CAF appoints Nigerian Samson Adamu as new General Secretary

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Nigerian football administrator Samson Adamu as its new General Secretary, placing him in charge of the continental football governing body's administrative operations.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Nigerian football administrator Samson Adamu as its new General Secretary, placing him in charge of the continental football governing body’s administrative operations.

The appointment was announced on Sunday, November 1, 2026, following a recruitment process conducted by CAF to fill the position previously occupied by Veron Mosengo-Omba.

Adamu, who has worked with CAF for eight years, had served as acting General Secretary since March 2026, following Mosengo-Omba’s resignation to become president of the football federation in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to reports, CAF President Patrice Motsepe confirmed that Adamu’s appointment followed a comprehensive selection process involving several candidates.

Motsepe explained that the position was widely advertised, with shortlisted applicants interviewed before the organisation reached its decision.

The appointment makes Adamu one of the most senior Nigerian administrators in African football, with responsibilities covering the implementation of CAF’s policies, administrative coordination and support for football development across member associations.

CAF Confirms Samson Adamu’s Appointment

Before his appointment, Adamu held several senior positions within CAF, including Director of Competitions and Director of Tournaments and Events.

During his eight years with the organisation, he was involved in overseeing continental football competitions and coordinating major tournaments involving national teams and clubs across Africa.

His previous responsibilities placed him at the centre of CAF’s tournament administration, including the planning and execution of competitions under the continental body’s supervision.

As General Secretary, Adamu will now oversee broader administrative functions and work with CAF’s leadership to implement strategic decisions affecting African football.

His appointment comes as CAF continues efforts to strengthen its governance structures, improve competition management and expand the commercial opportunities available within African football.

CAF General Secretary Succession History

Adamu succeeds Veron Mosengo-Omba, who stepped down in March 2026 after serving as CAF General Secretary.

The position is one of the organisation’s most influential administrative offices, responsible for coordinating operations and implementing decisions made by CAF’s leadership.

CAF has previously appointed administrators from different African countries to the position, although members of Egypt’s Fahmy family occupied the office for several decades.

Mourad Fahmy served between 1961 and 1982, followed by his son Mustapha Fahmy from 1982 to 2010. His grandson, Amr Fahmy, subsequently held the position between 2017 and 2019.

Adamu also comes from a family with a history in international football administration. His father, Amos Adamu, previously served on FIFA’s executive committee before receiving a ban in 2010 for breaching bribery regulations.