Zedvance Launches ExtraCash, Empowering Nigerians to Show Up Ready

Zedvance Finance Limited has announced the launch of ExtraCash, a credit solution designed to help Nigerians meet their financial needs, seize opportunities, and keep their personal and business plans moving forward. Available through the Zedvance App, ExtraCash provides eligible customers with access to credit, offering additional financial support to salaried professionals, creatives, entrepreneurs, and small […]

Zedvance Finance Limited has announced the launch of ExtraCash, a credit solution designed to help Nigerians meet their financial needs, seize opportunities, and keep their personal and business plans moving forward.

Available through the Zedvance App, ExtraCash provides eligible customers with access to credit, offering additional financial support to salaried professionals, creatives, entrepreneurs, and small business owners.

Everyday financial demands do not always align with when funds become available. From managing unexpected expenses and meeting personal commitments to funding creative projects or addressing pressing business needs, access to additional financing can make a meaningful difference.

ExtraCash was developed with these realities in mind, providing an additional credit option for Nigerians looking to bridge financial gaps and pursue opportunities without putting their plans on hold.

Speaking on the product launch, Mr. Adegoke Orimolade, Acting Managing Director, Zedvance Finance Limited, said:

“We know that life comes with different financial needs, and sometimes, you need a little extra to keep things moving. With ExtraCash, we want to make it easier for eligible Nigerians to access credit when they need it, whether it is for personal expenses, work, or business. It is about giving people more room to handle their needs and pursue their plans. That is what we mean when we say, ‘Show Up Ready with ExtraCash.”

With its campaign message, “Show Up Ready with ExtraCash,” Zedvance recognises that financial support can play an important role in helping individuals and businesses respond to everyday demands, pursue ambitions, and make progress towards their goals.

The introduction of ExtraCash further expands Zedvance’s retail credit offering and reinforces its commitment to developing practical, customer-focused financial solutions that respond to the evolving needs of Nigerians.

The launch also reflects Zedvance’s broader brand promise, “Partnering for Growth,” demonstrating the company’s commitment to supporting individuals and businesses with financial solutions that enable progress.

Eligible customers can access ExtraCash through the Zedvance mobile app, where they can explore the product, review eligibility requirements, and learn more about applicable loan terms, fees, and repayment conditions.

Show Up Ready With ExtraCash.

About Zedvance Finance Limited

Zedvance Finance Limited, a subsidiary of Zedcrest Group, is a Nigerian financial growth partner providing retail and business financing solutions. Since its inception in 2014, the company has empowered over one million Nigerians, supporting financial growth and contributing to economic development.

For more information, visit www.zedvance.com, or email us at [email protected]