Coronation Merchant Bank Wins Two Prestigious Honours at the 2026 FMDQ GOLD Awards

Coronation Merchant Bank has been recognised with two prestigious awards at the 2026 FMDQ GOLD Awards, receiving the Most Diverse Issuer on FMDQ award and the FMDQ Fixed Income Market Liquidity Provider award. The awards underscore the Bank’s leadership in Nigeria’s fixed income market and its role in mobilising capital, broadening investor participation, and enhancing […]

Coronation Merchant Bank has been recognised with two prestigious awards at the 2026 FMDQ GOLD Awards, receiving the Most Diverse Issuer on FMDQ award and the FMDQ Fixed Income Market Liquidity Provider award.

The awards underscore the Bank’s leadership in Nigeria’s fixed income market and its role in mobilising capital, broadening investor participation, and enhancing liquidity across the investment ecosystem.

The Most Diverse Issuer on FMDQ award is presented to the issuing house with a security admitted on FMDQ Depository that attracts the largest investor base. The FMDQ Fixed Income Market Liquidity Provider award recognises the FMDQ Exchange Dealing Member with the highest turnover in fixed income securities traded on the Exchange during the review period.

The awards were conferred under the FMDQ GOLD Awards framework, which celebrates institutions and market participants that have demonstrated resilience, innovation and excellence across Nigeria’s financial markets. Guided by FMDQ’s GOLD Agenda, representing Global Competitiveness, Operational Excellence, Liquidity and Diversity, the awards recognise organisations whose contributions strengthen the financial market ecosystem and contribute to economic growth.

The honours highlight Coronation Merchant Bank’s strong performance across both primary and secondary fixed income markets. Through its capital markets and treasury businesses, the Bank has continued to facilitate efficient capital raising for issuers while delivering liquidity, price discovery and access to a broad network of institutional investors.

Commenting on the achievement, Obeahon Ohiwerei, MD/CEO, Coronation Merchant Bank, said: “We are honoured to receive these awards from FMDQ. They reflect the confidence our clients place in us, the strength of our franchise and the dedication of our people. As an institution committed to deepening Nigeria’s financial markets, we remain focused on delivering innovative financing solutions, expanding investor participation, and providing liquidity that supports efficient capital allocation. These awards reinforce our commitment to creating long-term value for our clients, stakeholders and the broader economy.”

The awards cover market performance between October 2025 and September 2026 and recognise institutions whose activities have made significant contributions to the development of FMDQ’s markets and infrastructure platforms.

The latest accolades reinforce Coronation Merchant Bank’s position as one of Nigeria’s leading investment banking institutions, with a proven track record of connecting issuers to capital, expanding investor access, and delivering innovative capital markets solutions, treasury services and strategic advisory expertise.

Coronation Merchant Bank was established in 2015 to provide wholesale banking services to a long-underserved market. The Bank offers Corporate and Investment Banking, Commercial Banking, Private and Affluent Banking, and Global Markets & Treasury services to its clientele. It is the first and only merchant bank in Nigeria with an international risk rating from Fitch Ratings. The Bank operates from its head office in Lagos and branches in Abuja and Port Harcourt.

The Bank has been the recipient of several FMDQ Awards, including Most Diverse Issuer on FMDQ, FMDQ Registration Member (Quotations), Most Active Securities Lodgement Sponsor on FMDQ and Largest Issuing House on FMDQ, all in 2024.

Its international and other national recognitions include Best Investment Bank in Nigeria at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence (2026); Nigeria’s Best Sales and Trading Team at the Euromoney Markets Awards (2026); Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Finance; Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by World Finance (2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2025); Best Investment Bank in Nigeria at the Global Banking & Finance Awards (2019, 2020 and 2022); Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Business Outlook (2018 and 2022); Best Investment Bank in Nigeria at the International Finance Awards (2018); and Best Investment Bank in Nigeria at the BusinessDay Banking and Financial Institution Awards (2018, 2019 and 2022).