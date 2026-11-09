Lagos gets 11 new electric buses from Oando under 552-EV transport plan

Lagos State has received 11 new electric buses supplied by Oando Clean Energy Limited to the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), as the partnership works towards a long-term target of deploying 552 electric vehicles for public transportation across the state.

Lagos State has received 11 new electric buses supplied by Oando Clean Energy Limited to the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), as the partnership works towards a long-term target of deploying 552 electric vehicles for public transportation across the state.

Hadiza Adukonu, Vice President, Opportunity, Maturation & New Ventures at Oando Clean Energy, disclosed this in a video shared by LAMATA on its X account announcing the arrival of the buses.

The latest delivery brings the number of electric buses supplied by Oando under the initiative to 13, including two previously delivered and deployed in May 2023.

Lagos receives 11 more Oando electric buses

Speaking in the video, Adukonu said the 11 buses are the first batch of an additional 50 planned for Lagos, with 39 more expected to follow.

Oando Clean Energy and LAMATA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2022 to promote sustainable transportation in the state, leading to the deployment of their first two electric buses in May 2023.

“May 2023 commenced what we call the new phase in Lagos State as it relates to sustainable, clean, efficient transportation. Our two buses have run since May 2023 up until today, and they’ve had very little downtime, close to zero downtime. The relationship between OCEL and LAMATA has proven to be one that is tested, trusted, and others continue to leverage.

“OCEL’s plan is to ramp this up from the two buses that we have, through the initial deployment of an additional 50 buses. Right now, we are launching the first set of 11 buses, and then we’ll ramp up by adding on an additional 39 buses. Ultimately, heading to 552 100% electric buses in Lagos State,” she said.

The buses, manufactured by China’s Yutong, can carry 39 seated and 40 standing passengers. They are equipped with air conditioning, Wi-Fi, 360-degree cameras and additional security cameras, as well as wheelchair access and priority seating for elderly passengers.

Oando electric buses carry 788,000 passengers

Adukonu also provided details of the performance of the first two electric buses deployed in 2023, highlighting their passenger capacity, distance covered and energy consumption over the three-year period.

According to her, the buses transported 788,000 passengers and covered 433,000 kilometres between May 2023 and the time of the announcement.

The two buses avoided the consumption of approximately 216,000 litres of diesel over the period.

They consumed 584,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity while regenerating an additional 192,000 kilowatt-hours through their regenerative capacity.

Adukonu said the recovered energy provides additional power during operations and contributes to the efficiency of the buses.

She added that expanding electric bus deployment would help reduce transport-related emissions and improve air quality, with potential health benefits for Lagos residents.

LAMATA said the 11 buses advance its plan to introduce an initial 50 zero-emission vehicles into the state’s public transport network, with a longer-term ambition of scaling up to 552 electric buses. The authority also expects the expansion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, air pollution and noise along major transport corridors while lowering reliance on conventional fuels.

LAMATA moves to phase out diesel buses

The latest delivery comes as LAMATA implements a policy to phase out diesel-powered buses from Lagos’ regulated public transport system. Under the policy, operators introducing new buses are restricted to compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric vehicles.

LAMATA Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, disclosed that the policy took effect at the beginning of 2026, adding that existing diesel buses would also be progressively replaced with cleaner alternatives.

Akinajo said the decision was linked to Lagos State’s target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, with transportation identified as a major source of emissions.

The policy aligns with the Lagos State Transport Policy, which targets having 52% of BRT buses powered by clean energy by 2050.

The state policy identifies gas and electricity as cleaner fuel options for reducing emissions from public transportation.

As previously reported by Nairametrics, the clean-energy target forms part of Lagos’ wider plan to modernise public transportation and reduce the environmental impact of its transport network.