Nigeria restores over 1,000MW to Lagos complex after power disruption

The Federal Government has announced the restoration of over 1,000 megawatts of electricity to its Lagos complex following power disruptions that had caused blackouts.

The Federal Government has announced the restoration of over 1,000 megawatts of electricity to its Lagos complex following power disruptions that had caused blackouts.

It added that electricity supply had also been restored to several areas in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara and Abuja that were previously affected by the disruption.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, on Monday, November 9, 2026, providing an update on the country’s power situation.

Tegbe assured that the team will continue to work towards the full restoration of power supply to the remaining affected locations.

What he is saying

The minister said the vandalized Benin-Egbin 330kV power line has also been swiftly repaired and deployed to transmit power.

Tegbe said, ”I would like to report that power has since been restored to many of the areas earlier affected by power disruptions, largely in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara and the FCT. Our teams continue to work to restore full supply to the remaining affected locations.

”The vandalised Benin-Egbin 330kV power line has also been swiftly repaired and deployed to transmit power. This restoration helped to bring the total power supply to the Lagos Complex to over 1,000 megawatts, effectively normalizing to the condition before the disruption.”

According to Tegbe, the government is collaborating with power sector operators, including generation, transmission and distribution companies, as well as the System Operator, to improve electricity availability and sustain supply.

”We are working with the key power sector stakeholders, including the Generation Companies, System Operator, Transmission Company and the Distribution Companies to ensure sustained and improved availability of power.

”Our priority continues to be the provision of reliable electricity to Nigerians.”

More to follow…