eligible parents will have another option when school fees are due and their available funds are insufficient.

Shopping Financing: Empty Your Cart Before It Gets Sold Out

Then there’s the shopping side of things. You find the item you have been looking for on Temu or SHEIN and add it to your cart. But payday is still two weeks away, so you decide to wait before placing your order. When you return, the item may be sold out, or the hot deal you wanted to take advantage of may have ended. CreditVeto is building something that could solve this problem.

The company is developing a shopping financing option for online stores, such as Temu and SHEIN. The planned service will allow users to select supported products while CreditVeto facilitates the purchase, with repayment made under agreed financing terms.

Building a Different Future for Credit Access

As CreditVeto expands its financing options, the goal is to make financial support useful across more parts of everyday life. From using bill payments to build an alternative credit profile to financing key needs, the company is working to give Nigerians more ways to access and use credit.

The idea is to move beyond a system where your access to credit depends mainly on how much you have borrowed before. By connecting everyday financial activity with practical financing options, CreditVeto is working toward a future where more Nigerians can build a financial profile and have more options when they need credit.