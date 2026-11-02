DLM Asset Management Receives ‘A’ Rating, Records 269% Growth in FUM

DLM Asset Management, a member of DLM Capital Group, has been assigned an ‘a.AMA’ Asset Management Assessment Rating by Intelligence Africa, marking another significant milestone in the firm’s continued growth and institutional development. The achievement comes amid significant business growth, with the company’s funds under management (FUM) increasing by 269% by September 2026, from FY25. […]

DLM Asset Management, a member of DLM Capital Group, has been assigned an ‘a.AMA’ Asset Management Assessment Rating by Intelligence Africa, marking another significant milestone in the firm’s continued growth and institutional development.

The achievement comes amid significant business growth, with the company’s funds under management (FUM) increasing by 269% by September 2026, from FY25. This growth reflects the firm’s expanding client base, increasing market penetration, and continued focus on delivering investment offerings tailored to the evolving needs of institutional and individual investors.

According to Intelligence Africa’s rating report, “DLM Asset Management has established a relatively sizeable position within Nigeria’s asset management industry, supported by rapid FUM growth”. The report also notes that the company’s cash generation and near-term liquidity improved materially in the nine months to September 2026.

The assessment was conducted by Intelligence Africa, a pan-African credit rating and analytics firm using its Asset Management Framework, which provides a standalone evaluation of DLM Asset Management’s institutional strength and operating effectiveness within the asset management environment.

Commenting on the achievement, Kelechi Eke, Managing Director of DLM Asset Management, stated: “This rating represents an important milestone for DLM Asset Management and reinforces the progress we have made in building a credible, resilient, and competitive asset management institution.

We have remained deliberate in strengthening our investment processes, governance structures, risk management practices, and service delivery capabilities, while pursuing sustainable business growth.

We remain committed to building an institution that our clients and stakeholders can trust, one that combines strong investment expertise and disciplined investment management with transparency, accountability, and a client-first approach.”

As DLM Asset Management continues to develop its business, it remains focused on maintaining sound governance, strengthening its operational capabilities and providing investment solutions that respond to the evolving needs of its clients.

DLM Asset Management Limited (“DLMAM”) is a Fund/Portfolio manager and Investment Adviser Licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) of Nigeria that adheres to the highest standards of professionalism and regulatory compliance. Our Money Market Fund ranked No.1 Money Market Fund Jan – July 2026, as ranked by Nairametrics.