MNT-Halan leads top 10 African startups by funding in October 2026

African startup funding rebounded strongly in October 2026, with investors committing $324.42 million across 38 disclosed deals, reversing the slowdown witnessed in September.

African startup funding rebounded strongly in October 2026, with investors committing $324.42 million across 38 disclosed deals, reversing the slowdown witnessed in September.

The month’s investment activity was heavily concentrated among a handful of large transactions, as the top 10 startups accounted for $301.5 million, representing 92.94% of all capital raised during the month.

The October funding landscape was largely influenced by Egypt-based fintech MNT-Halan, which raised $150 million through an initial public offering (IPO), accounting for almost half of the month’s total disclosed funding.

Notably, eight startups, including three mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions, did not disclose funding amounts, meaning actual capital deployment during the month could be higher than reported.

What the data is saying

According to the data, African startups raised $324.42 million in October 2026, compared to $240.2 million in September 2026, representing a 35.06% month-on-month increase, suggesting a recovery in funding activity following the previous month’s relatively weaker performance.

The month’s largest transactions expanded significantly as funding raised by the top 10 funded startups climbed to $301.5 million, up from $202.5 million in September, translating to a 48.89% month-on-month growth.

Despite the recovery, funding levels remained below those recorded a year earlier. In October 2025, African startups attracted $435.2 million across 58 deals. October 2026 funding therefore reflects a 25.45% year-on-year decline.

Similarly, capital secured by the top 10 startups fell from $388.6 million in October 2025 to $301.5 million in October 2026, representing a 22.41% annual decline.

While the top 10 startups represented 89.29% of total funding in October 2025 and 84.3% in September 2026, their share surged to 92.94% in October 2026, highlighting investor preference for larger and more established businesses amid a still challenging venture capital environment.

Top 10 African startups by funding in October 2026

10. Kuunda (South Africa) — $5 million

Kuunda, a digital lending infrastructure company expanding access to credit across Africa, today completed a $5 million secondary share sale led by E4E Africa and increased position participation from existing investors Accion Ventures, Portugal Gateway Fund, and Seedstars Africa Ventures.

The transaction gives early investors a meaningful return while bringing in an aligned, long-term shareholder base to back Kuunda through its next phase of growth. It also demonstrates that African fintech companies can generate liquidity for shareholders well before an IPO or acquisition.

Sector: Fintech

Region: Southern Africa

Fund Type: Venture Round

Investors: E4E, Accion Venture Lab, Portugal Gateway Fund, Seedstars Africa Ventures

9. Okra Solar (Nigeria) — $7 million

British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution, has committed a $7 million debt facility to Okra Solar, an Australian-founded provider of mesh-grid technology, in a move aimed at accelerating clean electricity access in Nigeria.

The financing is structured as working capital, enabling Okra to procure solar panels, batteries and long-lead-time components upfront and in volume, rather than waiting for individual project transactions to close.

Sector: Energy & Water

Region: Western Africa

Fund Type: Debt

Investors: British International Investment (ex CDC)

8. Satlyt (Kenya) — $8 million

Kenyan deeptech startup, Satlyt raised $8 million in a seed funding round, to build virtual AI data centers in space.

This funding will accelerate product development, expand our engineering and customer delivery teams, and bring Satlyt to more spacecraft and customers.

The fund was led by non-sibi Ventures and participation from TLCOM, Antler, Slauson & Co., Launch Africa Ventures, Enza Capital, Askya Investment Partners, Demos, BAG Collective, Gaingels, Axian Investment, and others, with existing investors also making follow-on investments.

Sector: Deeptech

Region: Eastern Africa

Fund Type: Seed

Investors: non sibi ventures, TLCom Capital, Antler, Launch Africa Ventures, Enza Capital, Axian Group, Askya Investment Partners, Slauson & Co, Gaingels

7. Beacon Power Services (Nigeria) — $10 million

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has approved a financing package worth up to $10 million for Beacon Power Services, a Nigeria-focused energy technology company.

The facility will accelerate smart metering and grid management deployments across six of Nigeria’s 11 electricity distribution companies. Total project cost is estimated at $20.9 million, with $7.5 million expected from a parallel financing facility and equity covering the balance.

Sector: Energy & Water

Region: Western Africa

Fund Type: Debt

Investors: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)

6. Bisedge (Nigeria) — $11.2 million

Nigerian logistics and transport startup Bisedge raised a €10 million (approximately $11.2 million) in debt financing from Finnfund, the Finnish development financier and impact investor.

The facility will fund the expansion of Bisedge’s electric material handling fleet across its African operations, with a particular focus on Nigeria and the East Africa region. It follows the recent equity investment from Metier Private Equity and gives Bisedge further momentum as it enters its next phase of growth in Nigeria and East Africa.

Sector: Logistics & Transport

Region: Western Africa

Fund Type: Debt

Investors: Finnfund

5. Afreenergy Solar (Senegal) — $13.3 million

Senegal-based renewable energy company Afreenergy Solar secured €12 million (approximately $13.3 million) in debt financing through the Renewable Energy Performance Platform 2 (REPP2) to expand its commercial and industrial solar portfolio in Senegal.

The investment will increase its installed capacity from 2.7 MWp to 14.9 MWp and add 5.7 MWh of battery storage. The expansion comes as businesses look for ways to cut electricity costs and improve the reliability of their power supply.

