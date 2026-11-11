VNL Capital Launches Money Market and Equity Funds.

VNL Capital Asset Management has officially launched its Money Market Fund and Equity Fund, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth and its commitment to expanding access to professionally managed investment opportunities. The launch event, held in Lagos, brought together investors, business leaders, valued partners and members of the media to introduce the two […]

VNL Capital Asset Management has officially launched its Money Market Fund and Equity Fund, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth and its commitment to expanding access to professionally managed investment opportunities.

The launch event, held in Lagos, brought together investors, business leaders, valued partners and members of the media to introduce the two funds and highlight the investment opportunities they offer.

The VNL Money Market Fund provides investors with exposure to money market instruments, while the VNL Equity Fund offers an opportunity to participate in the Nigerian equities market. Together, the funds provide investment options designed to accommodate different financial objectives and investment preferences.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of VNL Capital Asset Management Limited, Mr. Adam Nuru, described the launch as more than the introduction of two investment products, emphasizing the opportunities the company hopes to create for investors.

The Executive Director of VNL Capital Asset management Limited, Dr. Chiedu Ojemaye, highlighted the launch as another important step towards the company’s ambition to become a trusted investment management brand.

“Our ambition is to become a trusted investment management brand, known for expertise, innovation, and delivering investment opportunities that meet people’s different financial goals. Today, as we introduce our Money Market Fund and Equity Fund, we are taking another important step towards that vision,” he said.

The introduction of the two funds follows other significant developments within VNL Capital, including key regulatory approvals and progress in its recapitalization journey. These developments reflect the company’s continued efforts to strengthen its institutional capacity and expand its investment management offerings.

VNL Capital Asset Management is a research-driven investment management firm providing investment solutions across Nigerian and global markets. Its services span fund and portfolio management, investment advisory, mutual funds, stock trading, market research and digital wealth solutions.

With the launch of its mutual funds, VNL Capital reinforces its commitment to providing investors with professionally managed investment opportunities supported by research, expertise and a disciplined approach to wealth creation.

Interested investors can subscribe to the VNL Capital Mutual Funds IPO here:

For further information and subscription enquiries, contact VNL Capital Asset Management via [email protected].

About VNL Capital Asset Management

VNL Capital Asset Management is a research-driven investment management firm focused on mobilizing capital through disciplined investment strategies across Nigerian and global markets. The firm provides wealth creation and preservation solutions to institutions, high-net-worth individuals and retail investors, with a commitment to informed investing, professional fund management and long-term value creation.

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Website: www.vnlcapital.com