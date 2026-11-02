Access Bank Plc appoints Oluseyi Kumapayi as DMD, African Subsidiaries and Olanrewaju Bamisebi as ED, IT and Digitalisation

Access Holdings Plc (“Access Holdings” or “the Company”) hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX”) and the investing public that its flagship banking subsidiary, Access Bank Plc (“the Bank”), has, following the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (“CBN”), appointed Mr. Oluseyi Kumapayi as Deputy Managing Director, African Subsidiaries, and Mr. Olanrewaju Bamisebi as […]

Access Holdings Plc (“Access Holdings” or “the Company”) hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX”) and the investing public that its flagship banking subsidiary, Access Bank Plc (“the Bank”), has, following the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (“CBN”), appointed Mr. Oluseyi Kumapayi as Deputy Managing Director, African Subsidiaries, and Mr. Olanrewaju Bamisebi as Executive Director, Information Technology and Digitalisation, effective October 27, 2026 and October 28, 2026, respectively.

Mr. Kumapayi is elevated from his previous position as Executive Director, African Subsidiaries, while Mr. Bamisebi joins the Board of Access Bank from Access Holdings, where he previously served as Executive Director, Information Technology and Digitalisation.

Advancing the Group’s Strategic Priorities

The appointments reflect Access Holdings’ continuing transition from scale to value, with a sharper focus on profitability, capital efficiency, operational excellence and sustainable shareholder returns.

Having established a significant banking presence across Africa and selected international markets, the Group’s priority is increasingly to maximise the value of its existing franchise through stronger subsidiary performance, disciplined capital allocation, technology-enabled productivity and improved customer experience.

The elevation of Mr. Kumapayi reinforces the strategic importance of the African subsidiaries and the need to translate their established market positions into stronger earnings, improved returns on capital and greater operational efficiency.

Equally significant is the Group’s decision to relocate executive leadership responsibility for Information Technology and Digitalisation from the holding company to Access Bank, its flagship operating subsidiary. This decision reflects the recognition that technology transformation must be closely integrated with banking operations, customer service, revenue generation and cost management.

By placing technology leadership at the heart of the Bank’s executive decision-making, the Group intends to accelerate digital transformation, simplify operating platforms, strengthen resilience and improve execution across its banking franchise.

Together, the appointments represent an important step in aligning executive leadership, organisational structure and accountability with the Group’s strategic priorities.

Mr. Oluseyi Kumapayi, FCA — Deputy Managing Director, African Subsidiaries

Since November 2020, he has served as Executive Director, African Subsidiaries, with responsibility for overseeing the Bank’s operations across its African markets.

As Deputy Managing Director, he will retain responsibility for the African subsidiaries, with an enhanced mandate to improve profitability, capital productivity, operational performance and cross-border business integration. He will also support the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer in the broader leadership and strategic management of the Bank.

Mr. Kumapayi is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and holds an Executive MBA from IMD, Lausanne, and an Executive Master’s degree in Digital Transformation and Innovation Leadership from IE University, Madrid. He also holds degrees from the Universities of Lagos and Ibadan and is an alumnus of Harvard Business School’s General Management Program.

Mr. Olanrewaju Bamisebi — Executive Director, Information Technology and Digitalisation

Mr. Bamisebi is an accomplished technology executive with over 20 years of experience in technology transformation, digital banking, enterprise systems and operational management across financial services and other industries.

He most recently served as Executive Director, Information Technology and Digitalisation at Access Holdings, where he was responsible for the Group’s technology strategy and shared technology services, including digital banking infrastructure, enterprise platforms, data management and technology resilience.

Previously, he held senior leadership positions at Equity Group Holdings Limited, including Group Director, Information Technology and Operations, and Managing Director of Finserve Africa. He has also served as Group Chief Information Officer at Diamond Bank, alongside earlier technology leadership roles at other major Nigerian institutions.

In his new position, Mr. Bamisebi will lead Access Bank’s technology and digitalisation agenda, with a particular focus on improving operating efficiency, modernising and simplifying technology platforms, strengthening cybersecurity and operational resilience, and accelerating the deployment of digital solutions that enhance customer experience and business performance.

His appointment places executive responsibility for technology transformation directly within the Bank’s leadership structure, strengthening the alignment between technology investment, business priorities and measurable financial outcomes.

Mr. Bamisebi holds a B.Sc. in Computing and Information Technology from University of Derby, an MBA from Durham Business School and qualifications in Computer Science and Accounting. He is an alumnus of Cambridge Judge Business Senior Management Program.

He has undertaken executive education at leading international institutions and holds several professional certifications in technology governance, enterprise architecture and information security.

Leadership Commentary

Commenting on the appointments, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR, Group Chairman, Access Holdings Plc, said:

“Access Holdings has built a substantial banking franchise across Africa and beyond. Our strategic priority is now to translate that scale into superior performance, greater efficiency, stronger returns on capital and sustainable value for shareholders.

“These appointments reflect that priority. Mr. Kumapayi’s elevation reinforces our determination to improve the performance and contribution of our African subsidiaries, while Mr. Bamisebi’s appointment reflects a deliberate decision to bring executive technology leadership closer to the Bank’s operations, customers and commercial priorities.

We believe that clearer accountability, stronger execution and disciplined investment in technology will be critical to the next phase of our development. Both executives bring the experience and leadership required to advance these objectives.”

Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Access Bank Plc, added:

“Our focus is on building a more productive, efficient and profitable banking institution, making better use of our capital, technology and established market presence.

“Across our African subsidiaries, the emphasis will be on improving returns, strengthening execution and capturing greater value from our existing franchise. In technology, our priority is to simplify platforms, improve reliability, accelerate innovation and deliver better outcomes for our customers at a lower cost to serve.

By integrating executive technology leadership more directly into the Bank’s management structure, we are strengthening the connection between technology investment and business performance. I look forward to working with both executives as we deliver on these priorities.”

The Board of Access Holdings Plc congratulates Mr. Kumapayi and Mr. Bamisebi on their appointments and wishes them success in their new roles.