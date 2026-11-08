Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu appointed Commonwealth ministerial group vice-chair

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has been appointed Vice-Chair of the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has been appointed Vice-Chair of the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG), giving the country a leadership role in the organisation’s efforts to protect democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

Dr Magnus Eze, Special Assistant on Communication and New Media to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on November 5.

The appointment was made during CMAG’s meeting on the sidelines of the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2026) in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda.

The meeting brought together leaders and representatives of the Commonwealth’s 56 member states, with King Charles III, Head of the Commonwealth, also in attendance.

What the appointment means for Nigeria

According to the statement, Odumegwu-Ojukwu’s appointment gives Nigeria a greater role in the Commonwealth’s efforts to address political and governance challenges across member states.

“The minister’s appointment places Nigeria in a strategic leadership position within one of the Commonwealth’s most consequential ministerial mechanisms and reinforces the country’s engagement in shaping conversations,” the statement said.

“Also is its engagement in the collective responses on democratic governance, institutional accountability, and the protection of fundamental freedoms across the Commonwealth,” the statement added.

It added that the development underscored Nigeria’s continued engagement in Commonwealth affairs and its role in promoting dialogue, cooperation and respect for the shared principles of the 56-member organisation.

The role of CMAG

CMAG is a ministerial body made up of foreign affairs ministers from selected Commonwealth member states. It is currently chaired by Malta’s Chris Fearne, who was re-elected for another two-year term during the Commonwealth meetings in November 2026.

Established in 1995 under the Millbrook Commonwealth Action Plan, the group is mandated to uphold the Commonwealth’s fundamental political values, particularly democracy, human rights, good governance and the rule of law.

Its mandate includes assessing political and constitutional developments in member countries and recommending collective action in response to serious or persistent breaches of the organisation’s shared principles.

In 2011, Commonwealth leaders expanded the group’s mandate to allow more proactive engagement with member states facing threats to democratic governance.

The group now also addresses concerns such as electoral irregularities, restrictions on political participation, interference with judicial independence, human rights violations and constraints on media freedom and civil society.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu’s diplomatic career

Odumegwu-Ojukwu’s appointment to the Commonwealth ministerial group adds to her diplomatic responsibilities since taking charge of Nigeria’s foreign affairs portfolio.

Nairametrics previously reported that President Bola Tinubu appointed her Minister of Foreign Affairs on April 29, 2026, following the resignation of Yusuf Tuggar, who stepped down to participate in preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Before her elevation, she served as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, a position she assumed in October 2024.

She previously served as Nigeria’s ambassador to Spain between 2012 and 2015 and as Senior Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Diaspora Matters.