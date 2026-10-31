Konga Launches Yakata Black Friday 2026 with Deals, Giveaways and SUV Prize

Konga has officially launched its highly anticipated Yakata Black Friday 2026 campaign, bringing Nigerians a month of incredible deals, exclusive brand offers, exciting giveaways and a chance to win a brand-new SUV simply by shopping on the Konga app. Running from November 1 to 30, the campaign is set to redefine the year-end shopping experience, […]

Konga has officially launched its highly anticipated Yakata Black Friday 2026 campaign, bringing Nigerians a month of incredible deals, exclusive brand offers, exciting giveaways and a chance to win a brand-new SUV simply by shopping on the Konga app.

Running from November 1 to 30, the campaign is set to redefine the year-end shopping experience, combining massive savings across multiple product categories with rewarding customer experiences, as Konga brings together leading global and local brands to deliver exceptional value to shoppers nationwide.

Konga Yakata Black Friday is set to deliver jaw-dropping discounts, flash sales, blackout hours, live auction sales with give aways, bundle deals and exclusive deals across every product category, from electronics and home appliances to fashion, automobiles, computing, power, FMCG, and more. The campaign will run through the month of November, giving shoppers ample opportunity to enjoy massive savings on genuine products.

To deliver an exceptional shopping experience, Konga has brought together an impressive portfolio of leading global and local brands, including Samsung, Zinox, Midea, ASUS, Kenwood, LG, Carrier & Mel, Mama Home, Vital Products, Anker and Guinness. Through these strategic partnerships, shoppers can access exciting deals and exclusive offers across a wide range of products, while enjoying the assurance of purchasing genuine products from trusted brands. With participating brand stores available on the Konga platform, Yakata 2026 reinforces Konga’s commitment to making quality products more accessible and affordable to Nigerians.

Speaking on the launch, Irfan Vayani, Senior Vice President at Konga Group, said: “Konga Yakata Black Friday is more than just a sales event; it is our way of giving back to Nigerians who have made Konga their trusted shopping partner. This year, we are going bigger and better. From unbeatable discounts across all categories to the chance to win a brand-new SUV simply by shopping on the Konga app, our goal is to make this Yakata season one of joy, value, and transformation. We want to touch lives in real, tangible ways.”

The car giveaway promotion, which began in October and runs until December 30, 2026, is designed to reward shoppers and make everyday purchases more exciting. Every customer who shops through the Konga app during the promotional period stands a chance to win a brand-new SUV in the draw. The qualifying requirement is simple: shop for any product on the Konga app. This means customers can participate while purchasing items they already need, from electronics and home appliances to fashion, beauty products and everyday essentials. The initiative reflects Konga’s commitment to creating more value for customers and turning ordinary shopping experiences into opportunities for extraordinary rewards.

Convenience is another major feature of the campaign. Customers who need their purchases quickly can look out for products carrying the KongaNow badge, which are eligible for same-day delivery in supported locations. This service helps shoppers enjoy a faster, more seamless shopping experience while taking advantage of Yakata deals.

Shoppers can access the campaign by downloading or opening the Konga app and exploring available offers throughout the sale. Customers are encouraged to follow Konga’s official communication channels for updates on deals, participating products and campaign activities.

Shoppers are encouraged to download the Konga app and visit konga.com to explore the full range of Konga Yakata deals, follow brand stores for exclusive offers, and position themselves for the grand SUV giveaway. With savings this huge and a life-changing prize on the line, Konga Yakata Black Friday 2026 promises to be an unforgettable experience for shoppers nationwide.