MTN Nigeria appoints Ibrahim Dikko, Fabian Ajogwu, 3 others to board

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has appointed Ibrahim Dikko, Professor Fabian Ajogwu and three other professionals to its board of directors, with the appointments taking effect from December 1, 2026.

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has appointed Ibrahim Dikko, Professor Fabian Ajogwu and three other professionals to its board of directors, with the appointments taking effect from December 1, 2026.

The telecommunications company disclosed this in a notification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public dated November 3, 2026.

Dikko and Boye Olusanya were appointed Independent Non-Executive Directors, while Ajogwu, Imoni Akpofure and Lwazi Bam will serve as Non-Executive Directors.

The company said the new directors are expected to bring their experience and expertise to enhance board operations and contribute to its growth and future direction.

Dikko and Olusanya join as Independent Non-Executive Directors

Dikko brings over 30 years of experience across banking, telecommunications, information and communications technology, and regulatory advisory.

He served as Chairman of First Securities Discount House Limited between 2002 and 2012 and was Vice President, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs at EMTS Limited (Etisalat Nigeria) from 2007 to 2017.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Buckingham, a Master of Laws degree from Queen Mary and Westfield College, University of London, and was called to the Nigerian Bar. He is a Fellow of the Society of Corporate Governance Nigeria and a member of the Institute of Directors, Nigeria.

Olusanya has over 25 years of executive leadership experience across the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), agriculture, telecommunications, technology, energy, infrastructure and financial services sectors.

He currently serves as Group Chief Executive Officer of FMN Holdings Limited, where he leads the strategic transformation of one of Africa’s largest food and agro-allied businesses into a vertically integrated, consumer-centric food and agro-industrial platform.

His experience also covers enterprise transformation, strategic growth, operational turnaround, governance redesign, organisational restructuring, strategic acquisitions, route-to-market development and regional expansion.

Non-Executive Directors

Professor Fabian Ajogwu, OFR, SAN, is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Professor of Corporate Governance at Lagos Business School. He is an alumnus of Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford and holds a PhD in Law from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland, an MBA from IESE Business School, Barcelona, and law degrees from the University of Nigeria and the University of Lagos.

He is Senior Partner at KENNA LP and has practised law for 35 years, including 17 years in the Inner Bar. Ajogwu assisted the Securities and Exchange Commission in drafting Nigeria’s pioneering Code of Corporate Governance and served on the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Committee on the National Code of Corporate Governance 2018.

He is also an Honorary Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria. He founded the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria and has authored several books on corporate governance. He is a recipient of the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).

Imoni Akpofure brings nearly three decades of leadership experience across finance, infrastructure and sustainability, with deep expertise in Sub-Saharan Africa. Her career includes senior leadership positions at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), CDC Group, now British International Investment, and KINA Advisory, alongside extensive board and investment committee experience.

She currently serves on the boards of Africa50 and the Development Bank of Nigeria, bringing experience in infrastructure investment, sustainable growth, governance and long-term value creation.

Lwazi Bam joined MTN Group on June 1, 2026, as Group Chief Risk Officer. Before that, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Deloitte Africa and Deloitte Southern Africa from 2012 to 2022, overseeing the integration and expansion of Deloitte’s pan-African operations across multiple jurisdictions.

During his nearly three decades at Deloitte, he held several senior leadership positions and served as a member of the Deloitte Global Executive Committee, advising organisations on mergers and acquisitions, strategy, governance and risk oversight.

Following his tenure at Deloitte, Bam served as a non-executive director from 2022 to 2026, including on the boards of Standard Bank Group and Valterra Platinum. He currently serves on the boards of Woolworths Holdings Limited and ZEDA Limited.

MTN Nigeria’s financial performance

Nairametrics had earlier reported that MTN Nigeria recorded a 59.4% increase in pre-tax profit to N1.80 trillion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, from N1.13 trillion in the corresponding period of 2025.

The company’s revenue rose by 23.6% to N4.61 trillion from N3.73 trillion, while profit after tax increased by 55.3% to N1.17 trillion from N750.19 billion. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also grew by 36.8% to N2.62 trillion, with its margin improving to 56.9% from 51.4%.

The performance was driven largely by its data business, with data revenue increasing by 35.8% to N2.68 trillion, accounting for 58.5% of total service revenue.