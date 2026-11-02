PZ Cussons Shareholders approve N9.926Billion Dividend Payout

Shareholders of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, a leading manufacturer of personal healthcare products and consumer goods, have unanimously approved a final dividend payout of N9.926 billion for the 2026 financial year.The dividend was approved at the company’s 78th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Fraiser Suites in Abuja on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. Speaking […]

Shareholders of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, a leading manufacturer of personal healthcare products and consumer goods, have unanimously approved a final dividend payout of N9.926 billion for the 2026 financial year.

The dividend was approved at the company’s 78th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Fraiser Suites in Abuja on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

Speaking during the Annual General Meeting, the Chair of the company’s Board of Directors, Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui Okauru, MFR, explained that each shareholder would receive a final dividend of N2.50k per ordinary share of 50k each.

Mrs. Omoigui Okauru also announced that the board has equally approved the implementation of a Scrip Dividend Scheme, under which qualifying shareholders may elect to receive new ordinary shares in the company in lieu of all or part of their cash dividend entitlement.

She stated that the company has demonstrated strong resilience and shown remarkable improvement in operating performance backed by a restructured balance sheet.

“Our performance is improving year-on-year, and we will continue to leverage our strategic operating model and a more stable macroeconomic environment to drive growth and create value for all stakeholders”.

Shareholders at the meeting commended the board and management for approving the dividend despite the challenging business environment in Nigeria.

One of them, the Chairman, Viewpoint Shareholders Association, Uyo, Chief Peter Essien applauded the company’s leadership for managing the business effectively, citing the improved performance in profit and revenue recorded in the 2026 financial year.

“Special kudos to the board and management of the company for the outstanding performance recorded for the financial year ended May 31, 2026. I am happy and satisfied with the growth witnessed over the last few years,” Essien said.

Also speaking, the Chairman, New Dimension Shareholders Association, Honorable Patric Ajudua, lauded the company’s management for its financial prudence and the deleveraging of the balance sheet, the impact of which has been the transition from a negative equity position of -N17.3bn to +N66.6bn.

On Scrip Dividend, Shareholders moved a resolution for the extension of the election deadline from 23rd November 2026 to 4th November 2026. It was also approved that the final dividend of N2.50k will be paid on the 6th of November 2026.

The Board Chair stated that the company remains focused on growth and the continuous creation of value for stakeholders, especially after the conclusion of the Strategic Review of the African businesses and the decision by the parent company to retain its Nigerian operation as part of the wider Group.