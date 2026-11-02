Access Bank appoints Olanrewaju Bamisebi as Executive Director, Technology

Access Bank Plc has appointed Olanrewaju Bamisebi as Executive Director, Information Technology and Digitalisation, bringing technology leadership directly into the bank’s board and executive management structure. The appointment, which took effect on October 28, 2026, follows approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), according to a notification by Access Holdings Plc to the Nigerian […]

Access Bank Plc has appointed Olanrewaju Bamisebi as Executive Director, Information Technology and Digitalisation, bringing technology leadership directly into the bank’s board and executive management structure.

The appointment, which took effect on October 28, 2026, follows approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), according to a notification by Access Holdings Plc to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on October 31.

Bamisebi joins the board of Access Bank from its parent company, Access Holdings, where he previously served as Executive Director, Information Technology and Digitalisation.

His appointment is expected to strengthen the alignment between technology investments and the bank’s business priorities, particularly in digital banking, operational efficiency, cybersecurity and customer experience.

The development comes as Access Holdings seeks to improve productivity, reduce operating costs and maximise returns from its existing banking franchise.

Technology leadership moves closer to banking operations

According to Access Holdings, the decision to transfer executive responsibility for Information Technology and Digitalisation from the holding company to Access Bank reflects the need to integrate technology transformation more closely with banking operations, customer service, revenue generation and cost management.

In his new role, Bamisebi will lead the bank’s technology and digitalisation agenda, focusing on modernising and simplifying technology platforms, strengthening cybersecurity and operational resilience, and accelerating the deployment of digital solutions.

The group said the move is intended to improve the connection between technology investments, business priorities and measurable financial outcomes.

Commenting on the appointment, Group Chairman of Access Holdings, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, said Bamisebi’s elevation reflects a deliberate decision to bring executive technology leadership closer to the bank’s operations, customers and commercial priorities.

Access Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Roosevelt Ogbonna, said the bank would prioritise simplifying technology platforms, improving reliability, accelerating innovation and delivering better customer outcomes at a lower cost to serve.

He added that integrating technology leadership more directly into the bank’s management structure would strengthen the relationship between technology investment and business performance.

Olanrewaju’s brief profile

Bamisebi has more than 20 years of experience in technology transformation, digital banking, enterprise systems and operational management across financial services and other industries.

Before his latest appointment, he served as Executive Director, Information Technology and Digitalisation, at Access Holdings, where he led the group’s technology strategy and shared technology services.

His responsibilities included digital banking infrastructure, enterprise platforms, data management and technology resilience.

He previously held senior leadership positions at Equity Group Holdings Limited, including Group Director, Information Technology and Operations, and Managing Director of Finserve Africa.

He also served as Group Chief Information Officer at Diamond Bank and held earlier technology leadership positions at other Nigerian institutions.

Bamisebi holds a bachelor’s degree in Computing and Information Technology from the University of Derby, an MBA from Durham Business School, and qualifications in Computer Science and Accounting.

He is also an alumnus of the Cambridge Judge Business School Senior Management Programme and holds professional certifications in technology governance, enterprise architecture and information security.

Nairametrics previously reported that Olanrawaju retired from Access Holdings effective September 30, 2026, after his contract term expired.