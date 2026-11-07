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Dangote Cement: Buy, Sell or Hold? 

Record profits, a net-cash badge and a billionaire buyer have doubled the shares. At 20 times earnings, newcomers are paying for growth that has already been booked. 

FTM

1 min read

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Cement Industry
Dangote Cement Factory

Cement is a dull business made interesting by whoever controls the kilns. In Nigeria that is Aliko Dangote, and the nine-month numbers show why it pays. Revenue rose a fifth to ₦3.77 trillion. Pre-tax profit rose 41% to N1.47 trillion.

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FTM is edited by Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, Founder of Nairametrics.

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