Sector: Energy & Water

Region: Western Africa

Fund Type: Debt

Investors: Renewable Energy Performance Platform (REPP)

4. ValU (Egypt) — $17 million

Egyptian fintech company ValU, the leading universal financial technology powerhouse in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), closed its 23rd securitized bond issuance, valued at EGP 945.8 million (approximately $17 million), with EFG Hermes an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The transaction marks the fourth issuance under Valu’s eighth securitization program, which has a total value of EGP 10 billion.

The bond is backed by a receivables portfolio assigned to EFG for Securitization, which acts as the special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the issuance.

Sector: Fintech

Region: Northern Africa

Fund Type: Bond Issuance

Investors: EFG Hermes

3. ABA Life (Morocco) — $40 million

Morocco-based healthcare startup ABA Life secured $40 million through a venture round backed by with pan-African private equity firm Admaius Capital Partners, subject to customary closing conditions and approval from Morocco’s Competition Council.

This deal makes it one of the largest healthcare-related startup transactions recorded during the month.

The investment will support the company’s AI for Sovereign Health programme, including its Mediot AI platform and clinical intelligence solutions, alongside the expansion of its healthcare technologies and services and entry into international markets.

Sector: Healthcare

Region: Northern Africa

Fund Type: Venture Round

Investors: Admaius Capital Partners

2. East Africa Foods (Tanzania) — $40 million

Tanzania-based agritech startup East Africa Foods raised $40 million in a Series B round, with participation from InfraCo Africa, Oikocredit, FMO and the Acumen Resilient Agriculture Fund, among other investors.

The proceeds will fund East Africa Food’s next phase of expanding processing, storage and logistics capacity, the digital platform that runs it, and the move into new markets. EAF aims to reach 100,000 smallholder farmers over the next few years, cutting food waste across its network by a third.

Sector: Agriculture & Food

Region: Eastern Africa

Fund Type: Series B

Investors: InfraCo Africa, Oikocredit, FMO, Acumen Resilient Agriculture Fund (ARAF), Goodwell Investments, Africa Eats, FINCA Ventures, The Schmidt Family Foundation

1. MNT-Halan (Egypt) — $150 million

Egypt-based fintech MNT-Halan launched subscriptions for the Cairo Stock Exchange listing of MNT Tech Holding, its Egyptian operating entity, pricing shares at EGP 24.5 each. The base deal comprises 320 million existing shares – a 20% stake targeting gross proceeds of approximately $150 million and implying a company’s valuation of around $750 million.

More than one-third of the base offering is secured through anchor commitments from Commercial International Bank (CIB), Egypt’s largest listed private bank, and London-based asset manager Redwhee, with participation from other investors.

The fundraising made it the largest disclosed startup transaction in Africa during October, accounting for approximately 46.24% of the month’s total funding.

Sector: Fintech

Region: Northern Africa

Fund Type: IPO

Investors: Redwheel, Commercial International Bank (CIB), others

More Insight

Regional data shows that Northern Africa remained Africa’s startup funding powerhouse, buoyed largely by Egypt’s outsized fundraising activity, recording $208.93 million, representing 64.40% of the continent’s total funding across nine deals.

Eastern Africa ranked second, attracting $51.55 million, equivalent to 15.89% of total funding across 10 deals.

Western Africa followed closely with $50.64 million, representing 15.61% of total funding across 11 deals.

Southern Africa attracted $13.3 million, representing 4.10% of total funding across eight deals, with South Africa accounting for the largest share.

At the country level, Egypt emerged as the largest country-level recipient of startup funding in October, attracting $168.93 million, representing 52.07% of the continent’s total funding across eight deals.

The country’s dominant position was largely driven by MNT-Halan’s $150 million IPO, which alone accounted for approximately 88.8% of Egypt’s disclosed funding.

Morocco and Tanzania followed, each attracting $40 million, representing 12.33% of total funding.

Nigeria ranked fourth, attracting $35.34 million, equivalent to 10.89% of total funding across nine deals.

Senegal attracted $13.3 million, representing 4.10% of the total, while Kenya recorded $11.2 million, or 3.45%.

South Africa: $10.7 million (3.30%) across six deals.

Other countries recorded comparatively smaller funding amounts:

Ghana and Zambia: $2 million each

Namibia: $0.6 million

Uganda: $0.25 million

Ethiopia: $0.1 million

Sectoral data reveals that fintech sector remained the largest recipient of startup funding in October, attracting $178.45 million, representing 55.01% of total disclosed funding across nine deals.

Agriculture and food startups attracted $44.8 million, while healthcare startups raised $41 million, reflecting growing investor interest in sectors addressing food security and healthcare access across the continent.

Energy and water startups also maintained strong momentum, securing $37.95 million, aided by debt financing provided to renewable energy businesses.

Logistics and Transport: $11.2 million (3.45%) across three deals.

Deeptech: $10 million (3.08%) across two deals.

Telecom, Media and Entertainment: $0.64 million (0.20%) across three deals.

Housing: $0.38 million (0.12%) across two deals.

By deal type, capital deployment was largely skewed towards IPO financing, attracting $150 million, representing 46.24% of total disclosed funding from one transaction.

The performance was entirely attributable to MNT-Halan’s IPO, which was the largest single fundraising transaction recorded during the month.

Venture rounds ranked second, attracting $50.02 million, equivalent to 15.42% of total funding across 11 deals.

Debt financing followed closely, generating $49 million, representing 15.10% across nine deals.

Series B transactions attracted $40 million, accounting for 12.33% of total funding from one deal, corresponding to East Africa Foods’ fundraising.

Other deal types included: