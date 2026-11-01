FG hands five electric buses to Kano transport firms, targets 40% fare cut

The Federal Government, through the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG & EV), has handed over five electric buses to transport operators in Kano State, targeting a 40% reduction in fares for commuters.

The Federal Government, through the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG & EV), has handed over five electric buses to transport operators in Kano State, targeting a 40% reduction in fares for commuters.

The deployment was disclosed by the initiative, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

The move is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to expand the use of compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric vehicles in public transportation across several states, with the aim of reducing transport costs, promoting cleaner energy and improving mobility.

FG targets 40% fare reduction with electric buses

The five electric buses, each with a 20-seater capacity, were handed over to two transport operators: Camel Mobility and Kano Metropolitan Transport Company.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Kano, Ahmed Katuka, Manager of Assets at Pi-CNG & EV, said the deployment was expected to reduce commuter fares by at least 40% compared with prevailing conventional transport fares.

“This strategic intervention shows the Federal Government’s determination to accelerate the transition towards cleaner energy and modern mobility solutions while improving access to affordable public transportation,” Katuka said.

“The deployment is expected to significantly reduce the cost of transportation for commuters, with fares projected to be at least 40% lower than prevailing conventional transport fares,” he added.

He explained that the new electric buses would complement the existing fleet of 14-seater and high-capacity buses already deployed to Kano under the initiative.

Katuka said the intervention was also expected to lower carbon emissions, improve passenger safety and comfort, and encourage private-sector participation in cleaner urban mobility.

Kano operators seek better transport infrastructure

The transport operators welcomed the deployment but highlighted the infrastructure and operating conditions needed to make electric mobility more effective in Kano.

Responding on behalf of the operators, Ahmed Garba-Ahmed, Chief Operating Officer of Camel Mobility, described the initiative as a welcome development for the transport sector, noting that electric mobility offered opportunities for more efficient transportation services.

He pledged that Camel Mobility would put the buses into operation to ease commuting for residents.

Garba-Ahmed said similar electric buses were already operating in Abuja, Lagos and other parts of the country.

He called on the Kano State Government to provide dedicated transport corridors, designated bus stops, a conducive operating environment and adequate security infrastructure to support the efficient operation of the vehicles.

Also speaking, Ahmad Rufai-Yusuf, Manager of the Kano Division of Kano Metropolitan Transport Company, said electric buses would reduce fuel-related operating costs for transport operators and, in turn, help lower fares for passengers.

The operators’ comments highlight the importance of supporting infrastructure and operating conditions in achieving the expected fare reductions.

Lagos tightens rules on diesel buses

The Kano deployment comes as other states are introducing policies to encourage the use of alternative-fuel vehicles in public transportation.

Lagos has begun phasing out diesel-powered buses from its regulated public transport system, with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) restricting operators from introducing new diesel buses.

The policy, which took effect at the beginning of 2026, requires new buses entering the regulated system to run on compressed natural gas or electricity, while existing diesel-powered buses are to be progressively replaced.

LAMATA Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Abimbola Akinajo, said the transition was aimed at reducing transport emissions and managing rising operating costs. The authority had about 150 CNG buses before receiving 20 additional high-capacity buses from the Federal Government in September.

FG pushes nationwide CNG and EV adoption

The Kano deployment also forms part of the Federal Government’s wider push to move commercial transportation away from petrol and diesel towards alternative fuels.

In October, Pi-CNG & EV Chairman, Ismael Ahmed, proposed making the transition to CNG mandatory for commercial vehicles, arguing that the programme should focus on achieving nationwide adoption.

Ahmed said Nigeria has about 12 million vehicles, with commercial vehicles accounting for an estimated 55% to 60% of the total. He also noted that lower transport fares were already being recorded on some routes where CNG and electric buses operate, although the reductions had yet to reach passengers widely enough.

The Federal Government is targeting the conversion of one million commercial petrol vehicles to CNG by 2027 and plans to expand the nationwide network of CNG refuelling stations to 1,000.

About 120,000 vehicles had been converted as of the latest data published on the initiative’s website, while the programme had attracted more than $2.5 billion in investment.