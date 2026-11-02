NIMC arrests illegal NIN enrolment operators in Abuja, seizes equipment

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has arrested several operators involved in illegal National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment and seized unauthorised enrolment equipment during an enforcement operation in Gwagwalada area of Abuja and other locations.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has arrested several operators involved in illegal National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment and seized unauthorised enrolment equipment during an enforcement operation in the Gwagwalada area of Abuja and other locations.

NIMC disclosed this in a statement released on Monday and signed by its Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke.

The arrests, according to the statement, followed a crackdown by the Commission’s Inspectorate Compliance and Enforcement Unit (ICEU) on illegal NIN enrolment, unauthorised modification of personal data and extortion.

The Commission said the operation was part of efforts to eliminate unauthorised enrolment activities and unethical practices that threaten the integrity, security and credibility of Nigeria’s National Identity Management System.

Unauthorised NIN services raise security concerns

While warning Nigerians against using unapproved centres or individuals for NIN enrolment and related services, NIMC said many of the challenges Nigerians encounter with their National Identification Numbers arise from attempts to bypass official enrolment procedures.

The Commission emphasised that initial NIN enrolment can only be conducted at its approved enrolment centres, while requests for personal data modification should be processed through its official self-service platform.

It also advised NIN holders to download the NINAuth application, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, to access additional security features, protect their NIN and print their NIN slips.

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NIMC, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, reiterated the Commission’s zero tolerance for extortion and other unethical practices by enrolment operators.

She said the Commission remained committed to providing seamless and hitch-free NIN enrolment services for Nigerians and legal residents.

NIN enrolment hits 136 million

The development comes as Nigeria continues to push for more enrolments of its citizens on the identity database.

As of July this year, NIMC revealed NIN enrolment had reached 136 million, marking a major milestone in the country’s drive to establish a unified digital identity system.

As part of efforts to increase Nigerians’ enrollment, NIMC in February this year began a nationwide ward-level enrollment for the NIN.

According to NIMC, the move followed a presidential directive mandating it to take NIN registration to the grassroots across the country.

The exercise is aimed at ensuring the comprehensive registration of every Nigerian citizen and legal resident, including children and adults, into the National Identity Database.

NIMC said the ward-level enrollment is being conducted free of charge, adding that the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s drive to deepen identity inclusion, promote inclusive governance, and expand access to public services.

NIMC races to meet World Bank’s target

Aside from the national goal of getting all citizens registered, NIMC is also racing to meet the target set under the World Bank’s Digital Identity for National Development (ID4D) project, launched in 2020.

In 2024, the country missed the deadline set by the World Bank to capture at least 148 million Nigerians by June 30 of that year. This led to the extension and restructuring of the project by the World Bank

According to the Bank, the extension was necessary to guarantee the complete disbursement of the $430 million pledged for the project by the financiers.

The project is being co-financed by the French Development Agency (AFD) and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

With the restructuring of the project, the Bank said the closure was extended by two years to December 31, 2026.