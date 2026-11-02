CBN pumps N3.20 trillion into banking system as debt repayments outpace auctions

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recorded a net liquidity injection of approximately N3.20 trillion through maturing securities and fresh auctions in October 2026, as repayments of N10.69 trillion exceeded the N7.49 trillion raised from Open Market Operations (OMO) and Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs).

Nairametrics analysis of CBN auction and maturity data shows that fresh issuances replaced only about 70% of the funds returned to investors between October 2 and 29.

The development marked a shift from September, when the CBN absorbed a net N6.62 trillion through OMO operations alone, reflecting a moderation in liquidity withdrawals during October.

CBN auction repayments exceed allotments:

The CBN conducted three OMO auctions and three Treasury Bills auctions during October, with combined allotments of approximately N7.49 trillion.

Investor subscriptions reached N13.23 trillion, but only about 57% of the bids were allotted, reflecting selective acceptance of demand.

OMO auctions raised N6.18 trillion against N6.71 trillion in identified maturities, leaving a net repayment surplus of approximately N527 billion.

Treasury Bills auctions raised N1.31 trillion against N3.985 trillion in reported repayments, producing a net difference of approximately N2.68 trillion.

Combined repayments reached N10.694 trillion, exceeding fresh allotments by approximately N3.20 trillion.

The October 28 Treasury Bills auction allotted only N71.16 billion against N1.908 trillion in subscriptions, leaving approximately 96% of bids unfilled.

The October 6 OMO auction initially absorbed more liquidity than matured that day, with N3.309 trillion allotted against N2.168 trillion in repayments.

However, further maturities of N2.409 trillion on October 13 and N2.133 trillion on October 27 changed the monthly position.

The final two auctions raised just N316.10 billion against approximately N4.19 trillion in subscriptions, leaving N3.87 trillion in bids unallotted.

Banking liquidity rises as yields fall:

The reduced pace of securities issuance coincided with elevated placements at the CBN’s Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) and declining short-term auction yields.

Banks’ net SDF placements exceeded N6 trillion following the October 13 OMO maturity and remained substantial towards month-end.

The decline in comparable OMO stop rates between August and October represented 238 basis points.

These movements followed the Monetary Policy Committee’s September decision to reduce the Monetary Policy Rate to 23%.

For fixed-income investors, lower yields could reduce returns on newly purchased securities, while existing fixed-rate instruments may benefit from rising market prices.

Analysts disagree on liquidity impact:

Speaking with Nairametrics, Chief Executive Officer of Globalview Capital Limited, Aruna Kebira, described the higher repayments as positive, arguing that the CBN was reducing outstanding obligations.

He also suggested that the repayment pattern could partly reflect efforts to support liquidity following substantial subscriptions to the Dangote Refinery public offer, although he acknowledged that the regulator’s intentions could not be established.

“Based on the figures you have provided, it means the CBN is paying out more than it is raising. That should be commended because it reduces its outstanding obligations,” Kebira said.

“It is possible that the higher repayments are partly intended to provide liquidity to the system after the substantial funds committed to the Dangote IPO,” he added.

“For monetary policy purposes, the instrument you should focus on is OMO,” said Olubunmi Ayokunle, Head of Financial Institutions Ratings at Agusto & Co.

“A significant proportion of the holders of those OMO securities are foreign investors. Therefore, the repayments do not necessarily translate into an equivalent injection of liquidity into the domestic economy,” Ayokunle said.

Kebira noted that the Dangote Refinery’s N2.15 trillion offer, reportedly subscribed three times over, implied demand of approximately N6.45 trillion, but cautioned that this was not necessarily the amount withdrawn from domestic liquidity.

Ayokunle explained that Treasury Bills are issued on behalf of the Federal Government, while OMO operations are the CBN’s discretionary monetary policy instrument.

He also argued that IPO subscriptions generally transfer funds between bank accounts rather than remove them from the financial system.

October liquidity estimate has limits:

The estimated N3.20 trillion repayment surplus represents the difference between specified securities maturities and fresh allotments, rather than a comprehensive measure of domestic liquidity creation.

Government disbursements, foreign exchange interventions, currency movements and other banking transactions can affect the actual liquidity position.

The decline in SDF balances towards month-end does not necessarily represent an equivalent increase in lending to businesses and households.

Repayments to foreign investors may have a different domestic liquidity impact from repayments to Nigerian financial institutions.

Selective Treasury Bills allotments could help contain government borrowing costs, although continued under-allotment may require financing adjustments.

Renewed large-scale OMO sales could reverse the downward pressure on short-term yields.

The distinction between OMO operations and Treasury Bills is important when interpreting the October figures because the two instruments serve different purposes.

For banks and investors, the period nevertheless showed elevated deposit-facility balances alongside lower yields on newly issued short-term securities.

Whether these conditions persist will depend on subsequent OMO auctions, government financing requirements and the CBN’s assessment of inflation and financial-system liquidity.