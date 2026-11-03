Google launches free offline AI and digital skills training platform for Nigerians

Google has launched a free digital learning platform that allows Nigerians and other Africans to acquire Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other digital skills offline, as part of a broader initiative to train three million people across the continent by 2030.

Google has launched a free digital learning platform that allows Nigerians and other Africans to acquire Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other digital skills offline, as part of a broader initiative to train three million people across the continent by 2030.

The initiative was disclosed in a statement on Monday by Google’s Communications and Public Relations Manager for West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, while the company’s Managing Director for Africa, Alex Okosi, highlighted the need for more people equipped to develop, use and innovate with AI technologies.

The programme, known as Skilling Africa with Google, targets 250,000 graduates by the end of 2026 and brings together more than 15 training programmes covering AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics, digital marketing and small business development.

Platform targets learners with limited internet access

According to Okosi, the initiative is designed to expand access to digital education, particularly for Africans facing limited internet connectivity and the high cost of mobile data.

He said the platform would enable users to download learning materials over Wi-Fi and access them subsequently without needing an active internet connection or incurring additional mobile data costs.

“Users can download lessons through Wi-Fi and subsequently access the learning materials offline without incurring additional mobile data costs,” he said.

The platform is also compatible with entry-level smartphones and laptops and does not require users to download a separate application.

Okosi said Africa had a significant opportunity to shape the future of artificial intelligence, but achieving this would require more people equipped to develop, use and innovate with the technology.

He added that the initiative built on Google’s previous digital training efforts, through which more than seven million young Africans had completed foundational digital skills programmes.

Training covers AI, cybersecurity and business development

The learning hub consolidates more than 15 existing Google training programmes, providing access to different learning pathways for students, job seekers, entrepreneurs and technology professionals.

Its offerings include Google’s Hustle Academy, which provides business training for small business owners, and Google Career Certificates, which offer professional training in areas such as data analytics, IT support and cybersecurity.

Google Cloud Skills programmes are also available for developers seeking to improve their technical capabilities.

The platform further incorporates SCOUT, an AI-powered study companion designed to help learners understand unfamiliar concepts, ask questions and organise their study schedules.

Learners can track their progress and earn verifiable badges after completing courses, which they can present to prospective employers or clients as evidence of their acquired skills.

Platform expands language support across Africa

The platform currently supports English, Swahili and Arabic, with additional African languages, including Hausa, being introduced to broaden access.

Okosi said the initiative was free and open to students, job seekers, entrepreneurs and developers across the continent.

Interested learners can access the platform through skillingafrica.withgoogle.com.

Expanding access to digital learning

Google’s latest initiative comes amid broader efforts by public and private sector organisations to expand access to digital education and equip Nigerians with skills relevant to the evolving technology economy.

In May 2026, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government partnered with Coursera to launch the Digital Training Academy, targeting 36,000 Nigerian youths for training in artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity, cloud computing and software engineering.

In August 2025, Google launched its Build with AI programme to train 1,000 Nigerian developers in generative AI skills. The 11-week initiative was implemented in partnership with GOMYCODE, with training focused on developing locally relevant AI solutions.