Google has launched a new initiative, Build with AI, to train 1,000 Nigerian developers in generative artificial intelligence (AI) skills.

The programme aims to equip participants with the expertise to build innovative, locally relevant, and globally competitive solutions.

The initiative is in partnership with GOMYCODE, a technology training and education company that focuses on equipping people with in-demand digital skills.

What Google said

John Kimani, Head of Developer Ecosystem for Google in Sub-Saharan Africa, described the move as a significant step to accelerate Nigeria’s participation in the global AI economy.

“We are witnessing a technological renaissance in Nigeria, driven by a vibrant community of developers who are eager to solve the challenges around them.

“Our collaboration with GOMYCODE is about more than just training; it’s about empowering this community with the tools and expertise they need to build the future,” he said

Kimani explained that the initiative comes at a pivotal time when industries across Nigeria and Africa are increasingly turning to technology to address pressing challenges and drive economic growth. By offering access to advanced AI tools like Gemini and a curriculum guided by Google experts, the programme aims to close the skills gap between raw talent and the specialised knowledge required in the AI era.

He added that the training will focus on developing solutions in sectors such as fintech, healthtech, and agritech, positioning Nigerian developers at the forefront of Africa’s digital transformation.

Hands-on training approach

The 11-week programme will be delivered through GOMYCODE’s network of hacker spaces, blending in-person teaching with mentored, hands-on lab work.

“This approach ensures that the training is both accessible and practical, allowing developers to immediately apply their learning to real-world projects,” Kimani said.

Babatunde Olaifa, Country Director for GOMYCODE, said the company would provide the infrastructure and local expertise to help Nigerian tech talent thrive.

“We are creating an environment where innovation can thrive, and we are incredibly excited to see the solutions that will emerge from this programme built by Nigerians, for Nigeria and the world.”

Olaifa added that the partnership allows GOMYCODE to bring world-class curriculum and technology directly to Nigerian developers.

Applications are now open to developers nationwide. The programme will conclude with a demo day where top participants will present their AI-powered solutions to Google and industry leaders.

Interested developers can apply via bit.ly/BwAIDevTraining.